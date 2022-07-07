MILTON — Back in June when Mifflinburg Little League needed to select three all-star baseball teams from a pool of 8–12-year-olds, the Major (11-12) team picked its players first and then the Minor (8-10) team went second.
The best of what was left over then landed on the 9-11 team.
Those players may have gotten overlooked once, maybe twice, but they’re not getting overlooked anymore.
Dylan Catherman and Matthew Weikel are making sure of that. They both nearly hit for the cycle to power Mifflinburg to a 15-5, four-inning victory over West Branch in an elimination game at Brown Avenue Park’s Feichtel Field.
“How it usually goes is the majors pick their guys from the league, and then the minors pick their guys. Then we get the 9-11-year-olds that are still left,” said Mifflinburg manager Chris Gemberling. “I tell you, at Mifflinburg we have quality (players). We have some quality 9-10-11-year-olds that didn’t make either of those other two teams.
“Our major team is also doing well, and it’s a really good thing we have going on in Mifflinburg baseball right now,” added Gemberling. “Wildcat baseball: we put the ball in play, and we run, we run, we run. We put pressure on by hustling.”
That was certainly the case in the third inning.
Trailing West Branch 5-3, Mifflinburg batted around in the third inning to make up that difference, and then some.
A two-run inside-the-park home run by Catherman evened the score at 5. Weikel followed with a solo blast to center to give Mifflinburg the lead, and the Union County All-Stars never looked back.
When it was all said and done, Mifflinburg built an 11-5 lead in the third when Coy Gemberling followed with a two-run single prior to Weikel adding a two-run double.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the group of kids that I have. Weikel hit a home run tonight, and you won’t find a nicer kid, and Dylan really hit the ball well today, too,” said manager Gemberling. “I told Dylan to just relax and get a smooth swing — same thing with Matthew — and Dylan crushed three balls today. He absolutely unloaded on them, and it looked like he was barely swinging.
“That’s great, and I love to see it,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
Mifflinburg later tallied four more runs in the fourth to end the game early thanks to a two-run double from Catherman, who finished 3-for-3 at the plate along with Weikel. Catherman hit a double, triple and home run on the day, while Weikel was a triple shy of getting a cycle.
And although the outcome of the game turned into a blowout, the contest was touch-and-go early for Mifflinburg.
West Branch took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first behind an RBI single from Ryker King, and two other base hits from Jackson Snyder and Aaron Woolsey.
Mifflinburg responded with two runs in the bottom of the first on an RBI triple from Catherman and an RBI single from Weikel.
In the top of the third West Branch took a 5-3 lead on a fielder’s choice and an error, but in the bottom half of the inning the wheels fell off for West Branch.
“The errors killed us today. We gave up some runs we shouldn’t have, with our guys just letting balls get past them,” said West Branch coach Dalton Fay. “But that happens. That’s the game of baseball.
“We thought our hitting would come out and maybe get us back in the game, but Mifflinburg’s defense was just too good for us,” added Fay. “It just snowballed for us in the third inning, and we couldn’t get back on track the rest of the game.”
Mifflinburg now plays Selinsgrove for the District 13 title beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Mifflinburg, which lost to Selinsgrove 14-6 to open play on June 26, will get another shot at the Snyder County All-Stars.
However, Mifflinburg will have to beat Selinsgrove twice (game 2 would be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday) in order to come away with the title.
“When we lost to Selinsgrove we only had three hits and we had five errors. I said to the kids after the game that I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that we lost, but the good news is we haven’t begun to play our best baseball yet,” said Mifflinburg’s manager.
“The loss to Selinsgrove was a lot closer (than the score indicated), and I hope that the kids come with the idea that they can beat anybody. But I’d love to see it go to a second game, because then anything can happen.”
District 13 Little League
9-11 Baseball
At Brown Avenue Park, Milton
Mifflinburg 15, West Branch 5 (4 innings)
West Branch 302 0 – 5-5-1
Mifflinburg 209 4 – 15-11-1
Cooper Waltman, Cooper Crawford (3), Aaron Woolsey (4), Bentley Ficks (4) and Woolsey. Dylan Catherman, Kaine Klose (2) and Matthew Weikel.
WP: Klose. LP: Waltman.
Top West Branch hitters: Waltman, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs scored; Ryker King, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson Snyder, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Jackson Lane, walk; Woolsey, 1-for-2, RBI; Gavin Crawford, RBI; Cooper Crawford, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Coy Gemberling, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Louis Owens, 2 walks, 2 runs; Jaxon Robatin, 2-for-3, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Catherman, 3-for-3, double, triple, inside-the-park HR (3rd, 1 on), walk, 5 RBI, 3 runs; Weikel, 3-for-3, double, HR (3rd, solo), 4 RBI, run; Klose, walk, run; Jax Fenstermacher, 1-for-2, 2 runs; Jackson Boyer, 1-for-1, double; Brayden Francis, walk, run.
