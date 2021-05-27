Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 22 20 .524 _ Atlanta 24 25 .490 1½ Miami 24 25 .490 1½ Philadelphia 24 26 .480 2 Washington 20 24 .455 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 27 22 .551 _ Chicago 26 22 .542 ½ Milwaukee 24 25 .490 3 Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4½ Pittsburgh 18 30 .375 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Diego 32 18 .640 _ Los Angeles 30 19 .612 1½ San Francisco 30 19 .612 1½ Colorado 19 30 .388 12½ Arizona 18 32 .360 14
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 9, Atlanta 5 Miami 4, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 5, Arizona 4 Cincinnati at Washington, sus. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Miami (López 1-3), 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-4), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-3), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at Arizona (Peacock 1-1), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _ Boston 30 20 .600 ½ New York 28 20 .583 1½ Toronto 24 23 .511 5 Baltimore 17 32 .347 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 _ Cleveland 26 21 .553 1½ Kansas City 23 24 .489 4½ Minnesota 20 29 .408 8½ Detroit 19 30 .388 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 29 22 .569 _ Houston 27 22 .551 1 Seattle 23 27 .460 5½ Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6 Texas 22 29 .431 7
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2 St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0 Oakland 6, Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8 Detroit 1, Cleveland 0 Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings Boston 9, Atlanta 5 Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2 Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-5), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0), 3:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Allard 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 12 7 .611 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 8 .611 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 8 .529 2 Toledo (Detroit) 9 10 .474 3 Columbus (Cleveland) 8 11 .421 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 8 11 .421 4 Louisville (Cincinnati) 5 14 .263 7
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 13 6 .684 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 13 7 .650 ½ Buffalo (Toronto) 12 7 .632 1 Worcester (Boston) 11 9 .550 2½ Rochester (Washington) 5 15 .250 8½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 5 15 .250 8½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 14 5 .737 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 14 6 .700 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 13 7 .650 1½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 11 9 .550 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 8 12 .400 6½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 13 .350 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 6 14 .300 8½
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 4, Iowa 3 Toledo 10, Louisville 3 Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, susp. Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2 Rochester 7, Syracuse 4 Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 0 Durham 3, Jacksonville 0 Gwinnett 11, Memphis 5 Nashville 6, Columbus 5 Omaha 10, Indianapolis 7
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737 — Portland (Boston) 12 8 .600 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 12 .368 7 Hartford (Colorado) 6 14 .300 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 3 16 .158 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 17 .105 12
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 14 5 .737 — Bowie (Baltimore) 14 5 .737 — Erie (Detroit) 14 6 .700 ½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 12 7 .632 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 11 8 .579 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 7 13 .350 7½
Wednesday’s Games
Portland 5, Hartford 1, 5 innings Altoona 3, Erie 2 Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings Akron 3, Binghamton 1, game 1 Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m., game 2, ppd. New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd. Richmond at Reading, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 2, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 2, Boston 0
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Milwaukee 2, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
Atlanta 1, New York 1
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD Western Conference
Memphis 1, Utah 1
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 1
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Portland 1, Denver 1
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 0
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 3, Nashville 2
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Wednesday, May 26: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0
Boston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT Wednesday, May 26: N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3
Toronto 3, Montreal 1
Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Tuesday, May 25: Toronto 4, Montreal 0 Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT
Vegas 3, Minnesota 3
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2 Wednesday, May 26: Minnesota 3, Vegas 0 x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 4, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833 — Connecticut 5 1 .833 — Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Atlanta 2 2 .500 2 Washington 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 1 5 .167 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2 Dallas 1 2 .333 2 Minnesota 0 3 .000 3 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2½
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas 85, Phoenix 79
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
