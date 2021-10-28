LEWISBURG — Last week, Warrior Run posted a big win over Lewisburg that helped the Defenders qualify for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs.
But when the two teams met in the rematch seven days later, Sophie Kilbride and the rest of the Green Dragons made sure the Defenders’ postseason appearance was a short one.
Kilbride scored twice in the first half to get No. 8 Lewisburg off to a good start and on to a 3-1 first-round victory Wednesday over No. 9 Warrior Run on the Green Dragons’ home pitch.
Lewisburg (9-6-3) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals where it will face top-seeded Central Columbia at 2 p.m. at Selinsgrove Area High School.
“It was a fantastic win. (The girls) had a high work rate, they communicated more and they pulled the trigger a little earlier on some stuff,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “Sophie was fantastic with those two shots — they were absolute rippers. You can’t ask for much more, and that’s how you have to come out and approach a playoff game.
“The girls did the things they can control — rooting for each other, pulling for each other and holding each other accountable,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Coming out strong in the first 5 minutes of games is something Lewisburg’s coaches have been trying to instill in their players this season.
Kilbride and teammate Mikayla Long really took that heart in Wednesday’s game when the two connected on the first goal just 4:20 into the contest.
Long played the ball into the far right side of the box, which was where Kilbride was positioned, and she was able to get off a hard shot that arced into the top-left corner of the goal.
“Our coaches always say first 5,” said Kilbride. “Myself and Mikayla were talking about that during school, and we really just wanted to capitalize and come out hard, because that’s how you put a team down.
“I think it was just important (for us) to come out early (and score),” Kilbride added.
Warrior Run (10-9) tied the game with 24:33 remaining in the first half on a strike by Raygan Lust that hit off the fingertips of Lewisburg goalkeeper McKenna Meadows on the way into the net.
“We were just moving the ball from one side to the other — just trying to find an open spot for the shot,” said Warrior Run coach Rob Ryder. “We found Raygan on that opportunity and she put it away.”
The game didn’t stay tied for very long when Kilbride’s second goal came off an assist by Ella Koontz with 13:19 left in the opening half.
“I feel like as a winger you have to capitalize on every chance that you get, because there’s not many you come by. So, I think there was no way I could miss it. It had to go in, because I didn’t know what was going to come next,” said Kilbride. “I feel like its best for me to not think about things too much, so I kind of just picked my head up and kicked the ball where I wanted it to go and hope it goes in.”
Said Gerlinski, “When you have a player like Sophie step up and do that — that is what helps the team (win). She’s fantastic, and I’m glad she’s on my team.”
The Green Dragons got an insurance goal 14 minutes into the second half when Caroline Blakeslee scored following a corner kick.
“That was great. That was the third one of those (opportunities) that bounced back in, and the other two we didn’t get called for us,” said Gerlinski. “That was the luck side (of the win). We got the good call and we got the luck (to get the goal) to pull away.”
Yes, it was a huge win for Lewisburg, but now the Green Dragons have the top-seeded Blue Jays to contend with in a few days.
“(Making the quarterfinals) is huge, and I hope the girls feel that and I hope they know how much work they put in to get where they’re at,” said Gerlinski. “I know there is some tentativeness because they all know who’s next. It’s a big game and it’s a big ask. Central is a very good team, but I think we can compete.
“If we play like this and have that same work rate and ethic, we can compete and it should be a good game — hopefully,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
“Although Warrior Run lost the game, coach Ryder hopes all the hard work it took for his team to reach the playoffs rolls over to next season.
“It’s nice to have this opportunity this year so we can build off it for next year and we have a starting point to work towards,” Ryder said. “We made it to the preliminaries this year, and next year (we want to make) the quarters or the semifinals and try to go further.”
District 4 Class 2A first roundat Lewisburg Area High SchoolNo. 8 Lewisburg 3, No. 9 Warrior Run 1ScoringFirst half
Lew-Sophie Kilbride, assist Mikayla Long, 35:40; WR-Raygan Lust, unassisted, 24:33; Lew-Kilbride, assist Ella Koontz, 13:19.
Second half
Lew-Caroline Blakeslee, unassisted, 26:08.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-3; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-1; Saves: Lewisburg (McKenna Meadows), 2; Warrior Run (Addisyn Ohnmeiss), 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.