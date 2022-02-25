Wrestling
Lycoming set for NCAA Southeast Regional
WILLIAMSPORT – With five 20-match winners in the lineup after an 11-2 dual-meet season, Lycoming will head into the postseason with the 20-team NCAA Southeast Regional, which will begin at Lycoming College’s Keiper Recreation Center on Friday at 10 a.m. The top three placewinners in each of the 10 weight classes will earn a bid to the NCAA Division III Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 11-12. The Warriors lineup will not feature a senior, as three first years, three sophomores and four juniors will take the mat. Lycoming’s lineup will feature Warrior Run High School graduate Kaden Majcher at 125 pounds, and Lewisburg graduate Logan Bartlett at 149. Bartlett and Majcher are both freshmen, and the two finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, at the MAC Champiomships. The starting lineup also features Southern Columbia graduate Connor Fulmer at 285. Fulmer is 33-1 and ranked 13
{sup}th{/sup}
in the latest NWCA Division III Coaches Rankings.
Men’s track and field
Bloomsburg and Tyler Bailey head to PSAC Indoor Championships
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University men’s track & field team will travel to Edinboro University on Saturday to kick off the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship held at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Huskies will compete in their first PSAC indoor championships since 2020 due to cancellation of the 2021 indoor season. During the 2020 championships, the Huskies finished 10th overall with 21 team points as well as nabbing six podium spots. The Huskies enter their championships seeded in the top-eight in six events with four of those events seeded in the top-5. Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, is set to lead the Huskies in the 800-meter run with an entry time of 1:54.74 and a fourth place seed.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 23 .603 — Boston 35 26 .574 1½ Toronto 32 25 .561 2½ Brooklyn 31 29 .517 5 New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 38 21 .644 — Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½ Atlanta 28 31 .475 10 Washington 27 31 .466 10½ Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 39 21 .650 — Milwaukee 36 24 .600 3 Cleveland 35 24 .593 3½ Indiana 20 40 .333 19 Detroit 14 45 .237 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 20 .672 — Dallas 35 24 .593 5 San Antonio 23 36 .390 17 New Orleans 23 36 .390 17 Houston 15 43 .259 24½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 22 .621 — Denver 34 25 .576 2½ Minnesota 32 28 .533 5 Portland 25 35 .417 12 Oklahoma City 18 41 .305 18½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 49 10 .831 — Golden State 43 17 .717 6½ L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 20 L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21½ Sacramento 22 39 .361 28
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 106, Cleveland 103 Boston 129, Brooklyn 106 Phoenix 124, Oklahoma City 104 Chicago 112, Atlanta 108 Minnesota 119, Memphis 114 Denver 128, Sacramento 110 Golden State 132, Portland 95
Friday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 12 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m. Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m. Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 52 35 12 5 75 215 157 Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 Toronto 51 33 14 4 70 182 142 Boston 51 30 17 4 64 148 141 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 N.Y. Rangers 51 33 13 5 71 155 128 Pittsburgh 53 31 14 8 70 174 146 Washington 53 28 16 9 65 172 149 Columbus 51 27 23 1 55 173 186 N.Y. Islanders 47 19 20 8 46 119 132 New Jersey 51 18 28 5 41 152 183 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 Minnesota 49 31 15 3 65 187 150 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 148 Dallas 51 28 20 3 59 147 149 Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 51 13 34 4 30 116 189
