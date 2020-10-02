EAGLES MERE - Lewisburg junior Sean Kelly won the District 4 Class 2A boys individual title, while Warrior Run freshman Hannah Rabb claimed the girls' title Thursday during the one-day tournament at Eagles Mere Country Club.
Kelly fired a 4-over-par 75 and teammate Nick Mahoney finished third with a 79. The district runner-up was Midd-West's Julian Krainak with a 77.
Behind Kelly and Mahoney, Lewisburg claimed the team title by 10 strokes over Montoursville, 346-356.
On the girls side, Rabb shot a 7-over-par 78 to claim the title by 10 strokes over runner-up Grace Shaible from Loyalsock.
Coming in third was Lewisburg's Ava Markunas (91), and also for the Green Dragons Brynn Wagner was seventh with a 99 and Ryleigh Faust was 10th with a 102.
Lewisburg's girls, however, finished second in the team standings behind Loyalsock, 278-292. Warrior Run was third with a 351.
"I am extremely pleased with all of our players. All of our top players work very hard on improving their game and it has shown," said Lewisburg coach Joe Faust. "These kids have played in tournaments all summer and it has paid off. Consistently challenging themselves with tournament golf takes the edge off in these big events and allows them to play relaxed and not be distracted by one or two errant shots."
Sean and Nick, along with Rabb, advance to the PIAA Championships on Oct. 19 at Heritage Hills Golf Course in York.
In addition, Sean and Nick, as well as teammates Will Gronlund, Collin Starr and Joel Myers, will be competing in the PIAA Team Championships on Oct. 26 also at Heritage Hills.
"Sean and Nick are very deserving to represent District 4 at the state level, and it cannot go unnoticed that Will, Collin and Joel all did their part as well to contribute to the team title," said Faust. "I'm anxiously looking forward to what the next two to three weeks holds for these guys!"
District 4 Class 2A Championships
at Eagles Mere Country Club
Boys
Team standings: 1. Lewisburg, 346; 2. Montoursville, 356; 3. Midd-West, 366; 4. North Penn-Mansfield, 376; 5. Central Columbia, 380.
Top 10 and locals only: 1. Sean Kelly, Lewisburg, 75; 2. Julian Krainak, Midd-West, 77; 3. Nick Mahoney, Lew, 79; 4. (tie) Peyton Mussina, Montoursville, Ben Sohosky, Bloomsburg, and Brock Hamblin, Wellsboro, 81; 7. Joel Heck, Cowanesque Valley, 83; 8. Cameron Francis, Mont, 84; 9. Kannon VanDuzer, Sayre, 86; 10. Kyle Beward, MW, 89; 15 (tie) Will Gronlund, Lew, 94; 22. (tie) Collin Starr, Lew, 98; 26. (tie) Joel Myers, Lew, 103.
Girls
Team standings: 1. Loyalsock, 278; 2. Lewisburg, 292; 3. Warrior Run, 351.
Top 10 and locals only: 1. Hannah Rabb, Warrior Run, 78; 2. Grace Shaible, Loyalsock, 88; 3. Ava Markunas, Lew, 91; 4. Cassie Gee, Loy, 94; 5. Mia Patterson, Loy, 96; 6. Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin, 97; 7. Brynn Wagner, Lew, 99; 8. (tie) Skyler Smith, CV, and Ailya Kennedy, Loy, 100; 10. Ryleigh Faust, Lew, 102; 12. Jenaka Day, Milton, 112; 13. Tori Vanderheid, Lew, 115; 14. Kaelyn Watson, WR, 129; 15. Reagan Campbell, WR, 144; 16. Emily Trautman, WR, 153.
Boys soccer
Milton 4
Bloomsburg 0
MILTON - The Black Panthers spread the offense around as they four different goal scorers to take the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over the Panthers.
Conner Smith and Carter Lilley both scored in the first half for Milton (7-1, 5-1 HAC-II), while Evan Yoder and Seth Yoder tallied goals in the second half. Dominic Ballo also had a pair of assists in the win as did Lilley.
Goalkeeper Tyler Flederbach completed the win for Milton by making eight saves to get the shutout.
Milton next plays Jersey Shore in a non-conference home game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Milton 4, Bloomsburg 0
at Milton
First half
Milt-Conner Smith, assist Carter Lilley, 20:04.
Milt-Lilley, assist Dominic Ballo, 30:56.
Second half
Milt-Evan Yoder, unassisted, 66:12.
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Ballo, 69:33.
Shots: Milton, 19-8; Corners: Milton, 6-1; Saves: Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 8; Bloomsburg, Francis Curran, 15.
Lewisburg 6
Danville 0
DANVILLE - Two first-half goals by Jack Dieffenderfer helped power the Green Dragons to the dominating HAC-I win over the Ironmen.
Joining Dieffenderfer in the scoring column in the first half for Lewisburg (7-0 overall) were Carter Hoover and Eli Adams. And then in the second half, Stephen Tiffin and Nick Passaniti found the back of the net to put the game well out of reach of Danville.
Lewisburg next plays at Hughesville under the lights at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 6, Danville 0
at Danville
First half
Lew-Carter Hoover, assist James Koconis, 36:14.
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Alan Daniel, 10:11.
Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Anthony Bhangdia, 2:16.
Lew-Eli Adams, assist Philip Permyashkin, :27.
Second half
Lew-Stephen Tiffin, assist Daniel, 24:30.
Lew-Nick Passaniti, assist Koconis, 12:12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 19-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 9-0; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 2; Danville, Evan Haas, 13.
Warrior Run 3
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP - A pair of goals from Alex Brown and one from Alex Hazzoum powered the Defenders to the HAC-II win over the Lancers. Hazzoum also added a pair of assists in the win for Warrior Run (9-0, 6-0 HAC-II), which next hosts Southern Columbia at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Girls tennis
Montoursville 4
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG - The Green Dragons' No. 2 doubles team of Mia Kazakavage and Katelyn Fessler won convincingly in two sets to highlight the HAC-II match that was won by the Warriors.
Kazakavage and Fessler defeated Randi Mckenna and Libby McNamara, 6-2, 6-1, to lead Lewisburg (3-11).
Montoursville 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Lydia Barbour (M) def. Bekah Vance, 6-1, 6-4.
2. Rei Saar (M) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Maddie Adams (M) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Kara Mann-Katelyn Good (M) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler (L) def. Randi McKenna-Libby McNamara, 6-2, 6-1.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 2
Selinsgrove 1 (OT)
LEWISBURG — Kara Koch scored in overtime to push the Green Dragons past the Seals in field hockey action Wednesday at the Pawling Complex.
Selinsgrove struck first when Jess Alba scored on an assist from Emily Fry.
Lewisburg answered in the fourth quarter when Rylee Dyroff rattled the cage on an assist from Koch.
The Dragons are back in action Tuesday at Central Columbia.
Lewisburg 2, Selinsgrove 1
Wednesday at Lewisburg
Second quarter
Sel-Jess Alba, assist Emily Fry, 8:07.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Kara Koch, 2:05.
Overtime
Lew-Koch, unassisted, 8:46.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 9-7; Penalty corners: Selinsgrove, 7-5; Saves: Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 8; Selinsgrove, Riley Batdorf, 5.
