Golf
The Open Championship Scores
Sunday at Royal St. George’s Golf Club
Sandwich, England
Purse: $11.5 million Yardage: 7,189; Par: 70 a-amateur Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Collin Morikawa (600), $2,070,000 67-64-68-66—265 Jordan Spieth (330), $1,198,000 65-67-69-66—267 Louis Oosthuizen (180), $682,500 64-65-69-71—269 Jon Rahm (180), $682,500 71-64-68-66—269 Dylan Frittelli (120), $480,000 66-67-70-68—271 Mackenzie Hughes (105), $386,500 66-69-68-69—272 Brooks Koepka (105), $386,500 69-66-72-65—272 Daniel Berger (85), $255,250 70-67-68-68—273 Dustin Johnson (85), $255,250 68-65-73-67—273 Robert MacIntyre, $255,250 72-69-65-67—273 Scottie Scheffler (85), $255,250 67-66-69-71—273 Emiliano Grillo (68), $181,083 70-64-72-68—274 Viktor Hovland (68), $181,083 68-71-69-66—274 Shane Lowry (68), $181,083 71-65-69-69—274 Paul Casey (58), $143,063 68-67-70-70—275 Corey Conners (58), $143,063 68-68-66-73—275 Tony Finau (58), $143,063 70-66-72-67—275 Marcel Siem, $143,063 67-67-70-71—275 Sergio Garcia (47), $109,000 68-69-73-66—276 Justin Harding, $109,000 67-67-70-72—276 Brian Harman (47), $109,000 65-71-71-69—276 Aaron Rai, $109,000 70-69-68-69—276 Webb Simpson (47), $109,000 66-72-67-71—276 Brandt Snedeker (47), $109,000 68-68-72-68—276 Kevin Streelman (47), $109,000 70-69-66-71—276 Byeong Hun An (33), $79,821 67-70-73-67—277 Matt Fitzpatrick (33), $79,821 71-69-67-70—277 Jason Kokrak (33), $79,821 70-70-66-71—277 Ian Poulter (33), $79,821 72-66-71-68—277 Xander Schauffele (33), $79,821 69-71-72-65—277 Andy Sullivan, $79,821 67-67-71-72—277 Cameron Tringale (33), $79,821 69-66-71-71—277 Bryson DeChambeau (23), $60,143 71-70-72-65—278 Tommy Fleetwood (23), $60,143 67-71-70-70—278 Talor Gooch (23), $60,143 69-72-67-70—278 Lanto Griffin (23), $60,143 69-70-68-71—278 Benjamin Hebert, $60,143 66-74-71-67—278 Cameron Smith (23), $60,143 69-67-68-74—278 Danny Willett (23), $60,143 67-69-70-72—278 Dean Burmester, $45,417 70-67-71-71—279 Max Homa (15), $45,417 70-69-71-69—279 JC Ritchie, $45,417 71-70-72-66—279 Justin Thomas (15), $45,417 72-67-71-69—279 Daniel van Tonder, $45,417 68-66-74-71—279 Matt Wallace (15), $45,417 70-68-69-72—279 Joel Dahmen (10), $33,679 69-68-69-74—280 Harris English (10), $33,679 75-65-72-68—280 Jazz Janewattananond, $33,679 70-69-74-67—280 Rory McIlroy (10), $33,679 70-70-69-71—280 Justin Rose (10), $33,679 67-70-70-73—280 Adam Scott (10), $33,679 73-66-73-68—280 Johannes Veerman, $33,679 70-68-72-70—280 Marcus Armitage, $29,417 69-72-70-70—281 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, $29,417 68-72-70-71—281 Rickie Fowler (7), $29,417 69-72-75-65—281 Billy Horschel (7), $29,417 70-69-73-69—281 Chan Kim, $29,417 70-69-74-68—281 Jon Thomson, $29,417 71-67-73-70—281 Abraham Ancer (5), $27,929 69-71-71-71—282 Ryosuke Kinoshita, $27,929 72-69-72-69—282 Joaquin Niemann (5), $27,929 69-70-73-70—282 Chez Reavie (5), $27,929 72-66-74-70—282 Antoine Rozner, $27,929 70-71-67-74—282 Lee Westwood (5), $27,929 71-67-72-72—282 Bernd Wiesberger, $27,929 71-70-70-71—282 a-Matthias Schmid 74-65-71-72—282 Richard Bland, $26,900 70-70-73-70—283 Ryan Fox, $26,900 68-68-71-76—283 Sam Horsfield, $26,900 70-70-69-74—283 Jack Senior, $26,900 67-71-72-73—283 Brendan Steele (4), $26,900 73-68-74-68—283 Padraig Harrington (3), $26,375 72-68-73-71—284 Kevin Kisner (3), $26,250 70-69-78-68—285 Richard Mansell, $26,125 72-69-76-69—286 Yuxin Lin 69-72-74-71—286 Sam Burns (3), $25,938 71-69-76-72—288 Poom Saksansin, $25,938 73-68-76-71—288
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 48 42 .533 _ Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2 Atlanta 45 47 .489 4 Washington 43 49 .467 6 Miami 40 53 .430 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ Cincinnati 48 45 .516 7 Chicago 46 47 .495 9 St. Louis 46 47 .495 9 Pittsburgh 36 57 .387 19
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 58 34 .630 _ Los Angeles 58 36 .617 1 San Diego 55 41 .573 5 Colorado 41 53 .436 18 Arizona 27 68 .284 32½
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2 St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1 Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0 Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7 L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2 Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings Miami at Philadelphia, sus. San Diego at Washington, sus.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0 Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1 Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Monday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Eickhoff 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 56 38 .596 _ Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½ Toronto 48 42 .533 6 New York 48 44 .522 7 Baltimore 30 62 .326 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 56 36 .609 _ Cleveland 47 43 .522 8 Detroit 43 51 .457 14 Minnesota 39 53 .424 17 Kansas City 37 55 .402 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 56 38 .596 _ Oakland 53 42 .558 3½ Seattle 50 44 .532 6 Los Angeles 46 46 .500 9 Texas 35 58 .376 20½
