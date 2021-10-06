MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wildcats scored three unanswered goals to come back and beat Williamsport, 3-1, in the Heartland Athletic Conference-I matchup Tuesday at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Sarah Fritz tied the game at 1 for Mifflinburg (11-1, 7-0 HAC-I) by scoring off a Peyton Yocum assist with 3:36 left in the first half.
Then in the second half, Emily Walls broke the tie in the 66th minute before Fritz scored again with 5:25 remaining in the game. Yocum and Taylor Beachy assisted on the two goals for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg gets right back on the pitch as it plays at Shamokin at 7 p.m. Tonight.
Mifflinburg 3, Williamsport 1at MifflinburgScoringFirst half
Will-Kailee Helmrich, unassisted, 11:56; Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 36:24.
Second half
Miff-Emily Walls, assist Yocum, 65:43; Miff-Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 74:35.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 13-3; Corners: Mifflinburg, 7-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 2; Williamsport (Amelia Engel), 10.
Lewisburg 1
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG — Mikayla Long scored off a Caroline Blakeslee assist with 27:09 left in the second half to help the Green Dragons eke out a Heartland-I win over the Mustangs at Sports Boosters Athletic Complex.
Makenna Meadows made five saves to get the clean sheet for Lewisburg (3-4-2 overall), which out-shot Midd-West (3-6-1) 13-8.
Lewisburg next plays at Williamsport at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 1, Midd-West 0at Midd-WestScoringFirst half
Lew-Mikayla Long, assist Caroline Blakeslee, 27:09.
Shots: Lewisburg, 13-8; Corners: 4-4; Saves:
Lewisburg (Makenna Meadows), 5; Midd-West, 10.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 1
Central Columbia 0 (OT)
ALMEDIA — Rylee Dyroff scored 1:29 into overtime to give the Green Dragons the Heartland-II victory over the Blue Jays.
Dyroff’s goal was unassisted for Lewisburg (4-4 overall), which held a 7-1 advantage in shots over Central.
Lewisburg, which also got one save from Keeley Baker to result in the shutout, next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 1, Central Columbia 0 (OT)at Central ColumbiaScoringFirst overtime
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, unassisted, 8:31.
Shots: Lewisburg, 7-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-5; Saves:
Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 1; CC (Izzy Snyder), 6.
JV score:
CC, 1-0.
Girls tennis
Montoursville 4
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — The No. 2 doubles team of Jeneye Pointer and Julie Kaszuba picked up a win at No. 2 doubles to highlight the Heartland-II match for the Green Dragons.
Pointer and Kaszuba beat Jill Stone and Addison Schemery, 6-2, 7-5 for Lewisburg (5-9 overall), which saw its 2021 season come to an end.
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1at LewisburgSingles
1. Kara Mann (M) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-3, 7-5. 2. Alaina Marchioni (M) def. Katelyn Fessler, 7-5, 6-4. 3. Katelyn Good (M) def. Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
