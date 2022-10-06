UNIVERSITY PARK – A total of 44 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 25 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions annually rank among the top 20 programs nationally in producing players in the NFL.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley enters week 5 leading the NFL in rushing yards and carries, while Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is tied for the league lead in touchdown catches.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.