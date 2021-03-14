Softball
Shepherd 9, Bloomsburg 1
Shepherd 6, Bloomsburg 2
Bloomsburg dropped both games of the doubleheader Saturday to the Shepherd Rams. The Rams took the first game 9-1 in six innings and finished the sweep with a 6-2 win in the second game. The Huskies fell to 1-5 on the season and in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East play while Shepherd improved to 10-1 on the year and 4-0 in PSAC East action.
Men’s soccer
Bucknell 2
American 1
Playing on Emmitt Field for the first time this season, the Bucknell men’s soccer team scored twice from set plays and defeated American 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. Patrick O’Hara and Trevor Wiggins registered the goals, as the Bison pulled level at 1-1.
Women’s soccer
Loyola 1
Bucknell 0
Ada Clare Tempert finished a breakaway in the 73rd minute to lift Loyola past Bucknell by a 1-0 margin on Saturday night at Ridley Sports Complex. The Bison, who played Lafayette to a scoreless draw last week, fell to 0-1-1 on the season, while the Greyhounds improved to 2-0.
Baseball
Bloomsburg 10, Shepherd 9
Bloomsburg 5, Shepherd 0
Redshirt senior Gianni Sinatore (Whitehall/Whitehall) laced a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh in game one, and redshirt junior righthander Nick Stoner (Elizabethtown/Elizabethtown) was dominant on the mound in game two as the Bloomsburg University baseball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Shepherd University on Saturday afternoon at Danny Litwhiler Field. The Huskies took game one by a 10-9 final and then blanked the Rams, 5-0, in the nightcap to take three-out-of-four from Shepherd in the opening weekend of the 2021 season.
Freshman Wyatt Metzger, a Selinsgrove grad, had an RBI single in game one.
Women’s lacrosse
No. 10 E. Stroudsburg 14
Bloomsburg 5
The Bloomsburg University women’s lacrosse team fell to the Warriors 14-5. The Huskies open the year and PSAC action 0-1 while the Warriors improve to 2-0 and 1-0 in the conference play.
Women’s basketball
DeSales 90
Lycoming 46
Senior Erica Lutz (Bernville/Hamburg) finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team on Saturday, in the team’s final regular-season game, as it fell to DeSales University, 90-46, in MAC Freedom action. The Warriors are 2-3.
Men’s basketball
DeSales 63
Lycoming 59
Sophomore Dyson Harward (Danville/Danville Area) scored a game-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Lycoming College men’s basketball team, which dropped a hard-fought battle to DeSales on the road, 63-59, in its MAC Freedom regular-season finale on Saturday. Lyco is 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.