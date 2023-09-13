LEWISBURG — Jermaine Truax, Bucknell’s director of athletics and recreation since 2018, has been promoted to vice president for athletics and recreation, University president John Bravman announced.
In his five years leading Bucknell’s 27-sport, Division I athletics program along with the University’s robust club and recreational offerings, Truax has continued to build on Bucknell’s standing as a national leader in upholding the scholar-athlete model. Bison Athletics remains near the top of the class in student-athlete graduation rates and other academic metrics, and Truax has placed a major focus on developing student-athletes holistically so that they are supported for success both on the playing fields and for their future careers.
Truax represents Bucknell Athletics on the president’s Operations and Management Group, a council of key campus leaders who oversee the major administrative and operational responsibilities of the University, work that was particularly vital as Bucknell navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. This group works closely with the faculty on shared governance items, giving Truax an important voice as he advocates for Bucknell’s 750-plus student-athletes.
“Jermaine has been a trusted and valuable member of my leadership team over the last five years,” said Bravman. “Managing a Division I athletics program is no easy task, particularly in the ever-changing college athletics landscape in which we currently reside. Jermaine is very much in tune with the challenges that today’s student-athletes face on a daily basis, and I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure that each and every one of them has a positive experience at Bucknell.”
Coming off a record-setting fundraising year and the launch of the “Drive for Five” campaign, Truax is keenly focused on the future of Bison Athletics. During the 2022-23 academic year, he announced a new strategic plan that is supported by five key priorities: Budget enhancement, Inclusive community, Student-athlete experience, Operational excellence, and National visibility. The “B.I.S.O.N.” serves as the foundation of Truax’s vision for Bucknell to be the preeminent athletics program in the Patriot League and affiliate conferences, while being champions in the classroom, in competition, and in the community.
“I strongly believe that we do college athletics the right way at Bucknell, and I am proud to lead such a dedicated and impressive group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff,” said Truax. “Athletics and recreation play an important role on our campus, and I want to thank President Bravman for his leadership and his commitment to keeping Bucknell positioned as a national leader in scholar-athlete achievement.”
Ex-NFL receiver Mike Williams dies 2 weeks after being injured in construction accident
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday, his agent said. He was 36.
Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-14, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, agent Hadley Engelhard said.
Williams was injured at a construction site in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, and removed from life support on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The newspaper quoted the mother of Williams’ 8-year-old daughter as saying he was partially paralyzed in the accident.
“We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with very heavy hearts,” the Bucs said in a statement. “We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy.”
Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2010 following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and started 52 of the 54 games he appeared in over four seasons with Tampa Bay.
The native of Buffalo was traded to his hometown team in 2014. He played nine games, finishing with eight catches for 142 yards and one TD in his lone season with the Bills.
Williams was last on an NFL roster during a portion of the 2016 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended his career with 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 TDs in 63 games.
