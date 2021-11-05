JERSEY SHORE — The surging Lewisburg Green Dragons will face their toughest challenge of the season tonight when they travel to Thompson Street Stadium — a tough place to play — to take on the District 4 Class 4A top-seeded Jersey Shore Bulldogs.
Winners of their last three and five of their last six, the Green Dragons are a completely different team than the group that sustained a 47-8 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs in week four.
Shore, however, remains one of the region’s best teams. Undefeated, the Bulldogs have lost just one game over the last two seasons, that a 21-14 defeat in the Class 4A state title game to Thomas-Jefferson. Shore has been nothing short of amazing over the last several years, racking up a 32-5 record over the last three seasons.
The quick pace of the Bulldog offense posed plenty of problems for Lewisburg in their loss to Shore earlier in the season. That pace, coupled with the prolific playmakers in Jersey Shore, will make tonight’s challenge a stiff one for the visiting Dragons.
Lewisburg’s run attack has improved significantly since the teams last met. How the Green Dragons can perform on the natural grass — which was chewed up quite a bit during last week’s game in the rain — at Thompson Street Stadium will be key.
The winner will get the winner of the No. 2 Selinsgrove/No. 3 Shamokin outing, also contested tonight. Only the District 4 champion advances to the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.