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game Cleveland 3, Oakland 2 Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0 N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1 Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4 L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4 Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 7, Minnesota 0 Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5 Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0 Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0 Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Cleveland 4, Oakland 2 Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4 N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (Irvin 6-8), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 24 .625 — Toledo (Detroit) 36 28 .562 4 St. Paul (Minnesota) 33 32 .508 7½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 32 32 .500 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 28 36 .438 12 Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 37 .422 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 26 37 .413 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 41 21 .661 — Buffalo (Toronto) 38 25 .603 3½ Worcester (Boston) 35 28 .556 6½ Rochester (Washington) 27 37 .422 15 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 27 38 .415 15½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 44 20 .688 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 25 .615 4½ Jacksonville (Miami) 33 31 .516 11 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13 Memphis (St. Louis) 29 36 .446 15½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 39 .391 19 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19
Saturday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, susp. Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3, 1st game Omaha 2 Indianapolis 1, 2nd game Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, susp. Rochester at Syracuse, ppd. Durham 9, Jacksonville 5 Gwinnett 11, Charlotte 3 Iowa 3, Toledo 2 Memphis 9, Norfolk 5 St. Paul 8, Columbus 0 Louisville 12, Nashville 0
Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 2, 1st game Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, ppd. Rochester 6, Syracuse 2 Indianapolis 12, Omaha 5 St. Paul 7, Columbus 6 Memphis 12, Norfolk 6 Toledo 3, Iowa 0 Durham 6, Jacksonville 3 Gwinnett 13, Charlotte 12 Louisville 4, Nashville 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Louisville, 11 a.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 12:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 40 23 .635 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 25 .615 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 34 .452 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 40 .394 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 39 .381 16 Hartford (Colorado) 20 45 .308 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 38 25 .594 — Bowie (Baltimore) 37 27 .578 1 Erie (Detroit) 37 29 .561 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 37 29 .561 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 35 28 .556 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 24 41 .369 14½
Saturday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, susp. Altoona 9, Binghamton 2 Richmond 7, Somerset 3 Hartford 7, New Hampshire 5 Portland 5, Reading 4, 8 innings Bowie at Erie, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Harrisburg 6, Akron 5, 11 innings, 1st game Akron 5, Harrisburg 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Erie 7, Bowie 4, 7 innings, 1st game Bowie 6, Erie 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Portland 15, Reading 4 Richmond 8, Somerset 7 Altoona 5, Binghamton 1 New Hampshire 7, Hartford 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 43 23 .652 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 36 29 .554 6½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 29 37 .439 14 Wilmington (Washington) 29 37 .439 14 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 22 42 .344 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 45 21 .682 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 40 26 .606 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 31 .523 10½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 33 .500 12 Asheville (Houston) 28 36 .438 16 Hickory (Texas) 28 38 .424 17 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 40 .394 19
Saturday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Rome 5 Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1 Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 5 Greenville at Asheville, ppd. Aberdeen at Hickory, susp. Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 1
Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4 Asheville 9, Greenville 2, 1st game Asheville at Greenville, susp., 2nd game Greensboro 7, Rome 5 Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2, 1st game Hickory 6, Aberdeen 5, 2nd game Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 1 Bowling Green 8, Winston-Salem 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Greensboro at Greenville, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 27 19 .587 — Southern Maryland 23 22 .511 3½ Lancaster 23 24 .489 4½ York 20 27 .426 7½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 15 .659 — High Point 23 24 .489 7½ Gastonia 20 25 .444 9½ West Virginia 18 27 .400 11½
Saturday’s Games
Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 1, 5 innings Long Island 7, York 2 West Virginia 12, Gastonia 7 High Point 7, Lexington 1
