BERWICK - A Berwick alumnus who spent four seasons in the school’s nationally acclaimed football program in the early 1990s, Mike Bennett has a mighty good idea how difficult it was for the late George Curry’s Bulldogs to reach such a lofty level … and maintain that prominence.
Now that he’s skipper of the program that kept his hometown at a full boil for a decade and then some, a command the 45-year-old accepted in January, Bennett sees no reason why his Bulldogs can’t regain their status as one of Pennsylvania’s perennial football hammers.
While Bennett knows that returning to the Keystone State’s upper echelon may not occur this season, but there’s no reason why the Bulldogs can’t climb a few rungs higher.
Especially since Berwick (7-5 overall, 6-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference-I) returns eight starters on offense and seven on the defensive side of the football.
“We’re starting on the right track,” said Bennett, who spent the past three seasons as an assistant on Carmen DeFrancesco’s staff and logged an earlier stint under Curry. “As a coach right now, and I played in this program how many years ago, in my mind, my mentality is we’re Berwick. This is what we’re supposed to do, this is what needs to be done.
“I don’t think it’s a huge mind shift, but our mental game has to be better,” Bennett added. “Instead of going out there and thinking, ‘maybe I can, maybe this, maybe there’s a little doubt,’ there has to be a switch, there has to be a change of mental makeup from what if to I will. This is what’s expected of me, and this is what it’s gonna be.”
And for Berwick to begin a steady ascent in 2022, Bennett knows his experienced offensive front featuring senior Bruce Hartman, juniors Harrison Snyder and Liam Carroll, and sophomore Chase Schuckers is going to need to do plenty of heavy lifting and uproot some adversaries.
If the O-Line sets the tone, that group will provide cover for senior quarterback Matt Lonczynski and senior running back Ryan Bankes. That also could open up things on the flanks for the likes of seniors Spencer Kishbaugh and Drey Wilk, and sophomore Bo Sheptock.
“Offensively, we’re going to change our emphasis – it’s not a different direction,” said the upbeat Bennett, who played alongside future NFL stars Marvin Harrison and Donovan McNabb at Syracuse. “It’s just that we’re going to emphasize the line a little bit more. … That’s what it’s going to be. As our offensive line goes, as our quarterback goes, this team is going to go.
“We have to run the ball better,” Bennett added. “If we can’t run the ball, we’re gonna have some problems. If we can run the ball, that’s going to open everything up.”
Defensively, coordinator Shawn Sheptock is likely to turn Kent State recruit Kishbaugh and Wilk loose – especially since the latter picked off seven passes a season ago.
Regardless of how the Bulldogs’ opening week game plan shapes up, Bennett’s squad is going to be severely tested when Southern Columbia pays a visit to Crispin Field. And the lofty status that Jim Roth’s program has attained is exactly where Bennett hopes his club can return.
Just like it was when he played (1991-94) and Curry-coached outfits pieced together a 52-5 record, captured WVC crowns all four seasons, collared state titles in 1992 and again in 1994, and finished the 1992 campaign as the No. 1 team in USA Today’s national rankings.
Obviously, Wyoming Valley Conference, District 2 and PIAA championships are what Bennett hopes his youngsters can celebrate – along with a football-crazed community.
“Why can’t we build the program back?” wondered Bennett, Berwick’s dean of students. “It’s not gonna happen right away and we all know that, but I won’t be doing these kids any good if I’m not setting their expectations, setting the standards that I had for these kids.
“The standards have been set – and they’re up there – and these kids are responding greatly to the expectations and standards that come with Berwick football.
“We’re at the point right now where I think our guys are hungry to win a championship,” Bennett added. “They’re good enough, they’re good enough to be able to win a championship. Now we’ve got to put it all together.”
