Men’s tennis
DeSales 9, Lycoming 0Note:
Senior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, won four games in the first set of his No. 2 singles match, but fell.
Records:
DeSales is 8-1, 5-1 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 1-6, 0-4.
Women’s tennisDeSales 9, Lycoming 0Records:
DeSales is 7-2, 4-2 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 1-7, 1-4.
Men’s soccerLycoming 2, DeSales 0Note:
Second-half goals from first-year Austin Craig and senior Alex Henry helped the Warriors take the conference win.
Records:
Lycoming is 3-1. DeSales is 1-1-2.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 12 .500 _ Philadelphia 12 12 .500 _ New York 9 10 .474 ½ Miami 11 13 .458 1 Washington 9 12 .429 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _ Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2 St. Louis 12 12 .500 2 Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3 Chicago 10 14 .417 4
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _ San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ San Diego 14 12 .538 2½ Arizona 12 12 .500 3½ Colorado 9 15 .375 6½
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 6, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0 Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0 Washington 8, Toronto 2 Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0 Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3 San Diego 12, Arizona 3 San Francisco 7, Colorado 3
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-1), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 16 9 .640 _ Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3 Toronto 11 12 .478 4 New York 11 13 .458 4½ Baltimore 10 14 .417 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ Chicago 12 10 .545 2½ Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 Detroit 8 16 .333 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 15 10 .600 _ Houston 13 11 .542 1½ Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2 Seattle 13 12 .520 2 Texas 10 15 .400 5
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2 Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0 Washington 8, Toronto 2 Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3 Houston 7, Seattle 5 Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd. Thursday’s Games N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 2:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144 Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114 Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119 N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132 Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177 New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174 Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119 x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141 x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129 Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129 Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158 Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159 Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105 x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117 x-Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 154 127 St. Louis 47 22 19 6 50 139 146 Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160 San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169 Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140 Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 49 31 13 5 67 163 131 Edmonton 47 29 16 2 60 153 127 Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138 Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140 Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139 Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174 Vancouver 43 19 21 3 41 117 138 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3 St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3 Toronto 4, Montreal 1 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1 Vegas 5, Colorado 2 Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2 San Jose 4, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63 Bridgeport 21 6 13 2 0 14 50 73
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 28 14 11 2 1 31 85 75 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 28 10 17 1 0 21 74 90
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Grand Rapids 22 12 7 3 0 27 70 65 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64 Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70 Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72 Utica 19 11 7 0 1 23 62 66 WB/Scranton 25 9 11 3 2 23 70 86 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 26 5 14 5 2 17 71 101
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 32 21 11 0 0 42 98 84 Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86 San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105 Colorado 27 13 11 2 1 29 83 80 Ontario 33 11 18 4 0 26 97 123 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Hershey 4, Binghamton 3 Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 2 Utica 2, Syracuse 1 WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Bakersfield 6, Henderson 2 Ontario 3, Colorado 2 Belleville at Toronto, ppd
Thursday’s Games
Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4 Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1 New England 1 0 1 4 3 2 New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2 Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2 Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4 Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7 New York 0 2 0 0 3 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4 Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 4 3 2 Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2 San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3 Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1 Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3 Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2 FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3 Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3 Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 1
Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
