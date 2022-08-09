WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College head women’s basketball coach Christen Ditzler has announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches for the 2022-23 season, as Adrienne Wydra ’02 will rejoin the staff and Ed Rogers will join the squad.

Rebecca Gibboney ’10, Alicia Kidwell ’10 and Becca Painter ’19 will all also continue to assist the team as well. Wydra and Rogers replace George Henry, who served as the team’s top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for 18 seasons, helping the team to 192 wins, seven postseason appearances and a school-record seven straight winning seasons from 2013-20.

