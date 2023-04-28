TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders fell victim to a hot day at the plate by Midd-West’s Sarah Shupp, who hit two home runs and drove in four runs in a 7-3 Heartland-III victory Thursday.

Shupp’s first homer gave Midd-West (8-1 overall) a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Her second dinger came in the third to build the Mustangs’ advantage to 4-0.

