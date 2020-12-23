CHAMBERSBURG — During a meeting Tuesday, the PIAA board of directors voted to reduce the number of required preseason practices for winter sports, and push the team wrestling championships back until after the completion of the individual tournament in March.
Preseason practice days were reduced from 15 to 10 for winter sports, which was suspended earlier this month until Jan. 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A formula for teams that had completed a portion or all of required preseason practice time will be allowed to return to competition was also approved.
For those teams to return to game action, any team that missed 14 consecutive days of practice must have four practice days before participation in games.
Teams will be allowed to compete in games, not to exceed maximum number of contests allowed, until March 27.
