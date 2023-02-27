MONTOURSVILLE — Call it a hunch based on empirical evidence harvested some two months back, but Kailey Devlin had a mighty good idea what defense the Meadowbrook Christian junior and her teammates were going to encounter once they learned who was standing in front of them.
Since North Penn-Liberty unveiled a box-and-one defense when the Lions ventured up U.S. 15 in mid-December, Devlin genuinely believed the Mounties would likely employ similar tactics – particularly since a spot in the District 4 Class A championship game hinged on the outcome.
And Saturday at Montoursville High School, Devlin and company countered Liberty’s gimmick look with enough transition finishes to bounce off with a 37-25 victory that propelled the Lions into their first 4-A title game while also securing Meadowbrook’s initial bid to state play.
“It’s pretty cool,” Devlin admitted, referring to her team’s latest accomplishments.
Devlin wound up scoring 22 points, despite having Liberty pursue her with several defenders. Devlin also limited Liberty’s talented freshman forward Haley Litzelman – Litzelman banked 21 points in the Mounties’ 40-34 home loss to the Lions — to an early 3-point bucket and nothing more.
Alyssa Canelo and Madalyn Fasnacht added five points apiece to the ledger as the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association champions stretched their winning streak to seven games. Alayna Smith didn’t pocket a point, but the 6-1 junior did stuff the stat sheet with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots while dishing out three assists. Fasnacht also collected six rebounds in the double-digit victory.
“When you look at Audrey Millett, Alyssa and Alayna – I thought Alayna Smith was a beast today; she played so well – Maddie Fasnacht with a tweaked ankle just gutting it out,” Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin said.
“That group of girls has grown in confidence throughout the season. It’s good to see them trusting each other now.”
With the victory, top-seeded Meadowbrook advances to the 4-A title game and a date with No. 3 St. John Neumann Thursday (6 p.m.) at Milton High School’s Jungle. Neumann reached its first final by decking Lourdes Regional 63-47 – Lourdes and Liberty will decide third place Wednesday night at Montgomery — in a semifinal-round scrap that ended before the Lions and Liberty got underway.
Neumann defeated Meadowbrook in last season’s third-place game, preventing the Lions from qualifying for state play.
“I’m pretty excited, because it’s kind of like a new experience and it’s kind of like breaking a record for our school and stuff,” Devlin said. “It’s really cool. It’s fun to have (it happen to our team), because our team is like really great. It’s a cool thing.”
Elizabeth Ritchie’s nine points paced Liberty (13-12), which raced to a 7-0 advantage that might have completely rattled other groups.
Instead, Devlin promptly buried two treys and added a third bucket at the tin to put Meadowbrook in front for the first time.
“That early lead they had, we knew that’s not who we were,” Devlin admitted. “They’re a good team, but we know we can match them. We were flustered. So, coming back in, we were fine. To get that lead, (we just needed) to play composed the rest of the game.”
“That’s the mental toughness I think, in years past, we lacked,” Shane Devlin said. “When a team gets up on us 7-0 in a big game like that, weathering the storm, knowing basketball’s a game of runs and staying true to who we are and not panicking showed great maturity.”
Since reserve Kat Bennage came on and buried a short jumper — Fasnacht had to be helped off with an ankle issue – and Devlin knocked down a pair of free throws, Meadowbrook carried a 12-9 edge into the second quarter.
Soon, Liberty’s box-and-one was being applied.
Devlin wasn’t concerned since the Lions apparently have needed to navigate that defense in about half of their games.
Another came Saturday.
“We’ve seen the box-and-one so many times,” Devlin said. “Now, we have a bunch of offense in for it.”
“They played a really good box-and-one,” Fasnacht added. “I think it was just trying to get into a flow, where we realized that Kailey’s a very good player. (We just had to figure out) how to go through and find how – because we have a lot of good shooters – we can go around that.
“Kailey’s like a coach on the court, so even when she can’t get the ball every time, she’s like helping everyone else through the whole game.”
Basically, since Devlin was being shadowed all over the floor, the rest of the Lions found themselves in a four-on-four situation. While patience and working the ball for a quality look was one approach, eventually the solution came with turning over the Mounties and unleashing transition.
While Liberty edged in front 13-12 with 1:45 remaining in the first half, Millett countered with a 3-pointer at the 0:45 mark and Devlin tacked on a finish at the rim with some 12 seconds to go. As a result, the Lions led 17-13 at the break.
“I said coming out of halftime that we need to get in transition,” Devlin said. “Half the looks we got in the first quarter were in transition and they can’t defend us with (the box-and-one) when we’re getting those looks.”
Once the second half began to unfold, Devlin found Fasnacht for an easy finish. Devlin then added two free throws and another bucket at the hoop as an 11-0 salvo bridging the halftime intermission had the Lions up 23-13. Although Liberty was still within eight late in the third, Devlin’s putback just before the horn combined with Fasnacht’s 3-pointer and Canelo’s mid-range jumper had the Lions up 34-19.
Just 6:20 stood between Meadowbrook and its first appearance in a District 4 title game.
By then, Liberty’s box-and-one defensive look was irrelevant. Soon, Meadowbrook was celebrating a pair of firsts.
“This is a special group of girls,” Shane Devlin said. “They worked really hard in the offseason. It’s nice to see them rewarded for the work they’ve put in.”
District 4 Class A semifinal
Saturday at Montoursville High School
Meadowbrook Christian 37, North Penn-Liberty 25
NP-Liberty 9 4 6 6 — 25
Meadowbrook 12 5 12 8 — 37
North Penn-Liberty (13-12)
Kaylee Graham 2 0-2 4; Sidney Landis 2 0-0 4; Haley Litzelman 1 0-0 3; Elizabeth Ritchie 4 1-6 9; Jaclyn Nelson 2 0-0 5; Tierney Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-8 25.
3-point goals: Litzelman, Nelson.
Meadowbrook Christian (24-2)
Alyssa Canelo 2 1-2 5; Kailey Devlin 7 6-8 22; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 0-0 5; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 3; Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-10 37.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Fasnacht, Millett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.