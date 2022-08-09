WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College head women’s basketball coach Christen Ditzler has announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches for the 2022-23 season, as Adrienne Wydra ’02 will rejoin the staff and Ed Rogers will join the squad.
Rebecca Gibboney ’10, Alicia Kidwell ’10 and Becca Painter ’19 will all also continue to assist the team as well. Wydra and Rogers replace George Henry, who served as the team’s top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for 18 seasons, helping the team to 192 wins, seven postseason appearances and a school-record seven straight winning seasons from 2013-20.
Wydra, a 2019 inductee into the Lycoming Athletics Hall of Fame, rejoins the Warriors after serving as an assistant coach for five seasons from 2004-09.
One of the best multi-talented athletes in school history, Wydra served as the team's starting point guard for three seasons from 1998-01, leading the team to a 40-33 (.548) during her career, which also included an appearance in the Middle Atlantic Conference playoffs. She is still fifth in school history in both career assists (293) and steals (184) and she was named the College's Female Athlete of the Year in 2001. She also earned three letters as a softball outfielder, earning all-conference honors as a senior, and she won two MAC Championships in the 400-meter hurdles in track and field, earning an NCAA-provisional cut time as a junior.
She began her coaching career as the head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach from 2002-04 before continuing on as the cross country coach until 2009. She began coaching basketball as an assistant at Penn College in 2003-04 and after her time at Lycoming, she spent a year as an assistant coach at Cabrini College in 2009-10. She also served as the head coach at Wicominco Day School (Md.) in 2017-18 and the head middle school coach at Lakeland Highlands (Fla.) in 2019-20.
Wydra earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Lycoming in 2002 and a Masters of Education in Teaching and Learning from Lock Haven University in 2013. She is currently working on a Masters of Science in Sport Coaching from West Virginia University. Wydra is married to Amy Curry ’05, DO, FACS, a surgeon at UPMC Williamsport, and the couple have a son, Declan.
Rogers joins Lycoming after working as a high school girls’ coach in the area for 10 seasons, as he has more than two decades of experience as a coach at the prep level.
Rogers served as the head coach at Muncy Area High School from 2016-21, as he helped the team qualify for the postseason in all five seasons of his career and helped four athletes move on to play at the collegiate level.
Prior to that, he helped build Hughesville High School from 2011-16, helping the team, which won 10 games in the four years prior to his arrival into one that won 21 games in his last two seasons. For his work, he was named one of the area’s top 10 coaches in the 2010s by the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.
Rogers, who is a sales representative with Keystone Advertising Specialties, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University in 1991. He is married to Amy Rogers, an Education professor at Lycoming College.
The Warriors open the 2022-23 season at Mount Aloysius on Nov. 9 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.
