Field hockey
Warrior Run 3
Milton 0
MILTON — Yai Gil scored twice and Rachel Thomas also found the back of the net to lead the Defenders past the Black Panthers to get the HAC crossover win on Saturday at James F. Baugher Elementary School.
Rachel Buck added a pair of assists and Thomas had one assist for Warrior Run (3-7), which shutout Milton (0-11) thanks to Hailey Carper.
Milton next plays at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Monday, and Warrior Run hosts Muncy at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflin County 3
Mifflinburg 0
LEWISTOWN — The Huskies got two goals from Lyza Underhill in the third quarter to break open a scoreless game and send the Wildcats to the nonleague loss on Saturday.
Malia Shoemaker made eight saves to lead Mifflinburg (3-8-1) defensively. The Wildcats next play at Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Monday.
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 4
Southern Columbia 2
CATAWISSA — Sarah Fritz recorded a hat trick to lead the Wildcats to the HAC crossover victory over the Tigers.
In the first half, Fritz sandwiched goals around a penalty kick from Southern’s Loren Gehret to give Mifflinburg (13-1) a 2-1 halftime lead
Peyton Yocum and Fritz added goals in the second half to put the game away for the Wildcats.
ScoringFirst half:
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 4:42; SC-Loren Gehret, penalty kick, 19:19; Miff-Fritz, assist Taylor Beachy, 37:34.
Second half:
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Fritz, 50:44; SC-Evelyn Cook, assist Gehret, no time given; Miff-Fritz, unassisted, 67:50.
Shots:
SC, 10-7
Corners:
Mifflinburg, 4-2
Saves
: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 8; Southern (MacKenzie Palacz), 3.
Milton 5
Wellsboro 0
MILTON — Mackenzie Lopez scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as Milton rolled Saturday at home over Wellsboro.
Leah Walter and Ryen Roush both added goals and two assists. Janae Bergey also scored for the Black Panthers.
Milton tallied 27 shots on the day while its defense limited the Hornets to no shots.
The Black Panthers are back in action Tuesday night at Bloomsburg.
Lewisburg 11
Minersville 1
MINERSVILLE -Maria Bozella scored four goals and Mikayla Long added three as the Green Dragons rolled on the road Saturday at Minersville.
Medha Yenireddy, Carolina Blakeslee, Serena Decosmo and Addison Atloft each added goals for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg (4-4-3) outshot the Miners 27-6.
The Green Dragons are back in action Tuesday at home with Central Mountain.
Boys soccer
Lewisburg 7
Loyalsock 1
LEWISBURG — Philip Permyashkin scored a pair of goals and assist on three and Reese Dieffenderfer added a pair of goals as Lewisburg rolled on senior day.
The Green Dragons (10-1-1) also got goals from Alfred Romano, Matt Rawson and Carter Hoover. Caleb Kim, Romano and Hoover had assists.
Lewisburg is back in action Tuesday at home with Central Mountain.
1st half:
(Lew) Reese Dieffenderfer (Philip Permyashkin) 20:22; (Lew) Alfred Romano (Caleb Kim) 19:53; (Lew) Permyashkin (Carter Hoover) 14:27; (Loy) Andrew Reed (Evan Anderson) 1:11
2nd half:
(Lew) Matt Rawson (Romano) 37:45; (Lew) Dieffenderfer (Permyashkin) 29:43; (Lew) Hoover (Permyashkin) 13:23; (Lew) Permyashkin (Hoover) 1:53
Shots:
Lewisburg 24, Loyalsock 10
Corners:
Lewisburg 11, Loyalsock 1
Saves:
Lewisburg (Tony Burns) 7; Loyalsock (Ben Grieco) 5
Midd-West 2
Warrior Run 1 (2 OT)
MIDDLEBURG — The Defenders’ win streak ended at five games on Saturday when the Mustangs scored in the second overtime to take the HAC crossover matchup played under the lights at Sports Boosters Athletic Park. Tanner Polcyn scored unassisted for Warrior Run (7-6), which will play its next game at Shamokin at 4 p.m. Monday.
Football
Northwest 42
Warrior Run 7
SHICKSHINNY — Northwest scored 26 points in the first quarter to overwhelm Warrior Run in the nonleague matchup Friday.
Warrior Run (0-6) got on the board in the third quarter on an 11-yard pass from Ryan Newton to Logan Smedley.
The Defenders next host Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Friday at Danville Area High School.
Warrior Run (0-6) 0 0 7 0 — 0 Northwest (2-4) 26 16 0 0 — 0
Scoring
1st quarter N-Carter Hontz 45 interception return (Landon Hufford run) N-Safety N-Hufford 1 run (Tommy Bierly pass from Hontz) N-Hontz 5 run (Chase Biller pass from Hontz) 2nd quarter N-Hufford 6 run (run failed) N-Adam Chonko 15 pass from Hontz (Tristian Lepore kick) N-FG, Lepore 27 3rd quarter WR-Logan Smedley 11 pass from Ryan Newton (Nathan McCormack kick)
Statistics
WR NW First downs 9 21 Rushes-yards 33-65 38-199 Passing yards 51 161 Passing 6-15-3 8-16-0 Fumbles-lost 2-1 4-2 Penalties-yards 4-26 2-10 Individual statistics RUSHING — Warrior Run: Thomas Royles 4-31; Samuel Hall 9-23; Ethan Carper 3-14; Roman Pierce 9-13; Logan Smedley 4-5; Ryan Newton 1-1; Trey Nicholas 1-(-2); Gavin Getz 1-(-8); Team 1-(-12). Northwest: Landon Hufford 9-67, 2 TDs; Carter Hontz 4-52, TD; Tyler Reakes 4-22; Ben Foley 3-20; Adam Chonko 2-15; Hunter Gmiter 2-13; Derek Dietz 4-11; Trevor Dietz 4-5; Team 1-(-1); Andrew Bonczewski 5-(-5).
PASSING — Warrior Run: Newton 5-13-3, 53 yards, TD; Getz 1-2-0, (-2) yards. Northwest: Hontz 7-14-0, 155 yards, TD; Bonczewski 1-2-0, 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Warrior Run: Derek Thomas 2-25; Smedley 1-11, TD; Pierce 1-9; Gavin Hunter 1-8; Eli Butler 1-(-2). Northwest: Bonczewski 3-80; Hufford 2-48; Chonko 2-27, TD; Jace McCoy 1-6.
