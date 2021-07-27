NEWVILLE — After an extended lightning delay kept Mifflinburg’s 8-10 All-Stars at the Newville Little League Complex until nearly midnight on Sunday, it would have been understandable if the Section 3 champs started Monday’s game a little sluggish against Aston Middletown.
But that is not how Mifflinburg’s players roll.
The Union County All-Star team banged out four runs in the first inning, but that was just the beginning as Mifflinburg pulled away for a 13-0, four-inning victory in a winners’ bracket game of the PA Little League 8-10 Baseball State Tournament.
“A win is always good, and these boys came out today and they played their hearts out,” said Mifflinburg manager Nathan Weikel, whose team next faces Southern Lehigh at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final.
“After last night’s game, which we ended up winning 9-4 (over Dillsburg in four innings), we were here until midnight because of lightning. So, so I wasn’t quite sure how we’d come out and play today because of being up so late, but these boys came out and played one heck of a game.
“It was awesome,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
A leadoff walk by Hayden Showalter and a double to center from Brennen Snyder put a couple of ducks on the pond for Lukas Shaffer, who brought them both in with a two-run single to right.
Vaughn Yoder later poked an RBI double to right before Jaxon Kaskie’s fielder’s choice plated Hudson Troup to give Mifflinburg a 4-0 lead.
“That felt real good (to see those four runs come across). All of the coaches and myself — we couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” said manager Weikel. “The whole way through (the postseason) so far, the boys have just been playing awesome.”
Sure, Mifflinburg can bust out the sticks and score a ton of runs, but the Union County All-Stars can play pretty good defense as well.
In the first inning, Mifflinburg’s Brayden Resseguie threw out a would be base stealer on a nice tag by Snyder. In the second, Shaffer, the game’s winning pitcher, made a diving catch on a short pop-up to end the inning.
And in the third, Snyder turned a 6-3 double play after Aston Middletown got a leadoff single from Logan Mast.
“Yeah, Aston Middletown hit the ball good, but the kids just stuck together. They fielded the ball well, and they did what they needed to do,” said Mifflinburg’s manager.
That included Mifflinburg batting around and scoring nine runs in the fourth inning to end the game early.
A two-run single from Ben Wertman and then a fielder’s choice by Callen Hommel that brought home a pair helped build Mifflinburg’s lead to 8-0.
Later on, two runs scored on an error before Showalter, Snyder and Ben Wertman all followed with RBI singles.
“There again, we can’t ask for them to do anything more,” said manager Weikel. “It’s everybody (that’s producing). It’s the top of the lineup, it’s the bottom of the lineup, it’s the subs — everybody — and it doesn’t matter.
“It just seems that, when we’re on we can get the bats moving and just go,” added Mifflinburg’s manager, who also got a complete-game pitching performance from Shaffer.
A two-hitter was thrown by Shaffer, who also struck out two and walked four in his gem.
“Lukas did an amazing job again today, just like the way he pitched up at (sectionals),” said manager Weikel. “Lukas came out, he threw well, and we couldn’t have asked for a better performance from him.”
Following a day off today, Mifflinburg’s manager will need just two more wins to claim the state title.
“You know, the nerves are there, but it’s a good feeling to have. We’re just going to play it one game at a time, and one inning at a time,” said Weikel. “It’s an awesome feeling.
“(Having off today) is going to be good. To get a day of rest in between — to give our pitchers and everybody a rest — it’ll be good,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “The weather has been hot, but the kids have been holding up good and a day off will be a good thing.”
PA Little League 8-10
Baseball State Tournament
At Newville Little League Complex
Mifflinburg 13, Aston Middletown 0 (4 innings)
Mifflinburg 400 9 – 13-14-0
Aston-Midd 000 0 – 0-2-5
Lukas Shaffer and Brayden Resseguie. Brayden Myers, Austin Younger (1), Logan Mast (4) and Hunter Kass.
WP: Shaffer. LP: Myers.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, 3-for-3, walk, 3 runs scored, RBI; Brennen Snyder, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Shaffer, run; Hudson Troup, 2-for-2, run; Ben Wertman, 2-for-2, 3 RBI, run; Vaughn Yoder, run; Brady Threet, walk, run; Callen Hommel, 1-for-2, double, 3 RBI, run; Jaxon Kaskie, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Jaxon Robatin, run; Brayden Resseguie, 1-for-2, walk.
Top Aston Middletown
hitters: Joey Thompson, 1-for-2; Younger, 2 walks; Brady Allison, 2 walks; Logan Mast, 1-for-1.