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 50 30 14 6 66 170 121 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Los Angeles 51 27 17 7 61 150 143 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149 San Jose 51 23 22 6 52 138 161 Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 1 Columbus 6, Florida 3 N.Y. Rangers 4, Washington 1 Toronto 3, Minnesota 1 Nashville 2, Dallas 1, SO Boston 3, Seattle 2, OT Vancouver 7, Calgary 1 San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Friday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m. Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Atlantic Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 48 27 14 5 2 61 156 148 Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108 Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 Hershey 49 25 18 3 3 56 147 139 WB/Scranton 48 21 21 2 4 48 122 145 Lehigh Valley 46 18 19 6 3 45 125 145 Bridgeport 49 18 22 5 4 45 130 149
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 41 23 14 3 1 50 143 138 Laval 40 22 15 3 0 47 134 135 Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169 Belleville 42 22 20 0 0 44 132 129 Syracuse 44 20 19 4 1 45 126 140 Cleveland 45 15 21 6 3 39 124 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 45 26 16 2 1 55 133 123 Milwaukee 51 26 20 3 2 57 154 152 Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130 Grand Rapids 47 21 19 5 2 49 130 142 Iowa 47 20 21 4 2 46 131 137 Texas 44 17 18 5 4 43 134 148
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106 Ontario 43 28 9 3 3 62 174 133 Bakersfield 41 21 12 4 4 50 138 126 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Henderson 42 23 16 2 1 49 131 122 Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122 San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134 Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Texas 4, Iowa 1
Friday’s Games
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m. Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m. Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m. Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m. Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Men’s college basketbal
EAST
Bryant 86, St. Francis (NY) 69 Coll. of Charleston 99, Delaware 96 DePaul 68, Georgetown 65 Elon 81, Hofstra 55 Fairleigh Dickinson 88, Wagner 86, OT LIU 85, Merrimack 74 Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28 Sacred Heart 77, Mount St. Mary’s 65 Siena 78, Quinnipiac 71 St. Francis (Pa.) 79, CCSU 63 UNC-Wilmington 69, Drexel 63
SOUTH
Charlotte 64, FIU 55 Memphis 78, Temple 64 Middle Tennessee 74, Marshall 65 Murray St. 76, Belmont 43 N. Kentucky 78, Robert Morris 64 Nicholls 80, Northwestern St. 62 Old Dominion 70, FAU 51 SE Louisiana 84, New Orleans 79 Tennessee St. 92, Tennessee Tech 56 Texas A&M-CC 65, McNeese St. 53 Winthrop 89, SC-Upstate 59
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 64, OT Buffalo 79, N. Illinois 68 Cent. Michigan 83, Miami (Ohio) 69 Denver 91, St. Thomas (MN) 80 Detroit 74, Cleveland St. 67 Fort Wayne 81, Oakland 70 Ill.-Chicago 81, Green Bay 77 Indiana 74, Maryland 64 Milwaukee 66, IUPUI 54 Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46 Ohio St. 86, Illinois 83 S. Dakota St. 106, Oral Roberts 102, OT SE Missouri 76, UT Martin 69 W. Illinois 88, Omaha 76 Wright St. 84, Youngstown St. 71
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 77, Lamar 42 Houston Baptist 82, Incarnate Word 68 Louisiana Tech 83, Rice 79 North Texas 85, Southern Miss. 61 Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 67 Tarleton St. 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 62 UAB 68, UTSA 56
FAR WEST
Arizona 97, Utah 77 Arizona St. 82, Colorado 65 BYU 79, Loyola Marymount 59 Cal Baptist 71, Dixie St. 61 Cal St.-Fullerton 66, UC Irvine 64 E. Washington 85, N. Colorado 76 Gonzaga 89, San Francisco 73 Idaho St. 70, N. Arizona 66 Long Beach St. 103, UC San Diego 87 Oregon 68, UCLA 63 Portland 75, Pacific 69 Portland St. 81, Weber St. 75 S. Utah 82, Montana 74 Sacramento St. 83, Idaho 51 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60, San Diego 46 Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 73 Southern Cal 94, Oregon St. 91, 2OT UC Riverside 79, CS Northridge 57 UC Santa Barbara 76, UC Davis 69, OT UMKC 72, South Dakota 63 Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 52 Women’s basketball scores
