LEWISBURG — Jermaine Truax, Bucknell’s director of athletics and recreation since 2018, has been promoted to vice president for athletics and recreation, University president John Bravman announced.

In his five years leading Bucknell’s 27-sport, Division I athletics program along with the University’s robust club and recreational offerings, Truax has continued to build on Bucknell’s standing as a national leader in upholding the scholar-athlete model. Bison Athletics remains near the top of the class in student-athlete graduation rates and other academic metrics, and Truax has placed a major focus on developing student-athletes holistically so that they are supported for success both on the playing fields and for their future careers.