BERWICK BULLDOGS ROSTER
No. Name Class Position Height Weight
1 Luke Peters Jr. PK/P 5-7 140
2 Bo Sheptock So. RB/DB 5-10 170
3 Ethan Lear Jr. QB/DB 6-0 150
4 Spencer Kishbaugh Sr. WR/LB 6-2 210
5 Ryan Bankes Sr. RB/DB 5-7 160
6 Rowan Slabinski Sr. TE/DE 6-3 215
7 Drey Wilk Sr. WR/DB 5-11 180
8 Aiden Wiest Jr. TE/DE 6-3 210
11 Billy Hanson So. WR/DB 6-0 160
12 Matt Lonczynski Sr. QB 6-0 215
13 Alex Estrella Fr. WR/DB 5-9 140
14 Josh Kishbaugh Jr. WR/DB 5-7 145
15 Alex Hacker Sr. TE/DE 5-10 200
16 Braylon Hawkins Jr. RB/LB 5-10 165
18 Carmine Martz Sr. WR/DB 6-1 160
20 Ty’Mere Wilkerson Fr. WR/LB 5-11 170
21 Cam Gomez Jr. FB/LB 5-8 160
22 Caleb May Fr. WR/DB 5-7 125
23 Kyle Winter Jr. RB/DB 5-2 130
24 Ethan Packer Fr. WR/DB 5-5 125
25 Brayden Shaffer So. WR/DB 5-9 130
26 Skylar Nevel Fr. TE/LB 6-0 170
28 Tyler Winter Jr. WR/DB 5-4 150
29 Sawyer Keller Fr. WR/DB 5-8 145
32 Kaden Hunter Sr. TE/LB 5-9 195
33 Jimmy DeAndrea Jr. FB/LB 5-10 180
34 Trystan English Sr. FB/LB 5-11 205
44 Mike Vaughn Sr. FB/DE 5-9 200
51 Gavin Jones Fr. OL/DL 5-7 175
54 Luke Krepich Sr. OL/DL 5-11 245
56 J.J. Leonard Fr. OL/DL 5-11 210
57 Mike Fell Jr. OL/DL 5-7 245
58 Rocco Romeo So. OL/LB 5-9 205
60 Everett Snyder Fr. OL/LB 5-8 165
61 C.J. Stalega Jr. OL/DL 5-9 185
62 Matt Gordner Fr. OL/DL 5-11 270
64 Chase Schuckers So. OL/DL 6-0 245
65 Bruce Hartman Sr. OL/DL 6-0 255
70 Draven Geiger Fr. OL/DL 5-10 220
71 Harrison Snyder Jr. OL/DE 6-1 210
73 Josh McCracken Jr. OL/DL 6-0 285
75 Jack Andrews Sr. OL/DL 5-11 285
77 Jayden Powell Sr. OL/DL 6-0 210
78 Liam Carroll Jr. OL/DL 5-9 210
81 Colin Hornberger Jr. TE/DE 5-10 175
82 Antonio Pasquale So. WR/DB 5-8 135
83 Fabian Ramiro Jr. TE/DE 6-4 245
88 Chris Bowman Fr. TE/DE 6-0. 180
Coaching Staff
Name;Position
Mike Bennett – Head coach
Shawn Sheptock – DC/LB
Nick Dawson – co-OC/RB
Jason Lanning – TE/DL
Jacob Titus – OL
Brian Remley – WR
Aaron Wilk – DB
Bo Orlando – DB
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26;SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
Sept. 2;at Valley View
Sept. 9;at Abington Heights
Sept. 16;WILLIAMSPORT
Sept. 23;WILKES-BARRE
Sept. 30;at Wyoming Valley West
Oct. 7;DALLAS
Oct. 14;at Danville
Oct. 21;CRESTWOOD
Oct. 28;at Hazleton
TEAM STATS
Record: 7-5
Points P/G: 17.6
Total Yards P/G: 223.3
Rushing Yards P/G: 140.1
Passing Yards P/G: 83.2
Points Allowed P/G: 19.8
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Spencer Kishbaugh (WR-LB); Drey Wilk (WR-DB); Alex Hacker (TE-DE); Matt Lonczynski (QB); Ryan Bankes (RB-DB); Bruce Hartman (OL-DL)
Juniors: Harrison Snyder (OL-DE); Liam Carroll (OL-DL)
Sophomores: Bo Sheptock (RB-DB); Chase Schuckers (OL-DL)
