TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders fell victim to a hot day at the plate by Midd-West’s Sarah Shupp, who hit two home runs and drove in four runs in a 7-3 Heartland-III victory Thursday.
Shupp’s first homer gave Midd-West (8-1 overall) a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Her second dinger came in the third to build the Mustangs’ advantage to 4-0.
Warrior Run (8-7) got three runs back in the sixth on RBI singles from Maura Woland and McKenna Forman, but the Defenders couldn’t get any more off Midd-West winning pitcher Miley Beachel.
Next up for Warrior Run is a home HAC-III contest against Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 7, Warrior Run 3
At Warrior Run
Midd-West 202 020 1 – 7-11-2
Warrior Run 000 003 0 – 3-3-1
Miley Beachel and McKennin Voss. Mackenzie Heyler, Bella Shupp (5) and Lakesha Hauck.
WP: Beachel. LP: Heyler.
Top Midd-West hitters: Rachel Keister, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored; Storm Wilt, 3-for-3, double, 2 runs; Sarah Shupp, 3-for-4, 2 HR (1st, 1 on; 3rd, 1 on), 4 RBI, 3 runs; Beachel, 2-for-4, double, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Maura Woland, single, RBI; Mckenna Forman, single, RBI.
Lewisburg 10,
Shamokin 8
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kimmy Shannon is rounding back into form, and so are the Green Dragons, who pulled out a close Heartland-II victory over the Indians.
First, Shannon struck out nine, walked eight, and allowed four hits to get the complete-game victory for Lewisburg (3-5 overall).
Shannon also had an outstanding day at the plate for the Green Dragons. She batted 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored.
The first home run by Shannon was a solo shot in the third, and her second dinger was also a solo shot when she went back-to-back with Gracie Murphy in the fifth that gave the Green Dragons a 10-4 lead against Shamokin (7-5).
Murphy, whose homer was a two-run shot, batted 2-for-5, plus Carley Wagner went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Lewisburg is next scheduled to play at Loyalsock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Lewisburg 10, Shamokin 8
at Shamokin
Lewisburg 201 430 0 — 10-10-2
Shamokin 000 430 1 — 8-4-8
Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky. Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes.
WP: Shannon. LP: Kurtz.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 2 walks, RBI, run scored; Carley Wagner, 2-for-4, walk, 2 runs; Bolinsky, 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-5, HR (5th, 1 on) 3 RBI, 2 runs; Shannon, 4-for-5, double, 2 HR (3rd, solo; 5th, solo), 4 RBI, 2 runs; Makaila Huff, walk; Mattison Lytle, walk, RBI; Whitney Berge, 1-for-4, walk; Kayla Pfleegor, walk.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, walk; Hughes, 2 walks; Nina Wilk, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Gabby Parks, 1-for-3, HR (7th, solo), walk, 2 runs, RBI; Autumn Kehler, 2 walks, run; Ava Bonshock, RBI, run; Kendra Taylor, 2-for-4, HR (5th, 2 on), 5 RBI, run; Hannah Bashore, walk.
Montoursville 7,
Mifflinburg 2
MONTOURSVILLE — The Warriors scored four runs in the sixth to pull away for the Heartland-II victory over the Wildcats.
Montoursville’s Mahlon Yonkin limited Mifflinburg (8-7 overall) to just six hits in the game.
Madison Fohringer led the Wildcats at the plate batting 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Chloe Showalter drove in the other run for Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats next play at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Montoursville 7, Mifflinburg 2
at Montoursville
Mifflinburg 001 000 1 — 2-6-1
Montoursville 003 004 x — 7-11-0
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman.
WP: Yonkin. LP: Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Osborne, 1-for-4; Anna Pachucki, 1-for-3, run scored; Madison Fohringer, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, RBI; Stewart, 1-for-3; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, run; Chloe Showalter, RBI.
Top Montoursville hitters: Natalie Bennett, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Hannah Klotz, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Trueman, 1-for-2, double, walk, run; Avery Cozzi, RBI; Navaeh Montoya, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Jocelyna Jean, 1-for-3; Yonkin, 1-for-3; A. Stahl, 2-for-3; Jill Stone, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Central Columbia 13,
Milton 3 (6 innings)
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays poured it on late to take a six-inning Heartland-II victory over the Black Panthers.