EAST
CCSU 58, St. Francis (Pa.) 55 Fairfield 75, Monmouth (NJ) 52 Iona 65, Rider 58 Iowa 87, Rutgers 78 LIU Brooklyn 61, Merrimack 59 Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 55 Middle Tennessee 65, Marshall 57 Mount St. Mary’s 63, Sacred Heart 40 Quinnipiac 65, Marist 56 Siena 56, Canisius 54 St. Francis (NY) 70, Bryant 66 St. Peter’s 74, Niagara 68 Wagner 63, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
SOUTH
Belmont 85, Murray St. 79 Boston College 67, Duke 51 Charlotte 65, FIU 55 Coastal Carolina 79, South Alabama 62 ETSU 70, Wofford 64 Florida Gulf Coast 69, Liberty 61 Florida St. 65, Georgia Tech 63, OT Furman 64, Chattanooga 43 Georgia Southern 83, Louisiana-Monroe 68 Hampton 54, Radford 51 Jacksonville St. 64, E. Kentucky 51 LSU 58, Alabama 50 Louisiana Tech 90, Rice 80, 2OT Louisiana-Lafayette 64, Georgia St. 48 McNeese St. 76, Texas A&M-CC 65 Mississippi 72, Auburn 52 N. Kentucky 66, Oakland 62 North Alabama 78, Cent. Arkansas 50 North Carolina 68, Virginia 57 North Florida 72, Jacksonville 54 Northwestern St. 73, Nicholls 60 Old Dominion 70, FAU 55 SE Louisiana 59, New Orleans 51, OT Stetson 75, Kennesaw St. 64 Tennessee 86, Mississippi St. 64 Tennessee Tech 75, Tennessee St. 49 Troy 89, Appalachian St. 56 Vanderbilt 63, Florida 59 Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63 Wake Forest 76, Syracuse 60
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 68, Lipscomb 48 Cleveland St. 67, Milwaukee 55 E. Illinois 68, Morehead St. 56 Green Bay 73, Fort Wayne 57 IUPUI 68, Youngstown St. 45 Kentucky 78, Missouri 63 Michigan 62, Michigan St. 51 Minnesota 87, Illinois 54 Missouri St. 99, Evansville 57 Northwestern 68, Purdue 51 Notre Dame 77, Clemson 56 Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55 Robert Morris 57, Ill. Chicago 50 S. Dakota St. 84, Oral Roberts 48 S. Illinois 63, Indiana St. 46 SIU-Edwardsville 71, Austin Peay 61 South Dakota 71, UMKC 49 South Florida 47, Wichita St. 46 Texas Rio Grande Valley 64, Tarleton St. 55 UT Martin 70, SE Missouri 49 Wright St. 71, Detroit 67
SOUTHWEST
Georgia 63, Arkansas 62 Houston Baptist 51, Incarnate Word 45 South Carolina 89, Texas A&M 48 Stephen F. Austin 73, Sam Houston St. 58 Texas St. 84, Arkansas St. 75
FAR WEST
BYU 103, Santa Clara 66 Denver 66, St. Thomas (MN) 63 Dixie St. 81, Cal Baptist 77 E. Washington 62, N. Colorado 56 Gonzaga 85, Pepperdine 41 Grand Canyon 73, Chicago St. 55 Hawaii 75, CS Bakersfield 61 Idaho 73, Sacramento St. 68 Idaho St. 76, N. Arizona 66 Long Beach St. 60, UC San Diego 59 Montana 71, S. Utah 46 Nevada 76, Boise St. 75, OT Saint Mary’s (Cal) 83, Pacific 67 San Diego 61, Portland 53 San Diego St. 69, Colorado St. 61 San Francisco 74, Loyola Marymount 67 Southern Cal 60, Arizona St. 58 Stanford 61, Washington St. 54 UC Davis 58, CS Northridge 50 UC Irvine 54, Cal St.-Fullerton 51 UC Riverside 60, UC Santa Barbara 51 UCLA 64, Arizona 46 Utah 70, Oregon St. 58 Utah Valley St. 67, Seattle 61 Washington 61, California 60 Wyoming 77, UNLV 73
Transactions
BASEBALL
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Joe DeCarlo.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Promoted Max Johnson to General Manager. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Javier Betancourt to the Staten Island Ferry (AL). Received OF Dondrei Hubbard from the Grand Junction (PL). Signed RHP Julio Vivas. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Chris Carpio and OF Demetrious Moorer. OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C/RHP Devon Fisher to the Idaho Falls (PL). Released C Zach Almond and RHP Pedro Fernandez. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Colt Mink.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Willie Cauley-Stein to a ten-day contract.
