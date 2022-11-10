Coaches from Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Southern Columbia, and Warrior Run nominated and voted for the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II field hockey all-stars for the 2022 season.

Named to the second team from The Standard-Journal's coverage area were Mifflinburg senior midfielder Evelyn Osborne, and teammates senior Hope Swarey and junior Annika Klinefelter at back.

