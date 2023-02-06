MILTON — For the Lewisburg wrestling team, the results of District 4 Class 2A Duals in the The Jungle at Milton will say the Green Dragons had an early exit after losses to second-seeded Benton and sixth-seeded Towanda.
But coach Justin Michaels saw more than a couple of tough losses, he saw growth in his team and potential improvement for the post-season and for next year.
Lewisburg opened with a 42-24 loss to defending champion Benton, a team that had pounded the Green Dragons a week ago, and then dropped a heartbreaking 36-33 meeting with the Black Knights in the consolation round.
Against the Tigers Lewisburg owned a 12-6 lead four bouts into the quarterfinals match-up, getting a 7-2 decision from Landon Michaels and a 6-4 sudden victory win from Jace Gessner plus a forfeit to Landen Wagner.
But three straight falls from 133 through 145 — the strength of the Benton lineup with Dyaln Granahan, Ethan Kolb, and Chase Burke — swung the momentum away from Lewisburg. The Green Dragons did rally with decisions from Ahmaad Robinson and Chase Wenrich and a first period fall from Derek Shedleski. Benton then finished a 7-fall effort against the Green Dragon with pins in the final three bouts.
Against Towanda, Lewisburg again grabbed an early with falls from Nolan Altoft and Wagner and a decision from Gessner. The Black Knights, who wound up fourth in the tournament, picked up 15 points in the next three bouts to take an 18-15 lead. Lewisburg regained the lead at 33-24 thanks to falls from Robinson, Wenrich, and Shedleski but the Black Knights got a pair of pins in the final two matches to pull out the win.
