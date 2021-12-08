PRINCETON, N.J. – On a night when both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field, Princeton was able to get more looks at the basket and defeated Bucknell 82-69 on Tuesday at Jadwin Gym. Alex Timmerman scored 17 points to lead the Bison, who dropped their third straight heading into an extended layoff for final exams.
Jaelin Llewellyn paced Princeton (7-3) with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting, and Tosan Evbuomwan added 16 on 8-for-10 accuracy. The Tigers, who have wins over South Carolina and Oregon State this season, are now 5-0 at home.
Bucknell shot a season-best 51.0 percent from the field, slightly better than Princeton’s 50.7 percent. But the Tigers attempted 67 shots to Bucknell’s 49 thanks in part to a +8 edge in offensive rebounds and +4 turnover margin. The Bison did outscore Princeton 12-4 from the foul line, but the Tigers hit 10 shots from 3-point range to Bucknell’s seven.
Princeton made its first three shots of the night, two coming from downtown, and jumped out to a 10-2 lead as the Bison started 1-for-7.
Trailing 24-14, the Bison got going offensively with three straight buckets to cap an 8-for-12 stretch. Alex Timmerman scored in the lane, followed by 3-pointers from Josh Bascoe and van der Heijden. The 8-0 run cut the gap to two at 24-22, but Princeton answered with a surge of its own.
Back-to-back 3-point plays by Ryan Langborg and Ethan Wright ignited a 16-2 run that put Princeton on top 40-24. Jake van der Heijden scored eight of his 11 first-half points in the final 90 seconds, but the Bison went to the locker room down 13 at 45-32.
Timmerman scored the first points of the second half, but that was Bucknell’s only field goal in the first seven minutes of the half, the Tigers went on an 18-4 run to open up a commanding 63-38 lead.
Bucknell did cut that 25-point deficit down to 12 with a 24-13 stretch over an eight-minute span, with Timmerman’s put-back pulling the Bison within 78-64 with 3:53 to play. Bucknell had a couple of chances to draw even closer, but a couple of misses and a missed front end of a 1-and-1 stymied the comeback effort.
Timmerman hit 7 of 9 shots from the field and all three of his free throws for 17 points. Van der Heijden finished with those 11 points, and Xander Rice also reached double figures with 10. Princeton did a good job defensively on Patriot League scoring leader Andrew Funk, who was held to six points and without a 3-pointer for the first time this season.
Josh Adoh scored nine points and Malachi Rhodes had eight and four rebounds off the bench.
Langborg (14) and Drew Friberg (13) also scored in double figures for Princeton.
Bucknell is off until Dec. 18, when La Salle visits Sojka Pavilion at 2 p.m. That will be the first of two games in Sojka that day, as the Bison women host George Mason at 5 p.m. It will also be Community Day and Dirk Sojka’s Slam Dunk with Bison Basketball, featuring a raffle and silent auction to benefit SUNCOM Industries.
Princeton 82, Bucknell 69BUCKNELL (2-7)
Motta 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 4-9 0-0 11, Timmerman 7-9 3-3 17, Funk 3-10 0-0 6, Rice 3-6 3-5 10, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 3, Adoh 1-2 6-6 9, Rhodes 4-6 0-0 8, Bascoe 2-2 0-0 5, Newton 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-49 12-14 69.
PRINCETON (6-3)
Evbuomwan 8-10 0-0 16, Friberg 5-8 0-0 13, Langborg 5-10 1-1 14, Llewellyn 8-12 0-0 20, Wright 2-8 1-2 5, Allocco 0-1 0-0 0, Hooks 3-5 2-2 8, Johns 2-4 0-0 4, Barnes 0-4 0-0 0, Bagin 0-1 0-0 0, Gakwasi 1-2 0-0 2, Peters 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Byriel 0-0 0-0 0, Martini 0-1 0-0 0, O’Connell 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
34-67 4-5 82.
Halftime: Princeton 45-32. 3-point goals: Bucknell 7-19 (van der Heijden 3-7, Adoh 1-1, Bascoe 1-1, Rice 1-2, Edmonds 1-3, Rhodes 0-1, Funk 0-4), Princeton 10-29 (Llewellyn 4-6, Friberg 3-6, Langborg 3-8, Johns 0-1, Martini 0-1, Peters 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Wright 0-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 24 (Timmerman 6), Princeton 31 (Evbuomwan 6). Assists: Bucknell 16 (van der Heijden, Rice, Edmonds 3), Princeton 18 (Evbuomwan, Wright 5). Total fouls: Bucknell 11, Princeton 11. A: 1,126.
