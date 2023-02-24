MILTON — The wins keep racking up for Meadowbrook Christian's girls basketball team after they blew out Bucktail, 44-12, in Thursday's District 4 Class A quarterfinal game.
Once again, senior guard Kailey Devlin led the way for the top-seeded Lions (23-2), who jumped out to a 20-5 first-half lead to run away with the victory.
Devlin scored 24 points to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Audrey Millett chipped in 11 points, four rebounds and two assists; and Madalyn Fasnacht had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Alayna Smith had six rebounds and three assists.
Meadowbrook advances to the semifinals and will face No. 4-seeded North Penn-Liberty (a 49-35 winner over Millville) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Montoursville Area High School.
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
At Meadowbrook Christian School
No. 1 Meadowbrook Chr. 44, No. 8 Bucktail 12
Meadowbrook 12 8 16 8 – 44
Lola English 0 0-0 0; Alexis Lowery 0 0-0 0; Kayla Probert 2 3-8 7; Lily Francis 0 2-2 2; Dezlyn Halpate 0 0-2 0; Mattisyn Mason 0 0-0 0; Eva Sockman 0 0-2 0; Isabella English 0 0-0 0; Kendall Wagner 1 0-0 3. Totals: 3 5-14 12.
Alyssa Canelo 0 0-2 0; Kailey Devlin 9 4-4 24; Madalyn Fasnacht 1 0-0 3; Audrey Millett 4 1-2 11; Alayna Smith 2 0-0 4; Ellie Sweigard 1 0-2 2; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Kat Bennage 0 0-0 0; Grace Ask 0 0-0 0; Melanie Eager 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-10 44.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Millett 2, Fasnacht.
Other District 4 playoff scores:
No. 1 Saint John Neumann 56, No. 8 NE Bradford 42
No. 4 South Williamsport 52, No. 5 East Juniata 36
No. 2 Northwest Area 61, NO. 7 Canton 32
No. 3 Muncy 65, No. 6 Sayre 34
No. 1 Mansfield 66, No. 8 Hughesville 44
No. 4 Loyalsock 72, NO. 5 Southern Columbia 48
No. 3 Troy 71, No. 6 Towanda 47
No. 2 Lourdes Regional 53, No. 7 Cowanesque Valley 18
No. 3 Saint John Neumann 58, No. 6 Benton 33
No. 4 Northwest Area 58, No. 5 Northumberland Chr. 29
No. 1 Central Columbia 61, No. 8 Danville 22
No. 2 Jersey Shore 62, No. 7 Montoursville 45
