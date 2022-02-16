MIFFLINBURG — Tyler Reigel tied for game-high scoring honors with Line Mountain’s Riley Young with 25 points apiece, but Mifflinburg took a 65-57 nonleague victory Tuesday in the Cats’ Den.
Along with Reigel, who nailed seven 3-pointers on the night, Ethan Bomgardner added 14 points in the win and Cannon Griffith chipped in 10 for Mifflinburg (13-8), which scored 25 points in the first quarter to get out to a big lead and never look back.
Mifflinburg ends the regular season at home Saturday against Lourdes Regional.
Mifflinburg 65, Line Mountain 57At Mifflinburg
Line Mtn. 12 13 16 16 – 57 Mifflinburg 25 17 9 14 — 65
Line Mountain (13-9) 57
Nicholas Snyder 4 3-4 11; Aiden Tressler 5 1-3 11; Riley Young 8 4-5 25; Joe Spang 0 0-0 0; Chase Shutt 3 2-4 8; Mack Keim 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-16 57.
3-point goals:
Young 5.
Mifflinburg (13-8) 65
Jarret Foster 1 0-0 3; Tyler Reigel 9 0-0 25; Eli Troutman 1 0-0 2; Lane Yoder 2 0-0 5; Cannon Griffith 4 0-2 10; Carter Breed 3 0-0 6; Ethan Bomgardner 7 0-0 14; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 0-2 65.
3-point goals:
Reigel 7, Griffith 2, Foster, Yoder.
Northumberland Chr. 62
Meadowbrook Chr. 51
NORTHUMBERLAND — Four players scored in double figures for the Warriors to result in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win over the Lions.
Ashton Canelo tallied a game-high 23 points for Meadowbrook (16-8, 8-4 ACAA), while Noah Smith added 13 points for the Lions.
Meadowbrook will now get ready for the ACAA Tournament. In the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Thursday, the Lions will play a team to be decided — the No. 3 team out of the West.
Northumberland Chr. 62, Meadowbrook Chr. 51At Northumberland Christian
Meadowbrook 12 12 8 19 – 51 Northumberland 23 11 15 13 – 62
Meadowbrook Chr. (16-8) 51
Ashton Canelo 10 1-3 23; Gabe Rodriguez 2 0-0 4; Mike Smith 1 0-0 3; Noah Smith 6 1-2 13; Jacob Reed 1 2-3 4; Jacob Bair 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 4-8 51.
3-point goals:
Canelo 2, M. Smith.
Northumberland Chr. (21-4) 62
Connor Bennett 4 3-3 13; Josh King 2 1-1 5; Luke Snyder 5 1-2 11; Cole Knauss 4 2-3 11; Henry McElroy 8 2-3 20; Sr. Garvin 1 0-0 2; A. Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-11 62.
3-point goals:
Bennett 2, McElroy 2, Knauss.
Other area scores:Williamsport 60, Central Mountain 39South Williamsport 65, Midd-West 49Girls basketball
Milton 61
Midd-West 18
MIDDLEBURG — A game-high 18 points from Kiersten Stork lifted the Black Panthers to the Heartland-I victory over the Mustangs.
Leah Walter added 10 points and Morgan Reiner chipped in nine for Milton (9-12), which ends the regular season at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 61, Midd-West 18At Midd-West
Milton 10 16 20 5 – 61 Midd-West 5 7 4 2 — 18
Milton (9-12) 61
Amelia Gainer 2 0-0 4; Lydia Crawford 1 0-0 2; Kiersten Stork 7 4-4 18; Leah Walter 5 0-0 10; Morgan Reiner 4 1-1 9; Brianna Gordner 1 1-2 3; Abbey Kitchen 2 1-2 5; Kyla Rovenolt 4 0-0 8; Brooklyn Wade 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 7-9 61.
3-point goals:
None.
Midd-West (0-22) 18
Sage Phillips 0 0-0 0; Chloe Sauer 2 3-4 7; Samantha Zechman 0 0-0 0; Emily Kline 3 0-0 7; Alyssas Doebner 1 0-0 2; Carmyn Markley 1 0-2 2; Lana Kratzer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-6 12.
3-point goals:
Kline.
Northumberland Chr. 54
Meadowbrook Chr. 14
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors rolled into the postseason by taking a 40-point Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory over the Lions in the two teams’ season finale. Emily Baney scored seven points to lead Meadowbrook (11-11, 8-2 ACAA).
Northumberland Chr. 54, Meadowbrook Chr. 14At Northumberland Christian
Meadowbrook 5 1 6 2 – 14 Norry Chr. 21 14 13 6 – 54
Meadowbrook (11-11) 14
Kailey Devlin 1 1-2 3; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 1 0-0 2; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 0 0-0 0; Emily Baney 3 1-2 7; Madi McNeal 1 0-0 2; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-4 14.
3-point goals:
None.
Northumberland (19-4) 54
Kendra Schoeppner 0 0-0 0; Aubrie Hostetter 0 0-0 0; Jenika Krum 2 0-0 5; Eden Treas 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2; Emily Garvin 10 5-6 27; Emily McCahan 1 0-0 2; Anna Ulmer 2 0-0 4; Emma Ulmer 6 0-0 12; Caryssa Ressler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 5-6 54.
3-point goals: Garvin 2, Krum.
