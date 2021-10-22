Major League Baseball
Playoffs
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Houston 3, Boston 2
Friday, Oct. 15: Houston 5, Boston 4 Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston 9, Houston 5 Monday, Oct. 18: Boston 12, Houston 3 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston 9, Boston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston 9, Boston 1 Friday, Oct. 22: Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 8:08 p.m. (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)
National League
Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta 3, Los Angeles 2 Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles 4 Tuesday, Oct. 19: Los Angeles 6, Atlanta 5 Wednesday, Oct. 20: Atlanta 9, Los Angeles 2 Thursday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles 11, Atlanta 2 Saturday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 5:08 or 8:08 p.m. (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:38 p.m. (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Wednesday, Oct. 27: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Los Angeles at Boston-Houston winner OR Boston-Houston winner at Atlanta (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Boston-Houston winner at Los Angeles OR Atlanta at Boston-Houston winner (Fox)
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 Cleveland 4 3 0 .571 173 165 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .500 117 132
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176 Denver 3 4 0 .429 140 127
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127 San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119 Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. Open: Buffalo, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Minnesota
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Green Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 1
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Boston 0 1 .000 1 Toronto 0 1 .000 1 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 1 0 1.000 — Washington 1 0 1.000 — Charlotte 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Orlando 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 1 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 1 .500 ½ Indiana 0 1 .000 1 Detroit 0 1 .000 1 Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 1 0 1.000 — Houston 0 1 .000 1 New Orleans 0 1 .000 1 Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 1 0 1.000 — Minnesota 1 0 1.000 — Denver 1 0 1.000 — Portland 0 1 .000 1 Oklahoma City 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 2 0 1.000 — Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½ L.A. Clippers 0 1 .000 1½ L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1½ Phoenix 0 1 .000 1½
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 113, Dallas 87 Miami 137, Milwaukee 95 Golden State 115, L.A. Clippers 113
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Dallas at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 4 p.m. Boston at Houston, 7 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m. Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 4 4 0 0 8 18 14 Buffalo 3 3 0 0 6 12 12 Detroit 4 2 1 1 5 13 13 Toronto 4 2 1 1 5 8 6 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 8 7 Tampa Bay 4 2 2 0 4 12 3 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 6 3 Montreal 5 0 5 0 0 4 2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 4 3 0 1 7 16 12 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 11 2 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 Pittsburgh 4 2 0 2 6 16 6 Columbus 4 3 1 0 6 14 13 Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 16 16 New Jersey 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 N.Y. Islanders 4 1 2 1 3 10 0
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 15 0 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 11 6 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 8 0 Winnipeg 4 1 2 1 3 14 5 Nashville 4 1 3 0 2 8 8 Colorado 4 1 3 0 2 11 7 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 8 9 Chicago 5 0 4 1 1 9 2
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 4 4 0 0 8 22 15 San Jose 3 3 0 0 6 11 4 Vancouver 5 2 2 1 5 14 0 Anaheim 5 2 3 0 4 14 5 Calgary 3 1 1 1 3 7 2 Seattle 5 1 3 1 3 11 0 Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 9 8 Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 7 5 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT Washington 4, New Jersey 1 Carolina 4, Montreal 1 San Jose 2, Ottawa 1 Florida 4, Colorado 1 Calgary 3, Detroit 0 Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1 N.Y. Rangers 3, Nashville 1 Vancouver 4, Chicago 1 Edmonton 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Calgary at Washington, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 1 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Jose at Boston, 1 p.m. Nashville at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced it has approved a roster substitution for Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner with 3B Andy Burns. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Phillips Valdez from the COVID-19 list and reassigned to the minor leagues. Designated OF Franchy Cordero for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will be leaving.National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned OF Cristian Pache to the minor leagues. Activated OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES Sent RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Tommy Doyle, 3B Joshua Fuentes and 2B Rio Ruiz to Alberquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned 3B Justin Turner to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of 3B Andy Burns from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment.BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Announced New York Knicks F Julius Randle was fined for his actions on October 20th at Madison Square Garden. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Ishmail Wainwright to a two-way contract. NBA G League CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Acquired G Shannon Bogues to complete a trade with the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for the returning rights to F DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell. FOOTBALL National Football League DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Roberts. Waived WR K.J. Hill. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad. Waived OT Brad Seaton from injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League CALGARY FLAMES — Sent C Glenn Gawdin to Stockton (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux, F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Chase Priske from Charlotte (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Alex Barre-Boulet. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Sent LW Nic Petan to Abbotsford (AHL). WINNEPEG JETS — Sent C Cole Perfetti to Manitoba (AHL). American Hockey League CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL). STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned F Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL). UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin. Released C Sean Gulka. ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Jake Hamilton. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin off waivers from Indy. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Clint Filbrandt and F Chase Zieky on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Sean Giles. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Evan Morse as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Brad Barone. READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Yanick Turcotte and placed on injured reserve. Acquired Fs Patrick Kramer and Jake Coleman. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Neil Robinson. WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Matteo Gennaro. Released Fs Taylor Ross and Tyr Thompson.