Sunday’s Games
Lancaster 5, Southern Maryland 3 Gastonia 15, West Virginia 7 Lexington 8, High Point 5 Long Island 15, York 7
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
High Point at Lancaster, 6 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island at Lexington, 12:35 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2, 5:00 p.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Results
Sunday
At New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Loudon, N.H.
Lap length: 1.06 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 293 laps, 46 points. 2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 293, 40. 3. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 293, 53. 4. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 293, 33. 5. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 293, 50. 6. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 293, 47. 7. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 293, 35. 8. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 293, 34. 9. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 293, 28. 10. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 293, 38. 11. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 293, 28. 12. (2) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 293, 25. 13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 293, 33. 14. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 293, 23. 15. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 293, 22. 16. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 292, 22. 17. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 292, 20. 18. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 292, 32. 19. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 292, 18. 20. (31) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 292, 17. 21. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 292, 16. 22. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 292, 15. 23. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 292, 14. 24. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 292, 13. 25. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 292, 12. 26. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 292, 11. 27. (19) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 291, 10. 28. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 291, 0. 29. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 290, 8. 30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 288, 0. 31. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 285, 0. 32. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 285, 5. 33. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 283, 0. 34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 280, 3. 35. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 187, 2. 36. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, clutch, 40, 1. 37. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 8, 1. Race Statistics were not immediately available.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Milwaukee 3, Phoenix 2
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Milwaukee 109, Phoenix 103 Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee 123, Phoenix 119 Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 8 3 3 27 23 18 Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13 CF Montréal 6 3 4 22 19 15 Nashville 5 1 7 22 21 14 Columbus 5 3 5 20 15 12 New York City FC 5 5 2 17 20 15 New York 5 5 2 17 17 15 D.C. United 5 7 1 16 18 16 Atlanta 2 4 7 13 13 16 Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 16 25 Chicago 3 8 2 11 14 23 Toronto FC 2 8 3 9 17 30 Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 2 26 24 15 LA Galaxy 8 5 0 24 21 20 Colorado 6 3 3 21 19 13 Los Angeles FC 6 4 3 21 17 13 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16 Portland 5 6 1 16 15 19 Real Salt Lake 4 4 4 16 19 14 Houston 3 4 6 15 16 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 3 12 15 23 Vancouver 3 7 3 12 14 23 FC Dallas 2 6 5 11 14 21 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
New England 1, Atlanta 0 Miami at New York ppd. CF Montréal 5, Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 1 Columbus 2, New York City FC 1 Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 1, tie Nashville 5, Chicago 1 San Jose 1, Colorado 1, tie Vancouver 2, LA Galaxy 1 Portland 1, FC Dallas 0 Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 1 Sunday, July 18 Minnesota 1, Seattle 0 Tuesday, July 20 Houston at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New England at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. D.C. United at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7 Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15 North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8 Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5 Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11 Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13 Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, July 17
Houston 2, North Carolina 1
Sunday, July 18
Gotham FC 3, Washington 2 Chicago 3, Reign FC 1 Portland 2, Orlando 1
Friday, July 23
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Portland at Houston, 12:30 p.m. Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
