Men’s tennis

DeSales 9, Lycoming 0Note:

Senior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, won four games in the first set of his No. 2 singles match, but fell.

Records:

DeSales is 8-1, 5-1 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 1-6, 0-4.

Women’s tennisDeSales 9, Lycoming 0Records:

DeSales is 7-2, 4-2 MAC Freedom. Lycoming is 1-7, 1-4.

Men’s soccerLycoming 2, DeSales 0Note:

Second-half goals from first-year Austin Craig and senior Alex Henry helped the Warriors take the conference win.

Records:

Lycoming is 3-1. DeSales is 1-1-2.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 12 12 .500 _ Philadelphia 12 12 .500 _ New York 9 10 .474 ½ Miami 11 13 .458 1 Washington 9 12 .429 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 10 .583 _ Pittsburgh 12 12 .500 2 St. Louis 12 12 .500 2 Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3 Chicago 10 14 .417 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 9 .640 _ San Francisco 16 9 .640 _ San Diego 14 12 .538 2½ Arizona 12 12 .500 3½ Colorado 9 15 .375 6½

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 6, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 0 Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0 Washington 8, Toronto 2 Atlanta 10, Chicago Cubs 0 Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6 Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3 San Diego 12, Arizona 3 San Francisco 7, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-1), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 1-3) at Arizona (Weaver 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 16 9 .640 _ Tampa Bay 13 12 .520 3 Toronto 11 12 .478 4 New York 11 13 .458 4½ Baltimore 10 14 .417 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 15 8 .652 _ Chicago 12 10 .545 2½ Cleveland 11 12 .478 4 Minnesota 8 15 .348 7 Detroit 8 16 .333 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 15 10 .600 _ Houston 13 11 .542 1½ Los Angeles 12 11 .522 2 Seattle 13 12 .520 2 Texas 10 15 .400 5

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2 Boston 1, N.Y. Mets 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 2, Oakland 0 Washington 8, Toronto 2 Kansas City 9, Pittsburgh 6 L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3 Houston 7, Seattle 5 Detroit at Chicago White Sox, ppd. Thursday’s Games N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m. Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 0-2), 2:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 49 32 13 4 68 171 144 Pittsburgh 50 32 15 3 67 170 138 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 136 114 Boston 48 28 14 6 62 139 119 N.Y. Rangers 50 26 18 6 58 167 132 Philadelphia 49 22 20 7 51 140 177 New Jersey 49 15 27 7 37 127 174 Buffalo 50 13 30 7 33 122 174

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 49 32 10 7 71 161 119 x-Florida 51 32 14 5 69 166 141 x-Tampa Bay 49 33 14 2 68 167 129 Nashville 51 27 22 2 56 141 146 Dallas 49 21 16 12 54 140 129 Chicago 49 22 22 5 49 139 158 Detroit 51 17 25 9 43 115 159 Columbus 51 16 25 10 42 122 170

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 48 35 11 2 72 165 105 x-Colorado 47 31 12 4 66 164 117 x-Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 154 127 St. Louis 47 22 19 6 50 139 146 Arizona 50 21 24 5 47 134 160 San Jose 49 20 24 5 45 135 169 Los Angeles 47 18 23 6 42 126 140 Anaheim 50 15 28 7 37 109 162

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 49 31 13 5 67 163 131 Edmonton 47 29 16 2 60 153 127 Winnipeg 49 27 19 3 57 150 138 Montreal 48 21 18 9 51 137 140 Calgary 48 21 24 3 45 128 139 Ottawa 50 19 27 4 42 139 174 Vancouver 43 19 21 3 41 117 138 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa 6, Vancouver 3 St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3 Toronto 4, Montreal 1 Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1 Vegas 5, Colorado 2 Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2 San Jose 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63 Bridgeport 21 6 13 2 0 14 50 73

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 28 14 11 2 1 31 85 75 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 28 10 17 1 0 21 74 90

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Grand Rapids 22 12 7 3 0 27 70 65 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64 Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70 Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72 Utica 19 11 7 0 1 23 62 66 WB/Scranton 25 9 11 3 2 23 70 86 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 26 5 14 5 2 17 71 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 32 21 11 0 0 42 98 84 Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86 San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105 Colorado 27 13 11 2 1 29 83 80 Ontario 33 11 18 4 0 26 97 123 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey 4, Binghamton 3 Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 2 Utica 2, Syracuse 1 WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Bakersfield 6, Henderson 2 Ontario 3, Colorado 2 Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m. Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 1 0 1 4 6 4 Atlanta 1 0 1 4 3 1 New England 1 0 1 4 3 2 New York City FC 1 1 0 3 6 2 Inter Miami CF 1 1 0 3 4 4 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 2 2 Nashville 0 0 2 2 4 4 Orlando City 0 0 2 2 1 1 Columbus 0 0 1 1 0 0 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 1 2 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 4 6 Chicago 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 1 1 1 2 7 New York 0 2 0 0 3 5

