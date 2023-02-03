MONTOURSVILLE — A fast start by Mifflinburg led to a 38-33 Heartland-II win over Montoursville on Thursday — the third straight victory for the Wildcats.
Senior Ella Shuck helped pave the way for the victory by scoring a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.
Ten of Shuck’s points came in the second half as Mifflinburg (10-9 overall) fended off Montoursville (9-9).
In addition for the Wildcats, Marissa Allen added seven points and Elizabeth Sheesley chipped in seven rebounds and Jayda Tilghman had four assists.
Mifflinburg next plays at Bellefonte at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 38, Montoursville 33
Mifflinburg 12 8 8 10 – 38
Montoursville 2 14 10 7 – 33
Ella Shuck 8 1-4 18; Elizabeth Sheesley 2 0-0 5; Emily McCahan 1 2-4 4; Marissa Allen 3 1-2 7; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Jayda Tilghman 0 1-3 1; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-13 38.
3-point goals: Shuck, Sheesley, Shively.
Jill Stone 1 0-1 2; Syd Stone 1 0-0 2; Alaina Marchioni 1 1-2 3; Shyanne Klemick 3 0-1 7; Nyla Kutney 2 0-1 5; Mattie Labatch 4 0-0 8; Ashlynn Loe 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 1-5 33.
3-point goals: Klemick, Kutney.
Lewisburg 53, Danville 20DANVILLE – The Green Dragons’ defense shut out the Ironmen in the first quarter, while its offense scored 17 points to get off and running for a Heartland-I victory over the Ironmen.
Ten players scored at least two points in the game for Lewisburg (12-6, 5-3 HAC-I), which was led by 11 points off the bench by Addie Wuerdeman.
Elsa Fellon also tallied eight points and pulled down five rebounds, plus Sophie Kilbride added seven points, nine rebounds, four steals and two rebounds; and Keeley Baker chipped in five points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Lewisburg next hosts Muncy at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 53, Danville 20
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4; Maddy Moyers 0 2-2 2; Addie Wuerdeman 4 0-0 11; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Ava Motto 1 0-0 3; Elsa Fellon 3 2-2 8; Kate Batowski 2 0-0 5; Lauren Schwartz 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 3 1-2 7; Teagan Osunde 3 0-0 6; Addy Shedleski 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 6-8 53.
3-point goals: Wuerdeman 3, Motto, Batowski.
Lucy Pickle 2 1-1 5; Morgan Gerringer 0 0-0 0; Grace Everett 2 1-2 5; Addison Potter 0 0-0 0; Theresa Amarante 1 0-0 2; Maddie Merrell 1 0-2 3; Maddie Sauers 2 0-0 5; MyLeigh Seese 0 0-0 0; Harper Hendrickson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-5 20.
3-point goals: Merrell, Sauers.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
