Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 20 .524 _ Atlanta 24 25 .490 1½ Miami 24 25 .490 1½ Philadelphia 24 26 .480 2 Washington 20 24 .455 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 27 22 .551 _ Chicago 26 22 .542 ½ Milwaukee 24 25 .490 3 Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4½ Pittsburgh 18 30 .375 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 32 18 .640 _ Los Angeles 30 19 .612 1½ San Francisco 30 19 .612 1½ Colorado 19 30 .388 12½ Arizona 18 32 .360 14

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 9, Atlanta 5 Miami 4, Philadelphia 2 San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 5, Arizona 4 Cincinnati at Washington, sus. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Miami (López 1-3), 12:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-4), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Weathers 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 1:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game Colorado (Senzatela 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-3), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati (Gray 0-3) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis (Martínez 3-4) at Arizona (Peacock 1-1), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 20 .608 _ Boston 30 20 .600 ½ New York 28 20 .583 1½ Toronto 24 23 .511 5 Baltimore 17 32 .347 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 _ Cleveland 26 21 .553 1½ Kansas City 23 24 .489 4½ Minnesota 20 29 .408 8½ Detroit 19 30 .388 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 29 22 .569 _ Houston 27 22 .551 1 Seattle 23 27 .460 5½ Los Angeles 22 27 .449 6 Texas 22 29 .431 7

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2 St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0 Oakland 6, Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8 Detroit 1, Cleveland 0 Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings Boston 9, Atlanta 5 Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2 Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-5), 1:10 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0), 3:10 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Allard 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 12 7 .611 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 11 8 .611 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 9 8 .529 2 Toledo (Detroit) 9 10 .474 3 Columbus (Cleveland) 8 11 .421 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 8 11 .421 4 Louisville (Cincinnati) 5 14 .263 7

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 13 6 .684 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 13 7 .650 ½ Buffalo (Toronto) 12 7 .632 1 Worcester (Boston) 11 9 .550 2½ Rochester (Washington) 5 15 .250 8½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 5 15 .250 8½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Nashville (Milwaukee) 14 5 .737 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 14 6 .700 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 13 7 .650 1½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 11 9 .550 3½ Memphis (St. Louis) 8 12 .400 6½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 7 13 .350 7½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 6 14 .300 8½

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 4, Iowa 3 Toledo 10, Louisville 3 Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, susp. Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2 Rochester 7, Syracuse 4 Lehigh Valley 6, Worcester 0 Durham 3, Jacksonville 0 Gwinnett 11, Memphis 5 Nashville 6, Columbus 5 Omaha 10, Indianapolis 7

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Toledo at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. St. Paul at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 14 5 .737 — Portland (Boston) 12 8 .600 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 12 .368 7 Hartford (Colorado) 6 14 .300 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 3 16 .158 11 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 17 .105 12

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 14 5 .737 — Bowie (Baltimore) 14 5 .737 — Erie (Detroit) 14 6 .700 ½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 12 7 .632 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 11 8 .579 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 7 13 .350 7½

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 5, Hartford 1, 5 innings Altoona 3, Erie 2 Bowie 4, Harrisburg 0, 7 innings Akron 3, Binghamton 1, game 1 Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m., game 2, ppd. New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd. Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m. Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Akron at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 2, Washington 0

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Philadelphia 120, Washington 95 Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn 2, Boston 0

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Brooklyn 130, Boston 108 Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Milwaukee 2, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT Monday, May 24: Milwaukee 132, Miami 98 Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

Atlanta 1, New York 1

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: New York 101, Atlanta 92 Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD Western Conference

Memphis 1, Utah 1

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Utah 141, Memphis 129 Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD

Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 1

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Portland 1, Denver 1

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Denver 128, Portland 109 Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

Dallas 2, L.A. Clippers 0

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121 Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 3, Nashville 2

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Carolina 3, Nashville 2, OT Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 4, Florida 2

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Florida 4, Tampa Bay 1 Wednesday, May 26: Tampa Bay 4, Florida 0

Boston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders 3, Pittsburgh 2, 2OT Wednesday, May 26: N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 3, Montreal 1

Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto 2, Montreal 1 Tuesday, May 25: Toronto 4, Montreal 0 Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 0

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3, 3OT

Vegas 3, Minnesota 3

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota 4, Vegas 2 Wednesday, May 26: Minnesota 3, Vegas 0 x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado 4, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 5 1 .833 — Connecticut 5 1 .833 — Chicago 2 2 .500 2 Atlanta 2 2 .500 2 Washington 2 3 .400 2½ Indiana 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 4 1 .800 — Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1 Phoenix 2 3 .400 2 Dallas 1 2 .333 2 Minnesota 0 3 .000 3 Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2½

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 85, Phoenix 79

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the 2022 season, following MLB’s investigation. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHO Ralph Garza Jr. and added to active roster. Placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Transferred RHP Josh James from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent C Max Stassi and RHP Chris Rodriguez on rehab assignments to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. NEW YORK YANKEES Activated 2B D.J. Le Mahieu from the paternity list. TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Kohei Arihara from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from Iowa (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Shelby Miller from the 10-day IL and designated for assignment. Released RHP Jason Adam. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Shawn Morimando for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Traded LHP Pedro Quintana to Milwaukee in exchange for LF Billy McKinney. Transferred RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed OF Johneshwy Fargas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed OF Scott Kingery on the 10-day IL. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Outrighted OF Braden Bishop and RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers. Recalled 3B Jason Vosler from Sacramento. Placed 1B Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Rey Fuentes, OF Edgar Lebron, INF Jesse Berardi, LHP Anthony Fernandez and C Juan De La Cruz. Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed RHP Austin Hutchison and INF Andres Rios. Released catcher Miguel Molina and catcher Cole Warken. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF Breland Almadova, C/1B Nick Gatewood, and C/OF Justin Lamazares. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pete Perez and LHP Scott Sebald. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Brian Dansereau and INF Jordan Hovey. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Andrew Dundon, INF Tyler Reis, and catcher Zak Whalin. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Jordan Scott to the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Jake Allen and OF Brandon Pugh. Released RHP Wes Noble and catcher Fernando Villegas. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Maddux Conger. Released OF Nick Adgar. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Dylan Davis. BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM Waive C Kalani Brown. PHOENIX MERCURY — Activated C Kia Vaughn. FOOTBALL National Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir and released WR Tre Walker. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Frank Herron. Placed DE Kendall Donnerson on waivers. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Joe Bachie off waivers from Philadelphia. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed WR Khadarel Hodge to a one-year contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB David Mills to a four-year contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted Kelly Flanagan and Megha Parekh to executive vice presidents. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Reverted OT Kamaal Seymour to non-football injury list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Kareem Orr. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DE Marcus Webb. Signed TE Cam Sutton. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Davis Mills to a rookie contract.Agreed to terms with T Christian DiLauro. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Ayo Oyelola. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Joey Haddad on reserve. INDY FUEL — Activated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed F Ian McKinnon on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Caleb Herbert from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Cody Sylvester on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer D.C. UNITED — Named Sean Howe director of scouting. USL Championship USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s D Jack Gurr one game for his violent conduct during a May 23 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended San Diego Loyal head coach Landon Donovan one game for leaving the technical area and dissent to an official during a May 22 game against Louisville City FC. Suspended FC Tulsa’s D Jorge Corrales one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 19 game against Sporting Kansas City II. Suspended New Mexico United’s F Andrew Tinari one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 21 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended Charlotte Independence’s D Christian Dean one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against Pittsburgh SC. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC’s D Elvis Amoh one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against El Paso FC. COLLEGE DOANE — Named Mark Wateska director of athletics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.