Alyx Flick keyed the offense for Central (10-3 overall). She batted 3-for-4, hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and had five RBI and three runs scored.
Kiera Nickles paced Milton (0-11) with a 3-for-3 day at the plate that included a walk and an RBI. Kendall Fedder hat a hit and the other RBI for the Black Panthers.
Milton is next scheduled to play at Athens at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Central Columbia 13, Milton 3 (6 innings)
at Central
Milton 020 010 — 3-8-1
Central 301 036 — 13-14-0
Adrianna Allabach Alivia Winder (6) and Autumn Wolfgang. Macy Gearhart, Emma Yoder and Peyton Crawford.
WP: Yoder. LP: Allenbach.
Top Milton hitters: Kiera Nickles, 3-for-3, walk, RBI; Emily Steward, 1-for-3, walk; Madelyn Nicholas, 2-for-4, double, run; Brooklyn Wade, 1-for-3; Joshalyn Bobb, 2 walks, run; Kendall Fedder, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Alyx Flick, 3-for-4, walk, HR (5th, 1 on), 5 RBI, 3 runs; E Rowe, 1-for-4, walk, run; Crawford, 1-for-3, 2 walks, run; K Zimmerman, 2-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; A Haught, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; I Snyder, walk, RBI; R Knorr, 1-for-2, 2 walks; G Hashagen, 2-for-4, RBI, run; A Klingerman, 2-for-3, double, walk, 2 runs, RBI.
Baseball
Loyalsock 8,
Warrior Run 4
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Defenders’ losing skid is now at six games in a row after the Lancers plated runs in each of the first five innings to take the Heartland-III victory.
Griffen Harrington drove in two runs in the game for Warrior Run (4-8 overall), plus Landon Polcyn hit an RBI double and Cohen Zechman batted 2-for-3 to lead the Defenders against Loyalsock (5-8).
Warrior Run is next scheduled to play at Montgomery at 11 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting.
Loyalsock 8, Warrior Run 4
at Loyalsock
Warrior Run 101 101 0 — 4-8-3
Loyalsock 221 210 x — 8-8-3
Owen Reese, Mason Sheesley (3) and Aidan Lewis. Nick Laubach, Gavin Rice (3), Deryk Kulp (6) and Logan Bastian.
WP: Laubach. LP: Reese.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Griffen Harrington, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run scored; Gabe Engel, walk, run; Landon Polcyn, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Stone Allison, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Sheesley, 1-for-4; Lewis, 1-for-4, run; James Keifer, 1-for-2, 2 walks, run; Cohen Zechman, 2-for-3.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Kaden Rodarmel, 2-for-3, double, HR (5th, solo), walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Ethan Nagy, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Kulp, 2-for-4, run; Dylan Bower, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI; Logan Bastian, walk, run; Gavin Rice, walk; Laubach, walk; Josh Bomboy, 1-for-2, walk; Kulp, 1-for-4, run.
Boys tennis
Jersey Shore 4,
Milton 1
JERSEY SHORE — The Black Panthers got a three-set win at No. 1 doubles to keep from getting shutout by the Bulldogs in the Heartland-I contest.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Trace Witter and Deven Shoemaker took a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 victory to lead Milton (1-13) on the day.
The Black Panthers host the Lewisburg Green Dragons at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Jersey Shore 4, Milton 1
at Jersey Shore
Singles
1. Eli Bower (JS) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Matt Fravel (JS) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Ryder Fink (JS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker (M) def. Luke Springman-Derk Stetts, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.
2. Chris Wilson-Jared Pelski (JS) def. Gaven Russell-Keegan Gill, 6-1, 6-2.
Shikellamy 4,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — A super tiebreaker win at No. 1 doubles by Andrew Blake and Clay Groff highlighted the nonleague match for the Wildcats.
Blake and Groff defeated Nick Fuller and Fernando Nunez, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 to lead Mifflinburg (0-15), which next hits the courts at 4 p.m. Monday versus Milton.
Shikellamy 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Jack Weaver (S) def. Matthew Blake, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Micah Moyer (S) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Luke Fatool (S) def. Jacob Post, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff (M) def. Nick Fuller-Fernando Nunez, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 (super tiebreaker).
2. Trey Bartholomew-Griffin Snyder (S) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers, 6-0, 6-4.
