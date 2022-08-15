BERWICK - A Berwick alumnus who spent four seasons in the school’s nationally acclaimed football program in the early 1990s, Mike Bennett has a mighty good idea how difficult it was for the late George Curry’s Bulldogs to reach such a lofty level … and maintain that prominence.

Now that he’s skipper of the program that kept his hometown at a full boil for a decade and then some, a command the 45-year-old accepted in January, Bennett sees no reason why his Bulldogs can’t regain their status as one of Pennsylvania’s perennial football hammers.

