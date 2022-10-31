HEPBURNVILLE — Two goals apiece from Reese Dieffenderfer and Viktor Permyashkin propelled Lewisburg's boys soccer team past Central Columbia, 4-0, Saturday at the Balls Mills Complex.
Dieffenderfer and Permyashkin both scored in the opening 20 minutes of the game for No. 1-seeded Lewisburg (16-1-1).
The two Green Dragons later put the game away by tallying their second goals in the final 20 minutes of the second half against No. 8 Central.
Defensively, Henry Harrison made 10 saves to get the clean sheet for Lewisburg.
The Green Dragons next face No. 4 Warrior Run at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Area High School.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
Saturday at Balls Mills Complex, Hepburnville
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 33:00.
Lew-Viktor Permyashkin, unassisted, 24:10.
Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 16:22.
Lew-Permyashkin, unassisted, 10:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-10; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 9-6; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 10; CC, 7.
DANVILLE - The Lions fell to the Tigers in the D-4 Class A quarterfinal Saturday at Danville Area High School. Meadowbrook Christian ends its season at 13-7-1.
MILTON — The Wildcats couldn't stop the Seals' Abigail Parise, who scored four goals in a D-4 Class 3A semifinal victory Saturday at Milton Area High School.
Sarah Fritz scored twice for Mifflinburg (10-9), which fell behind 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes of action.
Later, two goals apiece from Parise and Ella Magee built Selinsgrove's lead to 7-1.
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
Saturday at Milton Area High School
No. 2 Selinsgrove 7, No. 3 Mifflinburg 2
Sel-Abigail Parise, unassisted, 3:28.
Sel-Parise, unassisted, 20:41.
Sel-Amsa Courtney, unassisted, 34:38.
Miff-Sarah Fritz, unassisted, 38:46.
Sel-Ella Magee, unassisted, 49:12.
Sel-Parise, unassisted, 53:46.
Sel-Magee, unassisted, 56:22.
Sel-Parise, unassisted, 77:06.
Miff-Fritz, unassisted, 78:17.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 15-14; Corner kicks: Selinsgrove, 3-2; Saves: Selinsgrove (Kirsten Yoder), 8; Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 4.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - The Lions scored first, but the Tigers had the answers as they rolled to the comeback win in the District 4 Class A quarterfinal Saturday at Loyalsock Township High School.
Audrey Millett scored off an assist by Maddy Osman for Meadowbrook Christian (18-3).
Emma George also made seven saves to lead the Lions in their final game of the 2022 season.
District 4 Class A quarterfinal
Saturday at Loyalsock Township High School
Benton 5, Meadowbrook Christian 1
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Maddy Osman, 22:22.
B-Makayla Lear, unassisted, 14:29.
B-Malaia Hart, unassisted, 23:50.
B-Lear, unassisted, 20:46.
B-Lear, unassisted, 12:37.
Shots: Benton, 12-7; Corner kicks: Benton, 6-3; Saves: Benton (Anna Dilossi), 6; MC (Emma George), 7.
