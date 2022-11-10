Coaches from Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Southern Columbia, and Warrior Run nominated and voted for the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II field hockey all-stars for the 2022 season.
Named to the second team from The Standard-Journal's coverage area were Mifflinburg senior midfielder Evelyn Osborne, and teammates senior Hope Swarey and junior Annika Klinefelter at back.
In addition, Warrior Run junior goalkeeper Haley Carper was also a second-team selection.
Making the HAC-II's honorable mention team were a pair of freshmen for the Wildcats: forward Anna Pachucki and midfielder Lainey Miller.
2022 Field Hockey Division II All-Star Team
Forwards: Abby Benner, Midd-West; Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg; Taylor Bower, Bloomsburg. Midfielders: Kiana Coulter, Bloomsburg; Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Delaney Klingler, Midd-West; Kassie Bond, Bloomsburg. Backs: Lorna Oldt, Midd-West; Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg; Emmie Rowe, Central. Goalkeeper: Hailey Leisenring, Bloomsburg.
Forwards: Emma Yoder, Central; Ainsley Brewington, Central; Addison Pita, Southern Columbia. Midfielders: Evelyn Osborne, Mifflinburg; Caitlyn Weatherill, Central. Backs: Hope Swarey, Mifflinburg; Annika Klinefelter, Mifflinburg. Goalkeeper: Haley Carper, Warrior Run.
Forwards: Meg Strout, Central; Anna Pachucki, Mifflinburg. Midfielder: Lainey Miller, Mifflinburg. Backs: Gabby Dunlap, Bloomsburg; Reece Knorr, Central; Emma Devlin, Central; Ava Snyder, Central; Jenson Purnell, Southern.
