Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 9 .763 _ Baltimore 24 13 .649 4½ Boston 22 16 .579 7 Toronto 21 16 .568 7½ New York 21 17 .553 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 17 .541 _ Detroit 17 19 .472 2½ Cleveland 17 20 .459 3 Chicago 13 25 .342 7½ Kansas City 11 27 .289 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 22 14 .611 _ Los Angeles 20 18 .526 3 Houston 19 18 .514 3½ Seattle 18 19 .486 4½ Oakland 8 30 .211 15
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 12 .676 _ Miami 19 19 .500 6½ New York 18 19 .486 7 Philadelphia 18 19 .486 7 Washington 16 21 .432 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _ Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½ Chicago 18 19 .486 2½ Cincinnati 15 21 .417 5 St. Louis 13 25 .342 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _ Arizona 20 17 .541 2½ San Diego 19 18 .514 3½ San Francisco 16 20 .444 6 Colorado 16 22 .421 7
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0 Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2 N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5 Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4 Atlanta 9, Boston 3 San Diego 6, Minnesota 1 Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1 Seattle 5, Texas 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0 N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3 Texas 4, Seattle 3 Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4 Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1 Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston 5, Atlanta 2 Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4 Atlanta 9, Boston 3 San Diego 6, Minnesota 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 4, Washington 1 Miami 6, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1 Washington 11, San Francisco 6 Miami 5, Arizona 4 Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1 Boston 5, Atlanta 2 Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4 Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (Law 2-4), 12:35 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 3, New York 2
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86 Monday, May 8: Miami 109, New York 101 Wednesday, May 10: New York 112, Miami 103 Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102 Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia 115, Boston 103 Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 3, Golden State 2
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100 Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97 Monday, May 8: L.A. Lakers 104, Golden State 101 Wednesday, May 10: Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 106 Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 3, Phoenix 2
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107 Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87 Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114 Sunday, May 7: Phoenix 129, Denver 124 Tuesday, May 9: Denver 118, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 3, Toronto 1
Tuesday, May 2: Florida 4, Toronto 2 Thursday, May 4: Florida 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, May 7: Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT Wednesday, May 10: Toronto 2, Florida 1 Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBA
Carolina 3, New Jersey 1
Wednesday, May 3: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1 Friday, May 5: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1 Sunday, May 7: New Jersey 8, Carolina 4 Tuesday, May 9: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1 Thursday, May 11: New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m. x-Saturday, May 13: Carolina at New Jersey, TBA x-Monday, May 15: New Jersey at Carolina, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 2, Edmonton 2
Wednesday, May 3: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Saturday, May 6: Edmonton 5, Vegas 1 Monday, May 8: Vegas 5, Edmonton 1 Wednesday, May 10: Edmonton 4, Vegas 1 Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
Dallas 2, Seattle 2
