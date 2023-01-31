MILTON — A slow start by Mifflinburg put the team behind the 8-ball early on against Milton.
But the Wildcats rebounded in the second quarter and never looked back to take a 37-25 Heartland-II victory over the Black Panthers in The Jungle.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
MILTON — A slow start by Mifflinburg put the team behind the 8-ball early on against Milton.
But the Wildcats rebounded in the second quarter and never looked back to take a 37-25 Heartland-II victory over the Black Panthers in The Jungle.
Mifflinburg (9-9, 5-4 HAC-II) tallied 11 points in the second quarter to go in front 17-15 at the half, but then the Wildcats outscored Milton (3-15, 1-8) 20-10 in the second half to pull away.
Ella Shuck scored 15 points and Meg Shively added nine in the win for Mifflinburg, which next plays at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Abbey Kitchen tallied seven points plus Kiley Long and Brianna Gordner chipped in six points apiece for the Black Panthers, who are next at home Wednesday against Midd-West.
Mifflinburg 37, Milton 25
at Milton
Mifflinburg 6 11 9 11 — 37
Milton 10 5 4 6 — 25
Mifflinburg (9-9, 5-4) 37
Ella Shuck 2 10-12 15, Elizabeth Sheesley 2 0-0 6, Emily McCahan 1 1-2 3, Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2, Meg Shively 3 0-1 9, Jayda Tilghman 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-15 37.
3-point goals: Shively 3, Sheesley 2, Shuck.
Milton (3-15, 1-8) 25
Kiley Long 2 2-5 6, Kyleigh Snyder 0 2-4 2, Maddie Zeiber 2 0-0 4, Brianna Gordner 2 2-4 6, Abbey Kitchen 3 1-3 7; Addy Murray 0 0-0 0; Camryn Murray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-16 25.
3-point goals: None.
Meadowbrook Chr. 35, Grace Prep 9MILTON — The Lions didn’t allow Grace Prep to score a single point in the first half to roll to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Seventeen points from Kailey Devlin paced Meadowbrook (15-1, 6-0 ACAA), which also got six points from Alayna Smith and four from Audrey Millett.
Meadowbrook next hosts Belleville Mennonite today at 6 p.m.
WrestlingDanville 41, Mifflinburg 30MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats picked up four pins, but it wasn’t enough as the Ironmen held on for the Heartland-II victory.
Jack Gramly (107), Ben Straub (121), Lane Kenamond (127) and Bryan Reeder (145) all had pins for Mifflinburg.
Danville 41, Mifflinburg 30
at Mifflinburg
114: Double forfeit.
121: Ben Straub (M) pinned Ryan Steckley.
127: Lane Kenamond (M) pinned Jacob Ray.
133: Hayden Gemberling (D) won by forfeit.
139: Eli Welliver (D) pinned Wesley Smith.
145: Bryan Reeder (M) pinned Oliver Bonebrake.
152: Kyle Vanden Heuval (D) tech. fall Oliver Patte, 20-5.
160: Caden Hagerman (D) won by forfeit.
172: Aaron Johnson (D) won by forfeit.
189: Sam Meloy (D) won by forfeit.
215: Troy Raup (D) won by forfeit.
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) won by forfeit.
107: Jack Gramly (M) pinned Austin Springer.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.