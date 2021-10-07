Men’s golf

Lycoming at tri-meet at Bucknell Golf Club

Lycoming senior Jon Marble used a pair of birdies to pace himself during his first full collegiate round for the Warriors, as he placed in the top 10 with a 93 in a tri-meet with Susquehanna and Penn College on Wednesday at the par-70, 6,235-yard Bucknell Golf Course. Penn College won the match with a score of 317 and Susquehanna finished with a 335. Marble came in eighth place in the field, posting birdies on the par-5, 594-yard No. 3 and the par-3, 139-yard No. 16. Senior Michael Turck (Homer, N.Y./Homer) carded a 96, posting pars on the courses first two par 3s, to take 11th.

Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Delaware Valley 0at Lycoming

First-year Arianna Santos served up 15 straight points, tied for 14th-most in Division III history in the 25-point rally scoring era, to highlight the night for a hot-hitting Lycoming volleyball team, which posted a 3-0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-20) win over Delaware Valley in MAC Freedom action at Lamade Gym on Wednesday. Santos took over service with the score 9-3 in the first set and served up the next 15 points, tying Kaitlin McKillop (Oct. 12, 2013 vs. Hood) for the school and MAC record, also held by Alexa Monro of Misericordia (Sept. 27, 2018). The Warriors (8-10, 2-2 MAC Freedom) won that first set, 25-4, the largest margin of victory since the NCAA went to the 25-point format in 2008, surpassing a 25-5 win over SUNY Canton in 2017. Santos finished with eight kills, two aces and two blocks, hitting .636 in the match. Junior Elizabeth Kelson led the team with 12 kills, hitting .600, also adding two blocks and first-year Brynne Bisel had seven kills, hitting .438, in two sets. First-year Sydney Guethlein added five kills in two sets.

Women’s soccerLycoming 3, Wilkes 3at Wilkes

Senior Jayden Leighow scored two first-period goals for Lycoming and junior Bridget Maaloum added a goal and an assist in a 3-3 double-overtime MAC Freedom draw with Wilkes at Bruggeworth Field. Leighow’s first goal for the Warriors (8-3-1, 1-0-1 MAC Freedom), her 10th of the season, came in the 14th minute on a breakaway up the left side of the field, scoring to the far right post off a give from junior Bella Green, to put the Warriors up 1-0. Green leads the Warriors and the MAC Freedom in assists with eight, as she became the eighth player in program history to post 30 points in a season (11 goals, eight assists) with the helper. Leighow’s second goal came 13 minutes later and was assisted by junior Bridget Maaloum to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead. Leighow, now tied for second in the MAC Freedom in goals with Green, became the 15th player in program history with 25 points in a season with the score (11 goals, four assists). Wilkes (3-5-2, 0-0-2) had two game-tying goals from Sarah Eliff, her first in the 17th minute and her second in the 47th. Emily Bidelspach scored the final tying goal for the Colonels in the 78th minute.

Major League Baseball

Playoffs

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2. Wednesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles 3, St. Louis 1

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston (Rodriguez 13-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 8:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0), 7:02 p.m. (FS1) Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:07 p.m. (MLB) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago (Lynn 11-6) at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 4:07 p.m. (FS1) Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago (Giolito 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 2:07 p.m. (MLB) Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB) x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)

National League

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 9:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles, TBD (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 4:37 p.m. (TBS) Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10), 5:07 p.m. (TBS) Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee Winner (TBS) Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner or Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Milwaukee winner at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta-Milwaukee winner (TBS)

WNBA

Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 3, No. 1 Connecticut 1

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Connecticut 79, Chicago 68 Sunday, Oct. 3: Chicago 86, Connecticut 83 Wednesday, Oct. 6: Chicago 79, Connecticut 69

No. 5 Phoenix 2, No. 2 Las Vegas 2

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix 117, Las Vegas 91 Sunday, Oct. 3: Phoenix 87, Las Vegas 60 Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas 93, Phoenix 76 x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26 Philadelphia 11 7 9 42 36 26 Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41 D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41 New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32 CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37 Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33 New York 9 11 7 34 33 30 Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39 Inter Miami CF 9 13 5 32 25 42 Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46 Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54 Cincinnati 4 15 8 20 28 52

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 16 5 6 54 44 22 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31 Colorado 13 5 9 48 38 27 Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44 Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45 Minnesota United 10 9 8 38 30 32 Vancouver 9 8 10 37 34 34 Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41 San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45 Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 9

