VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — He’s getting closer.
Mifflinburg High sophomore heavyweight wrestler Emmanuel Ulrich finished runnerup in the sophomore division of National High School Coaches Association tournament during the weekend.
The Wildcat fell 1-0 in the finals to Riley Robell of Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt. Robell, who finished second in the PIAA Class 2A Tournament in March, had pinned Ulrich in 3:54 in the semifinals of the state tournament. Ulrich finished fifth in the state event.
In getting to the finals Ulrich pinned Jason Canavan of Keene, New Hampshire, in 3:55; decisioned Gage Howard of Vernal, Utah, by 9-5; and edged Logan Looney of Virginia 3-2 in the semifinals.
Another area sophomore, Kaden Milheim of Warrior Run, did not place in the event. He fell 11-2 to Jackson Baglio of Concord, N.C. after pinning Williams Marsh of Virginia in 1:54.
