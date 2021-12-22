National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300 e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372 e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315 Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303 Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335 Cleveland 7 7 0 .500 292 305

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 364 308 Washington 6 8 0 .429 283 351 N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313

North

W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302 Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342 e-Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349 e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284 L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 386 303 San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314 Seattle 5 9 0 .357 282 282 e-Eliminated from playoffs y-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Rams 20, Seattle 10 Philadelphia 27, Washington 17

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 21 9 .700 — Philadelphia 16 15 .516 5½ Boston 15 16 .484 6½ Toronto 14 15 .483 6½ New York 14 17 .452 7½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 19 13 .594 — Washington 16 15 .516 2½ Charlotte 16 17 .485 3½ Atlanta 14 15 .483 3½ Orlando 6 25 .194 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 10 .655 — Cleveland 19 12 .613 1 Milwaukee 19 13 .594 1½ Indiana 13 19 .406 7½ Detroit 5 25 .167 14½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Memphis 19 13 .594 — Dallas 15 15 .500 3 San Antonio 12 18 .400 6 New Orleans 11 21 .344 8 Houston 10 21 .323 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 21 9 .700 — Denver 15 14 .517 5½ Minnesota 15 16 .484 6½ Portland 13 19 .406 9 Oklahoma City 10 19 .345 10½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 25 5 .833 — Golden State 25 6 .806 ½ L.A. Clippers 16 15 .516 9½ L.A. Lakers 16 16 .500 10 Sacramento 13 19 .406 13

Tuesday’s Games

New York 105, Detroit 91 Miami 125, Indiana 96 New Orleans 111, Portland 97 Dallas 114, Minnesota 102 Phoenix 108, L.A. Lakers 90 Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Houston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Men’s college basketball

EAST Albany (NY) 68, Lehigh 52 Harvard 77, Howard 69 Iona 83, Delaware 72 Marymount 107, Centenary (NJ) 86 Merrimack 49, Maine 47 Pittsburgh 64, Jacksonville 55 Princeton 100, Kean 59 Susquehanna 117, Ursinus 111 Villanova 71, Xavier 58 SOUTH Davidson 79, Alabama 78 East Carolina 68, Southern Miss. 67 Furman 75, Presbyterian 61 George Mason 67, American 44 Georgia Tech 72, Georgia St. 62, OT High Point 55, FAU 52 Manhattan 77, The Citadel 74 Mississippi St. 84, Winthrop 63 NC A&T 88, Mid-Atlantic Christian 63 North Carolina 70, Appalachian St. 50 SC State 75, Charleston Southern 65 Samford 75, Mississippi 73 South Alabama 84, SIU-Edwardsville 69 Tennessee St. 108, Campbellsville 66 Transylvania 85, Illinois College 69 Trinity (FL) 103, Alma 63 UNC-Asheville 114, Milligan Buffaloes 54 Wright St. 84, NC State 70 MIDWEST Ball St. 75, E. Illinois 55 Bowling Green 129, Carlow 50 Calvin 76, Texas Lutheran 74, OT Dayton 69, Southern U. 60 Elmhurst 101, Manchester 75 Illinois St. 81, UTSA 64 Iowa 93, SE Louisiana 62 Iowa St. 79, Chicago St. 48 Kansas St. 74, McNeese St. 59 Loyola Marymount 71, Bellarmine 57 Miami (Ohio) 80, Spalding 56 Michigan St. 90, Oakland 78 Morehead St. 80, IUPUI 52 North Central College 84, Kalamazoo 73 Ohio 85, SC-Upstate 70 Olivet 91, Hanover 87 Toledo 95, Marshall 63 UConn 78, Marquette 70 Wabash 96, Anderson (Ind.) 84 Wis.-Oshkosh 73, St. Norbert 54 Wis.-Stout 108, Finlandia 75 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 81, Elon 55 Arkansas St. 88, Lyon College 66 Bradley 87, Sam Houston St. 61 Jacksonville St. 87, UALR 67 TCU 90, Grambling St. 55 Tarleton St. 67, Air Force 45 Texas A&M 80, Northwestern St. 61 Texas-Dallas 70, E. Texas Baptist 68 UTEP 70, NC Central 61 FAR WEST CS Bakersfield 61, Dartmouth 57 Cal Baptist 84, SE Missouri 68 N. Colorado 90, Northern New Mexico 54 New Mexico 68, Norfolk St. 54 Oregon 68, Pepperdine 59 Oregon St. 83, Nicholls 61 Pacific Lutheran 68, UC Santa Cruz 62 Santa Clara 79, San Jose St. 57 Utah 55, Fresno St. 50 Utah St. 81, Portland St. 62 Utah Valley St. 68, Washington 52

Women’s college basketball

EAST Albany (NY) 65, CCSU 52 Boston College 97, Sacred Heart 68 Harvard 93, Colgate 53 Lehigh 70, George Washington 57 Manhattan 85, Canisius 63 Seton Hall 70, Wagner 62 Vanderbilt 64, Saint Joseph’s 45 Vermont 61, Bryant 45 Villanova 66, La Salle 56 SOUTH Austin Peay 74, Martin Methodist 35 Duke 78, Charleston Southern 35 E. Kentucky 89, Appalachian St. 84, 2OT East Carolina 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 57 Florida 67, Murray St. 51 Florida Gulf Coast 86, High Point 50 Georgia 89, South Alabama 50 Georgia Tech 78, Boston U. 49 Jacksonville St. 60, St. Francis (Pa.) 43 Maryland 98, Coppin St. 52 Mississippi 61, South Florida 53 North Carolina 83, Alabama St. 47 Ohio 76, Binghamton 67 South Carolina 65, Stanford 61 UAB 77, Grambling St. 43 MIDWEST Bowling Green 67, UT Martin 52 Dayton 60, Clemson 46 IUPUI 74, Iowa 73 Kansas 68, Wichita St. 55 Loyola Chicago 66, Cleveland St. 52 Missouri St. 60, Toledo 46 Purdue 86, North Alabama 53 Valparaiso 69, Detroit 57 West Virginia 74, Michigan St. 54 Youngstown St. 87, Point Park 41 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 93, McMurry 35 Creighton 81, Arkansas 72 Houston 78, Texas A&M-CC 51 LSU 74, Texas Tech 60 Oklahoma 83, Utah 76 UTEP 93, Air Force 85, 2OT FAR WEST Arizona St. 69, UC Irvine 52 BYU 89, Montana St. 67 CS Northridge 90, Antelope Valley 32 Cal Baptist 66, Cal Poly 64, OT California 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55 Gonzaga 76, E. Washington 48 Idaho St. 53, Utah Valley St. 36 Loyola Marymount 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 51 Ohio St. 66, San Diego St. 54 Pacific 75, Weber St. 62 S. Utah 95, Dixie St. 58 San Diego 78, Texas St. 58 UC Santa Barbara 81, San Jose St. 51 UNLV 70, Hawaii 63

