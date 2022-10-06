UNIVERSITY PARK – A total of 44 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 25 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley enters week 5 leading the NFL in rushing yards and carries, while Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches.
Barkley (2015-17) carried the ball 31 times for 146 yards in last weekend’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and he added two receptions for 16 yards.
Barkley leads the NFL in rushing yardage (463) and carries (83) following week 4.
Dotson (2018-21) caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in a 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend. With four touchdown receptions this year, Dotson is tied for first in the league.
Other top performers for the Nittany Lions in week 4 were:
Adrian Amos (2011-14) S, Green Bay Packers. Made two solo tackles in the Packers’ 27-24 win over the Patriots.
Ryan Bates (2016-18) OL, Buffalo Bills. Started at right guard in a 23-20 win over the Ravens; has started every game this season.
Jaquan Brisker (2019-21) S, Chicago Bears. Made 5 tackles (4 solo) in a 20-12 loss to the Giants, and he recorded one sack
Arnold Ebiketie (2021) DE, Atlanta Falcons. Picked up one solo tackle and defended one pass as well in the Falcons’ 23-20 win over the Browns.
Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers. Caught seven passes for 85 yards in a 24-20 loss to the Jets; leads the Steelers in receiving yards through week 4.
Will Fries (2017-20) OL, Indianapolis Colts. Made his first career NFL start at right guard in a 24-17 loss to the Titans.
Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins. Hauled in two passes for 23 yards in the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Bengals.
Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints. Punted four times for 194 yards (171 net yards) in the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Vikings; averaged 48.5 yards per punt with a 42.8 net; knocked one punt inside the 20 and had a long punt of 63 yards.
Kevin Givens (2016-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers. Made three tackles (1 solo) and defended a pass in the Niners’ 24-9 win over the Rams.
Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pulled in seven catches for 59 yards in a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Robbie Gould (2016-18) PK, San Francisco 49ers. Was 1-for-2 on field goals attempts and he converted all three extra point attempts in a 24-9 win over the Rams.
Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers. Recorded two tackles, both were assists in a 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Grant Haley (2014-17) S, Los Angeles Rams. Totaled two tackles, both assists, in a 24-9 loss to the 49ers.
KJ Hamler (2018-19) WR, Denver Broncos. Made one reception for 55 yards in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, Los Angeles Chargers. Collected three total tackles (2 assists) in a 34-24 win over the Texans.
DaQuan Jones (2010-13) DL, Buffalo Bills. Assisted on two tackles and had a half-sack in a 23-20 win over the Ravens.
Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Totaled four tackles (2 assists, 2 solo) and had one sack in a 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions. Picked up five tackles (4 solo) and he defended one pass in 48-45 loss to the Seahawks.
Odafe Oweh (2019-20) DE, Baltimore Ravens. Collected seven tackles (6 solo), recorded one sack and recovered a fumble in a 23-20 loss to the Bills.
Micah Parsons (2018-19) LB, Dallas Cowboys. Assisted on four tackles in a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders.
Allen Robinson II (2011-13) WR, Los Angeles Rams. Caught two balls for seven yards in a 24-9 loss to the 49ers.
Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles. Ran the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two scores, and he made two grabs for 22 yards in a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams. Recorded four solo tackles in 24-9 loss to the 49ers.
Jordan Stout (2019-21) P, Baltimore Ravens. Had three punts for 152 yards (125 net yards); averaged 50.7 yards per punt and a 41.7 net; and had a long punt of 57 yards in 23-20 loss to the Bills.
No. 10/10 Penn State travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan where it will take on the Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX.