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 6 4 Seattle 1 0 1 4 5 1 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 3 1 Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1 4 3 2 Vancouver 1 0 1 4 3 2 San Jose 1 1 0 3 4 3 Real Salt Lake 1 0 0 3 2 1 Houston 1 1 0 3 3 3 Austin 1 1 0 3 3 3 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 2 FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 3 Colorado 0 1 1 1 1 3 Minnesota United 0 2 0 0 1 6 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 1

Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 2 p.m. Columbus at Montreal, 3 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Austin at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. D.C. United at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

Miami at Nashville, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m. Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jay Flaa to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from alternate training site. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Nick Wittgren from the paternity list. Designated LHP Oliver Perez for assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed DH Yordan Alvarez on the IL. Recalled INF Taylor Jones from alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi from IL. Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Michael King to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed C Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee. Designated RHP Brandon Brennan for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Travis Bergen from alternate training site. Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Optioned INF Rowdy Tellez to alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONBACKS — Recalled C Daulton Varsho and RHP Riley Smith from alternate training site. Placed RHP Taylor Widener on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 25. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned CF DJ Peters to alternate training site. Activated LHP Victor Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled 2B Isan Diaz from alternate training site. Placed 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Zack Godley from alternate training site. Optioned OF Corey Ray to alternate training site. Designated RHP Phil Bickford for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Luis Campusano to alternate training site. Activated C Austin Nola from 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated OF Mike Tauchman. Optioned RHP Gregory Santos to alternate training site. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Sam Selman from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from alternate training site. Optioned OF Scott Hurst to alternate training site. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Logan Morrison on a one-year contract. Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Lachlan Fontaine. Released RHP Samuel Adams, C Morgan Lofstrom, 3Bs James Smibert and Taylor Wright. EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with INF Jackie Urbaez. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyle Jacobson. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released LHP Tristan Baker. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded OFs Blake Adams and Nick Zaharion to Missoula (Pioneer League) for OF Antoine Mistico. Agreed to terms with C John Jones. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with OF Zach Racusin. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Houston G Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating health and safety protocols. Suspended Boston G Marcus Smart one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official after a game on April 27 against Oklahoma City in Boston. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Jeremiah Martin to a two-way contract. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a contract for the remainder of the season. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived F Chris Silva. TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Freddie Gillespie to a contract for the remainder of the season. National Women’s Basketball Association INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Florencia Chagas to a rookie scale contract. CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived Cs Vionise Pierere-Louis and Kai James, G Sydney Wallace and F Teana Muldrow. FOOTBALL National Football League CINCINNATI BENGALS — Declined OL Billy Price’s fifth-year option. DENVER BRONCOS — Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater from Carolina in exchange for a sixth-round pick. DETROIT LIONS — Exercised fifth year option on C Frank Ragnow. Waived TE Hunter Bryant. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived DTs Elijah Nkansah and Casey Tucker and P Austin Rehkow. Exercised fifth-year option on G Quentin Nelson. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed G Tom Compton to a one-year contract. Waived DT Josiah Coatney. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Antonio Brown to a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from minor league taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Hayden Verbeek to Grand Rapids (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Brady Keeper from Syracuse (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Hayden Jones from Iowa (AHL). Recalled C Nico Sturm from minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned F Marian Studenic, D Colton White and C Fabian Zetterlund to Binghamton (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled Cs Fredrik Handemark and Joel Kellman from San Jose (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Jack Rathbone from Utica (AHL). VEGAS GOLDE KNIGHTS — Recalled LW Dylan Sikura from minor league taxi squad. Minor League American Hockey League UTICA COMETS — Signed D Nathan Staios to an amateur tryout contract. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended Indy D Chris Martenet for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in game on April 26 against Orlando at Indy. ALLEN AMERICANS — Reassigned G Justin Kapelmaster to Cleveland (AHL). FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Reassigned G Robbie Beydoun to Iowa (AHL). INDY FUEL — Activated D Jordan Schneider and F Colton Heffley from reserve. Placed F Dylan Malmquist and D Tim Shoup on reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed F chris LeBlanc on commissioner’s exempt list. Reassigned D Karlis Cukste to San jose (AHL). TULSA OILERS — Released G Brad Benton as EBUG. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Claimed D Luke Bafia from Kansas City. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Chad Duchesne and F Jackson Keane from reserve. Placed F Tyler Drevitch and D Matt foley on reserve. Southern Professional Hockey League HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed RW Taylor Pryce to a standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Signed RB Collin Smith to a three-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. LA GALAXY — Signed D Sega Coulibaly to a two-year contract with a one-year option, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC). NASHVILLE SC — Signed F Irakoze Donaisiyano to a one-year contract with option to extend through the 2024 season. ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Derek Dodson to a one-year contract with club options for 2022-24. COLLEGE GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Adam Call, Bri Hutchen, Gabe Lazo and Caitlyn Isler to women’s basketball coaching staff. MARYLAND — Named Greg Manning Jr. director of men’s basketball operations. ST. JOHN’S — Agreed to terms with Mike Cragg on a five-year contract extension as athletic director. WAGNER — Promoted Terrell Coburn to head women’s basketball coach.

