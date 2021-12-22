National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300 e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372 e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315 Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303 Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335 Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 364 308 Washington 6 8 0 .429 283 351 N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302 Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342 e-Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349 e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284 L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 386 303 San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314 Seattle 5 9 0 .357 282 282 e-Eliminated from playoffs y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Rams 20, Seattle 10 Philadelphia 27, Washington 17
Thursday, Dec. 23
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 21 9 .700 — Philadelphia 16 15 .516 5½ Boston 15 16 .484 6½ Toronto 14 15 .483 6½ New York 14 17 .452 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 19 13 .594 — Washington 16 15 .516 2½ Charlotte 16 17 .485 3½ Atlanta 14 15 .483 3½ Orlando 6 25 .194 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 19 10 .655 — Cleveland 19 12 .613 1 Milwaukee 19 13 .594 1½ Indiana 13 19 .406 7½ Detroit 5 25 .167 14½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 19 13 .594 — Dallas 15 15 .500 3 San Antonio 12 18 .400 6 New Orleans 11 21 .344 8 Houston 10 21 .323 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 21 9 .700 — Denver 15 14 .517 5½ Minnesota 15 16 .484 6½ Portland 13 19 .406 9 Oklahoma City 10 19 .345 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 25 5 .833 — Golden State 25 6 .806 ½ L.A. Clippers 16 15 .516 9½ L.A. Lakers 16 16 .500 10 Sacramento 13 19 .406 13
Tuesday’s Games
New York 105, Detroit 91 Miami 125, Indiana 96 New Orleans 111, Portland 97 Dallas 114, Minnesota 102 Phoenix 108, L.A. Lakers 90 Washington at Brooklyn, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
