Men’s golf
Lycoming at tri-meet at Bucknell Golf Club
Lycoming senior Jon Marble used a pair of birdies to pace himself during his first full collegiate round for the Warriors, as he placed in the top 10 with a 93 in a tri-meet with Susquehanna and Penn College on Wednesday at the par-70, 6,235-yard Bucknell Golf Course. Penn College won the match with a score of 317 and Susquehanna finished with a 335. Marble came in eighth place in the field, posting birdies on the par-5, 594-yard No. 3 and the par-3, 139-yard No. 16. Senior Michael Turck (Homer, N.Y./Homer) carded a 96, posting pars on the courses first two par 3s, to take 11th.
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Delaware Valley 0at Lycoming
First-year Arianna Santos served up 15 straight points, tied for 14th-most in Division III history in the 25-point rally scoring era, to highlight the night for a hot-hitting Lycoming volleyball team, which posted a 3-0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-20) win over Delaware Valley in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym on Wednesday. Santos took over service with the score 9-3 in the first set and served up the next 15 points, tying Kaitlin McKillop (Oct. 12, 2013 vs. Hood) for the school and MAC record, also held by Alexa Monro of Misericordia (Sept. 27, 2018). The Warriors (8-10, 2-2 MAC Freedom) won that first set, 25-4, the largest margin of victory since the NCAA went to the 25-point format in 2008, surpassing a 25-5 win over SUNY Canton in 2017. Santos finished with eight kills, two aces and two blocks, hitting .636 in the match. Junior Elizabeth Kelson led the team with 12 kills, hitting .600, also adding two blocks and first-year Brynne Bisel had seven kills, hitting .438, in two sets. First-year Sydney Guethlein added five kills in two sets.
Women’s soccerLycoming 3, Wilkes 3at Wilkes
Senior Jayden Leighow scored two first-period goals for Lycoming and junior Bridget Maaloum added a goal and an assist in a 3-3 double-overtime MAC Freedom draw with Wilkes at Bruggeworth Field. Leighow’s first goal for the Warriors (8-3-1, 1-0-1 MAC Freedom), her 10th of the season, came in the 14th minute on a breakaway up the left side of the field, scoring to the far right post off a give from junior Bella Green, to put the Warriors up 1-0. Green leads the Warriors and the MAC Freedom in assists with eight, as she became the eighth player in program history to post 30 points in a season (11 goals, eight assists) with the helper. Leighow’s second goal came 13 minutes later and was assisted by junior Bridget Maaloum to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead. Leighow, now tied for second in the MAC Freedom in goals with Green, became the 15th player in program history with 25 points in a season with the score (11 goals, four assists). Wilkes (3-5-2, 0-0-2) had two game-tying goals from Sarah Eliff, her first in the 17th minute and her second in the 47th. Emily Bidelspach scored the final tying goal for the Colonels in the 78th minute.
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2. Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Boston
Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 7:02 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m. (MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)
Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 2:07 p.m. (MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)
National League
San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)
Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)
National League
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee Winner (TBS) Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)
WNBA
Playoffs
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 3, No. 1 Connecticut 1
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68 Sunday, Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83 Wednesday, Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69
No. 5 Phoenix 2, No. 2 Las Vegas 2
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91 Sunday, Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60 Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76 x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26 Philadelphia 11 7 9 42 36 26 Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41 D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41 New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32 CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37 Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33 New York 9 11 7 34 33 30 Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39 Inter Miami CF 9 13 5 32 25 42 Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46 Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54 Cincinnati 4 15 8 20 28 52
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 16 5 6 54 44 22 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31 Colorado 13 5 9 48 38 27 Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44 Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45 Minnesota United 10 9 8 38 30 32 Vancouver 9 8 10 37 34 34 Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41 San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45 Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 9
Miami at New York, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday, October 10
Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 6 2 38 31 16 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 9 6 5 32 26 14 Houston 8 7 5 29 27 25 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 6 27 21 25 Gotham FC 6 5 8 26 20 16 Louisville 4 11 5 17 16 34 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, October 6
Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie North Carolina 3, Louisville 1 Houston 3, Portland 2 Saturday, October 9 Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 10
