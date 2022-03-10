LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman earned the 12th seed in the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships’ 165-pound bracket, the NCAA announced Wednesday night.
The senior captain, a two-time All-American and four-time EIWA placewinner, will square off against 21st-seeded Thomas Bullard of NC State in the opening round, slated for Thursday, March 17, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich.
In addition, Hartman checked in at 13th in the final NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings and NCAA Ratings Percentage Index of the 2021-22 campaign. Notably, he appeared in all 15 of the NCAA Coaches’ Panel Rankings compiled during his time in Lewisburg.
Hartman was joined in the Coaches’ Panel Rankings and RPI by junior captain Darren Miller, who appeared at 31st and 25th respectively in the 141-pound weight class.
On the strength of his third-place effort at the EIWA Championships, Hartman became the fifth Bison to qualify for four NCAA Championships since the wrestling program was reinstated ahead of the 2006-07 season, joining David Marble (133, 2007-10), Andy Rendos (165, 2007-10), Joe Stolfi (285, 2013-16) and current volunteer assistant coach Tyler Smith (141, 2015-18). He previously won the 165-pound title at the 2021 EIWA Championships; he also took second at 157 pounds in 2019 and at 165 pounds in 2020.
Hartman will enter the NCAA’s premier event with a 27-4 (15-1 dual) record with nine pins, three technical falls and five major decisions. He has defeated eight nationally ranked opponents so far this season, bringing his career total to 19. His career record stands at an impressive 94-24; he has surpassed 20 wins in all three of his full campaigns.
At last year’s NCAA Championships, Hartman placed sixth in the 165-pound weight class. His sixth-place performance was the third highest by a Bison at the NCAA’s premier event. In addition, he joined Tom Marchetti (167, 1989) as Bucknell’s second NCAA semifinalist.
Miller, who placed fifth at the EIWA Championships, wrapped up his junior season with a 16-5 (8-3 dual) record. He totaled a team-high six major decisions along with two technical falls. In addition, he placed second at the Navy Classic.
Miller will enter his senior campaign with a 43-24 record. He is a two-time EIWA placewinner, as he previously placed third in the 133-pound weight class at the 2021 edition; he also qualified for that season’s NCAA Championships.