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Tremont Waters and a second round draft pick from Wisconsin in exchange for G Frank Mason III and their 2022 first round draft pick. National Women’s Basketball Association SEATTLE STORM — Signed F Lauren Manis to a spring training camp contract. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Stephanie Mavunga to a spring training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Ryan Pace senior personnel executive. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed S Tony Jefferson. BUFFALO BILLS — Named John Butler defensive back coach/passing game coordinator, Bobby Babich linebackers coach, Jim Salgado safeties coach, Marcus West assistant defensive line coach, Jaylon Finner and Kyle Shurmur defensive quality control coaches, Cory Harkey assistant special team coach, Nick Lacy strength and conditioning coach, Austin Gund fellowship coach. Announced the retirement of Bob Babich. CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Feinstein director of football administration. HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Tae Davis.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G Josef Korenar to Rapid City (ECHL) from Tucson (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jalen Chatfield from Chicago (AHL) from loan. Reassigned LW Dominik Bokk to Berlin Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from Chicago (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled F Emil Bemstron and D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Claimed F Marian Studenic off waivers from New Jersey. Recalled F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL). Placed D Andrej Sekera on long term injured reserve effective Jan. 28. Placed F Tanner Kero on waivers. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated D Dougie Hamilton from injured reserve. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau to Allen (ECHL) from Charlotte (AHL). Recalled RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitri Semykin to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned RW Brett Leason to Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Blake Siebenaler from a professional tryout contract (PTO). CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO). HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Carl Neill and C Cedric Desruisseaux to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan. LEHIGH VALLEY — Reassigned G Alex Sakellaropoulos to Adirondack (ECHL) from loan. MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned D Hayden Shaw to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed LW Ara Nazarian to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Acquired LW Nick Pastujov. STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned D Nola Valleau to Orlando (ECHL) on loan. UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Greenville’s F Liam Pecararo one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a game on Feb. 23 against South Carolina. ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Branden Troock from injured reserve and Fs Josh Winquist and Chad Costello from the reserve list. Placed Fs Kolten Olynek and Dawson Butt on the reserve list and D Ben Carroll on injured reserve effective Feb. 12. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired G Michael Bullion from Norfolk trade and F Joe Manchurek from a Wichita trade. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy from his standard player contract (SPC). Acquired D Kylor Wall. INDY FUEL — Placed D Chris Cameron on the reserve list. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Roshen Jaswal from Maine waiver. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Loaned D Eric Williams to Chicago (AHL). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Bailey Brkin and F Canon Pieper. Signed G Ty Taylor to the active roster. Acquired G Ryan Novalis from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Jackson Keane on the reserve list. Released G Ryan Novalis to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). TROIS-RIVIERES — Placed F Kevin Auger and D Alexis Girard on the reserve list. TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Jackson Leef from Cincinnati trade. Activated F Jimmy Soper from the reserve list. Placed D Jarod Hilderman on the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Charles-Edouard D’Astous from the reserve list. Placed D Luke Martin on injured reserve effective Feb. 13. SOCCER Major League Soccer DC UNITED — Named Diego Restrepo head of goalkeeping. HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired an international roster spot for 2022 in a trade with Philadelphia Union for general allocation money (GAM) in 2023. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Loaned F David Egbo to USL Championship side Memphis 901 SC through the 2022 season.
USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed F Chavany Willis pending league and federation approval.
COLLEGE
