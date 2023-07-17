WATSONTOWN — Warrior Run’s Senior Division All-Star team is preparing to shove off to Bangor, Maine, for the Senior League Baseball East Region Tournament after the squad completed a dominant run to the PA State Championship over the weekend.
A strong game thrown by Griffen Harrington — combined with a big four-run fourth inning — lifted Warrior Run to a 10-0, five-inning victory over DuBois in the championship game Saturday.
Harrington threw a complete-game two-hitter, while Chase Knarr keyed the fourth with a two-run triple.
“It’s been an amazing ride and I’m very proud of these boys,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “To win a state title is not easy; we played great baseball.”
This is the fourth time in the last five years Warrior Run’s players have made it to states (Majors in 2019, Juniors in 2021, and the past two years Seniors).
“The goal going in was to win,” said Zechman. “This was our fourth time at states, and last year we finished third, which was the closest we’ve been.”
A victory parade took Warrior Run’s players through Turbotville and Watsontown Sunday night, and the two communities came out in full force to honor the team.
“It was unbelievable the amount of people who came out – and made donations for the trip. It was very generous, and it’s amazing what a small town came out to do tonight.”
With the celebration over, Warrior Run’s players and coaches now immediately turn their focus towards the East Regional.
It will be quick turnaround. The team has to be in Bangor by Tuesday night, with action getting underway Wednesday morning. The tournament runs through next Monday.
Warrior Run opens against the state champ from Massachusetts in Game 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.
The team will look to continue rolling along this postseason. Warrior Run has yet to lose a game, racking up a 7-0 record.
The Northumberland County squad has outscored its opponents 43-14 through the four games in the state tournament, two of them won via the 10-run mercy rule.
Through the Section 3 Tournament and states, Warrior Run has scored 82 runs to 17 for opposing teams, with a total of five wins thanks to the mercy rule.
And now Warrior Run will take its powerful offense and stingy defense to Maine and see what it can do against the best teams from the Northeast.
Warrior Run became the first baseball team from the Valley to reach the Eastern Regionals since 1997 when a squad from Lewisburg made it all the way to the Senior Division World Series in Florida, where it ultimately finished fourth.
“We’re in rare company. I told these kids, it’s hard to believe you are state champions at something we’ve been working towards since minors (8-10s),” said Zechman. “A lot of hard work and a lot of practices went into this. We’re fortunate to have these kids come through – it’s very rare. This win is not by mistake.”
