LEWISBURG — When the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships take place on Friday, a handful of swimmers from the area will finally get the chance to complete the season on their own terms.
And one swimmer in particular, Lewisburg freshman Kimberly (Kimmy) Shannon, leads the area’s contingent in the state meet, which will be contested at Cumberland Valley High School.
Shannon has a good, and rare opportunity of earning medals in two events on the day for the Green Dragons, whose coach, Derek Updegraff, is just happy there is going to be a state meet this year.
“It’s a great relief that we have made it safely through the season so far. The season started with so much uncertainty, and I’m just so happy for the athletes that we were able to have a successful season and that they were able to make it back to the state meet,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “They have worked hard for this and I’m glad they made it. It’s nice that there is a group of them. Its always great to experience the thrill of competing in a big meet with your teammates.
“As far as expectations, I just want to see the kids swim their best. You can only control your own performance, but I think if they swim to their potential they all have a chance to do very well,” Updegraff added.
Shannon is the No. 2 seed for the 500 freestyle. Her time of 5:02.15 is just 1.38 seconds slower than that of top-seeded Kelley Maeve of Shady Side (5:00.53).
And in the 200 IM, Shannon is seeded No. 3 with her time of 2:05.79. Mapletown’s Ella Menear is the event’s top seed with a time of 2:04.54.
Only the top eight finishers in each event receive medals.
“Obviously, (Kimmy) a very talented athlete. Its humbling to work with an athlete that can be so dominating in her sport,” said Updegraff. “Seeded as well as she is in her two individual events, she has an excellent chance at medaling. She just needs to swim her races as well as she knows how to. If she remains focused on her races then I think she has a chance. In addition to being a great athlete, she’s been a pleasure to coach. She has done everything that we’ve asked of her. I think its great that she’s able to experience her first state meet with veteran swimmers like seniors Delaney (Humphrey) and Jewels (Hepner), and junior Alex (Decker).”
If Shannon does earn a medal in either event, she will be the program’s first freshman to do so in 11 years.
“Since I’ve been coaching, I believe that Caitlin Foley was the only other freshman that medaled in an individual event at states as a freshman. She finished fifth in the 100 backstroke in 2012,” said Updegraff.
But those won’t be the only events Shannon will be competing in Friday. She’ll also be part of the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Joining Shannon on the 200 medley relay will be Decker, Humphrey and freshman Emma Gerlinski, in that order, while the 400 free relay will consist of Hepner, Humphrey, Decker and Shannon.
The 200 medley relay has a seed time of 1:52.22, which places the foursome in the second of four heats. In the 400 free relay the Green Dragons have a seed time of 3:42.30, which places them in the second of four heats as well.
In addition, Humphrey will also be competing in the 200 free where her time of 1:57.78 has placed her in the first of two heats.
“It’s great that seniors like Delaney and Jewels get to finish out their high school careers at states. Both were supposed to compete last year when it got canceled, so I’m really happy that both were able to make it back this season,” said Updegraff. “Both girls have been major contributors to the success of Lewisburg swimming and diving over the last four years and its exciting to see their efforts rewarded with another trip to the state championships.”
BOYS
The area’s lone entrant at states is Mifflinburg junior Sean Witmer, who’ll be competing in the 100 breaststroke.
Witmer is the Wildcats’ first ever state qualifier after claiming the District 4 title a couple of weeks ago with a time of 1:01.37.
“It is really exciting to have Sean qualify in the 100 breast. I remember at districts, he was even with the first-seeded swimmer going into the last 25 yards. It was one of the closest finishes of the night. Everyone from our team went wild when we saw Sean out-touched the first seed and would be moving onto states,” said Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells.
“The win shows us that our hard work is paying off. As Mifflinburg doesn’t have a pool to train in, we are an independent team. We have to practice elsewhere in order to train and compete. All of our Mifflinburg swimmers also swim for the GSVY in Sunbury, which has trained some of the best swimmers in the area.”
Witmer will have his work cut out for himself on Friday, as his time places him 12th out of 16 swimmers.
“Sean is going into this race with a calm head. He has been tailoring his training to do his best in the race at states,” said Wells. “Our thoughts going into the race is to get a personal best. One of the hardest things in swimming is always comparing yourself to the swimmers next to you. When you are in a race where some of the competitors are many seconds faster than you, there isn’t a whole lot you can do to drop that time. What you can focus on is your race and how you feel during it. If he can break the 1-minute mark though, we will be ecstatic!”
Regardless of Witmer’s finish he still has one more year remaining, and his efforts Friday will go a long way for next season.
“In order to have a good race, he will need to rest up and be focused on the event,” said Wells. “This experience will be very valuable for next year. As a junior, Sean has another shot at states next year. If he is able to qualify a second time, he will have more experience with how to handle the nerves that come with swimming at a state level meet.”
