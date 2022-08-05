BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University football team was selected to finish sixth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division by the league’s coaches in the 2022 Preseason Poll.

Last year’s runner’s up, Shepherd, was selected to win the East this year with four first-place votes, while the reigning PSAC champion, Kutztown, was chosen to finish second with four first-place votes. West Chester rounded out the top three. Shippensburg, East Stroudsburg, and Bloomsburg finished four, five, and six in the voting, while Millersville came in at No. 7 and Lock Haven at No. 8.

