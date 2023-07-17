WATSONTOWN — Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Star team is preparing to shove off to Bangor, Maine, for the Senior League Baseball East Region Tournament after the squad completed a dominant run to the PA State Championship over the weekend.

A strong game thrown by Griffen Harrington — combined with a big four-run fourth inning — lifted Warrior Run to a 10-0, five-inning victory over DuBois in the championship game Saturday.

