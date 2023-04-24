TURBOTVILLE — Abby Evans has been swinging a hot bat for Warrior Run’s softball team lately, and it continued Saturday against Selinsgrove.
Evans hit a grand slam in the sixth inning as the Defenders rallied late to beat the Seals, 8-7, in the nonleague matchup.
Warrior Run (7-5) claimed its third-straight victory when the team needed to overcome a 5-2 deficit entering the sixth.
Mya Evans, who hit an RBI single before scoring on a passed ball, preceded Abby Evans’ homer that gave the Defenders an 8-6 lead.
Selinsgrove scored on an error in the top of the seventh and still had runners on second and third with two outs.
However, Mackenzie Heyler got a strikeout and then a groundout to end the threat and get the complete-game victory.
To start the game, Lakesha Hauck helped out her battery mate with a solo homer in the first inning to finish 2-for-4 at the plate. Abby Evans meanwhile went 3-for-4.
Warrior Run next plays at Muncy today at 4 p.m.
Warrior Run 8, Selinsgrove 7
Saturday at Warrior Run
Selinsgrove 000 600 1 — 7-11-4
Warrior Run 100 016 x — 8-7-1
Maddison Burd and Kaitlyn Eisley. Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Heyler. LP: Burd.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Cassidy Shay, 2-for-4, HR (4th, 1 on); Allison Beddall, 2-for-3, HR (4th, solo), 2 runs scored; Eisley, 2-for-4; Chloe Rumberger, 2-for-4; Alviya Herrold, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Hauck, 2-for-4, HR (1st, solo), 2 RBI; Abby Evans, 3-for-4, HR (6th, grand slam), 4 RBI; Mya Evans, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Morgan Rovenolt, 2 runs.
Williamsport TournamentMontoursville 5,Mifflinburg 1WILLIAMSPORT — The Warriors plated all five of their runs in the sixth inning to take the tourney game and send the Wildcats to their third-straight loss.
Mifflinburg (7-6) was held to just two hits in the game — singles by Taylor Stewart and Olivia Fetterman. Evelyn Osborne scored on an error in the first inning for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg will look to get back on track when it plays at Milton at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamsport Tournament
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 1
Saturday at Elm Park
Mifflinburg 100 000 0 — 1-2-1
Montoursville 000 005 x — 5-6-2
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Jocelyn Jean, Mahlon Yonkin (4) and Brianna Trueman.
WP: Yonkin. LP: Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Osborne, 2 walks, run scored; Madison Fohringer, walk, RBI; Stewart, 1-for-3; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-3.
Top Montoursville hitters: Natalya Bennett, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Hannah Klotz, 3-for-3, run; Avery Cozzi, 1-for-2, 2 RBI.
BaseballLewisburg 8,Muncy 4LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons scored seven unanswered runs from the fourth inning on to take the nonleague win over Muncy Saturday at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.
An RBI double by Shea Girton plus a passed ball put three runs on the board for Lewisburg (7-6) in the fourth to tie the game at 4-all.
Cohen Hoover then hit a solo home run in the fifth and Derek Asche followed with a three-run home run in the sixth to complete the Green Dragons’ comeback.
Asche and Landen Hoover both had two hits in the game for Lewisburg, which next plays at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 8, Muncy 4
Saturday at Lewisburg
Muncy 301 000 0 — 4-4-1
Lewisburg 100 313 x — 8-7-2
Nathaniel Gabel, Cohen Hoover (3), Shea Girton (7) and Girton. R. Eyer, S. Eyer (5) and C. Kamerer.
WP: Hoover. LP: S. Eyer.
Top Muncy hitters: K. Berry, run scored; T. Baker, 1-for-4, double, run; N. Confer, RBI; Kamerer, walk, run; R. Eyer, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; S. Eyer, 1-for-3.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, HR (1st, solo), RBI, run scored; Hoover, 1-for-4, HR (5th, solo), RBI, run; Jack Blough, 2 walks, 2 runs; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3, double, run; Girton, 1-for-2, double, walk, RBI, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, run; Derek Asche, 2-for-3, HR (6th, 2 on), 3 RBI, run.
