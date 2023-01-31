Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 36 15 .706 — Philadelphia 32 17 .653 3 Brooklyn 31 19 .620 4½ New York 27 24 .529 9 Toronto 23 29 .442 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 28 23 .549 — Atlanta 25 26 .490 3 Washington 24 26 .480 3½ Orlando 20 31 .392 8 Charlotte 15 36 .294 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 17 .660 — Cleveland 31 21 .596 3 Chicago 23 26 .469 9½ Indiana 24 28 .462 10 Detroit 13 39 .250 21
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 18 .640 — Dallas 27 25 .519 6 New Orleans 26 25 .510 6½ San Antonio 14 37 .275 18½ Houston 12 38 .240 20
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 34 16 .680 — Minnesota 27 26 .509 8½ Utah 26 26 .500 9 Oklahoma City 24 26 .480 10 Portland 24 26 .480 10
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 28 21 .571 — L.A. Clippers 28 25 .528 2 Golden State 26 24 .520 2½ Phoenix 27 25 .519 2½ L.A. Lakers 23 28 .451 6 ___
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 122, Miami 117 Memphis 112, Indiana 100 Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99 Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Monday’s Games
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109 Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104 Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120 Washington 127, San Antonio 106 Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111, OT Dallas 111, Detroit 105 Phoenix 114, Toronto 106 Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 38 7 5 81 187 109 Toronto 51 31 12 8 70 173 136 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 Buffalo 49 26 19 4 56 185 165 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Ottawa 49 23 23 3 49 146 155 Montreal 50 20 26 4 44 130 184
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 49 32 9 8 72 163 131 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 52 26 20 6 58 162 149 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Columbus 50 15 32 3 33 128 194
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Los Angeles 52 28 18 6 62 169 178 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Washington 1 Carolina 4, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquried LHP Richard Bleier from Miami in exchange for RHP Matt Barnes and cash considerations. Designated RHP Franklin German for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Brad Wilkerson assistant hitting coach.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed OF Monte Harrison to a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INF Josh Harrison to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Sam Coonrod for assignent.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Re-signed C Myles Turner to a veteran contract extension. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Signed G Deonte Burton to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Jerrion Ealy to the practice squad. Released K Matthew Wright from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Sheldon Day to a reserve/futures contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