Miami at New York, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 6 2 38 31 16 Reign FC 11 7 2 35 30 19 North Carolina 9 6 5 32 26 14 Houston 8 7 5 29 27 25 Chicago 8 7 5 29 22 24 Orlando 7 6 7 28 24 24 Washington 7 7 6 27 21 25 Gotham FC 6 5 8 26 20 16 Louisville 4 11 5 17 16 34 Kansas City 2 12 5 11 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie North Carolina 3, Louisville 1 Houston 3, Portland 2 Saturday, October 9 Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m. North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Saturday, October 16 Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m. Sunday, October 17 Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m. Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Outrighted INF Jose Iglesias to Worcester (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF/OF Yairo Munoz from the COVID-19 list and outrighted to Worcester. DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated LHP Miguel Del Pozo from the 60-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHPs Jameson Taillon, Corey Kluber and Luis Gill. Reinstated RHP Yoendrys Gomez from the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Edwar Colina off waivers from Minnesota and place him on the 60-day IL. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Fired hitting coach Anthony Lapoce. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned RHPs Walker Buehler, Andre Jackson, Evan Phillips, LHPs Justin Bruhl, David Price, LF Billy McKinney, 1B Max Muncy, RF Zach McKinstry to minor leagues. Recalled LF Luke Raley from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Seth Elledge for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reassigned LHPs J.A. Happ, Jon Lester and RHP Jake Woodford to minor leagues. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Fired manager Jayce Tingler. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Matt Dallas to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Edmond Sumner and a draft consideration from Indiana HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired F Sekou Doumbouya and a draft consideration from Brooklyn. Waived G Khri Thomas. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg Mabin and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. Placed TE Darrell Daniels on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Acquired CB Stephon Gilmore from New England in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft choice. Re-signed OL Michael Jordan to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated S Ricardo Allen to return from injured reserve to practice. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Designated LB Anthony Walker to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Elijah Lee to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Jaylon Smith. DENVER BRONCOS — Designated CB Ronald Darby to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Avery Willilamson to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Placed C Frank Ragnow and DE Romeo Okwara on injured reserve. Promoted OLB Corey Lemonier from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated K Austin Seibert from reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OLB Rashod Berry and G Parker Ehinger to the practice squad. Released WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad. Signed DE Jessie Lemonier. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Zach Cunningham from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived WR Anthony Miller. Signed WR Davion Davis. Designated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed WR Damon Hazelton to the practice squad. Signed WR Davion Davis. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Wendell Smallwood to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated CB Keisean Nixon to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Brandon Facyson. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR William Fuller V on injured reserve. Designated DT Raekwon Davis to return from injured reserve to practice. MINNESTOTA VIKINGS — Activated WR Dan Chisena from injured reserve. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed OL Henry Anderson on injured reserve. Signed LB Jamie Collins. Signed DB Elijah Benton to the practice squad. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed RB Tony Jones on injured reserve. Signed RB Ryquell Armstead to the practice squad. Signed K Cody Parkey and RB Devine Ozigbo. NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed S Steven Parker to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Designated LB Blake Cashman to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed S Natrell Jamerson to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated OR Le’Raven Clark from injured reserve to the practice squad. Released LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated RB Anthony McFarland to return from injured reserve to practice. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed K Joey Slye. Placed K Robbie Gould on injured reserve. Signed LB Tyrell Adams and WR Connor Wedington to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Willington Previlon to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated RB Darrynton Evans to return from injured reserve to practice. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed TE Logan Thomas on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Jace Sternberger. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed LW Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Released D Mason Ward and RW T-Bone Codd. Assigned D Alex Cotton to Lethbridge (WHL). DALLAS STARS — Assigned Cs Riley Damiani and Rhett Gardner to Texas (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Noah Juulsen and Fs Zac Dalpe and Serron Noel from Charlotte (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Fs Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Swaney, Dominic Turgeon and D Joe Hicketts from Iowa (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled Ds Taylor Fedun, Niclas Almari, RW Valtteri Puustinen and C Jonathan Gruden from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Sent Cs Michael Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione to Hershey (AHL). COLLEGE RHODE ISLAND — Named Jessie Frasier assistant women’s basketball coach.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.