WILLIAMSPORT — Starting pitcher Tyler Kennedy and the Crosscutters’ bullpen combined to shutout the Frederick Keys, 8-0, Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Kennedy (1-2) tossed five scoreless frames, striking out two, in his first win of the season.
Second baseman Ryan Ignoffo finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate, recording a pair of triples and a double, scoring a pair of runs and driving in another.
Catcher Tyler Herron also went 3-for-4 on the night, collecting three singles. Herron scored twice and drove in a run.
Right-hander Will Schomberg was excellent in relief, tossing three scoreless frames, striking out five.
With the win, the Crosscutters (7-11) won the 3-game series 2-1 over the first place Keys.
Williamsport’s next game is 7 p.m. tonight at the Trenton Thunder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.