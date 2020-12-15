National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
W L T Pct PF PA x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368 Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391 Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362
W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
W L T Pct PF PA x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
W L T Pct PF PA yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m. Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m. New England at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Rutgers 74, Maryland 60 William & Mary 85, George Washington 84 SOUTH Austin Peay 82, McKendree 68 LSU 88, Sam Houston St. 66 McNeese St. 110, Arlington Baptist 64 Mississippi 68, Cent. Arkansas 54 Morehead St. 75, E. Kentucky 62 Presbyterian 85, Carver 46 Radford 67, Longwood 66 MIDWEST Cent. Michigan 91, St. Francis (Ill.) 39 Marquette 89, Creighton 84 FAR WEST Colorado 81, N. Colorado 45 Colorado St. 91, N. Arizona 52 Nevada 79, San Diego 72 Texas Rio Grande Valley 89, Texas A&M International 51
Women’s college basketball
EAST CCSU 87, St. Francis Brooklyn 72 Maryland 91, Rutgers 87 Stony Brook 63, Hofstra 52 SOUTH E. Kentucky 74, Morehead St. 59 FIU 96, Florida Memorial 57 Florida 84, Tarleton State 52 Jacksonville 59, Flagler 52 LSU 62, Louisiana-Lafayette 57 Lipscomb 75, Covenant 37 Miami 67, North Carolina 63 Mississippi St. 103, Troy 76 Murray St. 94, North Alabama 80 UNC-Greensboro 49, NC A&T 46 MIDWEST Ball St. 98, Bellarmine 42 Creighton 78, Nebraska 62 Kansas St. 74, UMKC 57 Missouri St. 72, Missouri 58 Northwestern 80, Minnesota 51 SOUTHWEST Baylor 91, Texas Tech 45 Houston Baptist 68, LeTourneau 47 Oral Roberts 71, Rogers State 60 FAR WEST Cal Poly 57, Santa Clara 56 Colorado 80, Utah 50 Grand Canyon 84, E. Washington 78 Idaho St. 74, N. Colorado 67 Wyoming 67, UNLV 62
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with OF Hunter Renfroe. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with RHP Greg Holland. TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP’s Jharel Cotton and Edubray Ramos and OF Jason Martin to minor league contracts. National League PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tony Leo assistant athletic trainer at the major league level. Minor League Baseball Frontied League EVNASVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Justin Lewis. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded RHP’s Tommy Burns and Tyler Suellentrop to Sussex County Miners for C Austin Biggar. OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Yeiso Medina to New Jersey Jackals. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Jonathan Lacroix to a contract extension. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Trevor Achenbach to the Ottawa Titans for a player to be named later. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed SS Chris Slare and RHP Justin Ferrell. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Lafayette Pitts to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the active roster. HOUSTON TEXANS — Released K Brett Maher from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Kendall Blanton on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated TE Hale Hentges from exempt list. Waived WR Tajae Sharpe. Signed RB Khalfani Muhammad to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Ross Pierschbacher from Washington’s practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Alex Barret and CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Roman Durney to Tulsa (ECHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Ryan Miller assistant general manager of hockey operations. American Hockey League ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned G Tom Aubrun and F’s Riley McKay and D.J. Busdeker to Indy Fuel (ECHL). ECHL ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Corey Durocher. Signed F Jake Gricius to active roster. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Matt Petgrave to active roster. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve. Placed D Ben Masella on injured reserve effective Dec. 12. INDY FUEL — Released G Ryan Ruck and F Cody Payne. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F’s Bryan Lemos, Tob Bordson and Anthony Collins from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed F’s Anthony Collins and Brodie Reid and D Anthony Florentino on reserve. Placed F C.J. Fisk on the commissioner’s exempt list effective Dec. 13. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released F Matt Alvaro. Signed F Ben Thomson to active roster. Activated F’s J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D’Amigo from reserve. Placed D Richie Boyd and F’s Johno May and Taylor Cammarata on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Charles Curti to active roster. Added D Kevin Spinozzi to active roster (traded from Toledo Walleye). Activated G Craig Pantano from reserve. Placed G David tendeck and D Kevin Spinozzi on reserve. Placed F Joey Sides and D Eric Israel on injured reserve effective Dec. 13. Placed D’s Brandon Fehd and Brett Beauvais and F’s Cedric Montminy and Jake Wahlin on the commissioner’s exempt list. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed D Blake Hillman. Signed tryout agreement with F J.C. Campagna. TULSA OILERS — Released F’s Mario Puskarich and Dino Balsamo. Digned D Garret Cockerill to active roster. Activated F Ian McNulty from reserve. Placed G Devin Williams on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Tommy Besinger. Signed F Trey Bradley to active roster. WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Marc-Olivier Duquette. Signed D Evan Wardley to active roster. Activated D Shane Kuzmeski and F Luke Lynch from reserve. Placed F Brad Drobot and D Evan Wardley on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired G Evan Bush from Vancouver in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised the contract options for F Will Bruin, G Stephan Frei, M Shandon Hopeau, D’s Nouhou, Shane O’Neill and Alex Roldan. Declined the contract options of F Justin Dhillon, M Miguel Ibarra and Joevin Jones. USL Championship SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed M Jack Blake pending league and federation approval. COLLEGE TEXAS TECH — Released offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach David Yost.
