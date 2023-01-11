UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s 2023 Blue-White Game will kick off at 2 p.m. on April 15, it was announced on Tuesday.
The intra-squad scrimmage is one of the annual highlights of the Penn State sports calendar. More details about Blue-White Game and related events will be announced at a later date.
No. 7/7 Penn State earned a 35-21 victory over Utah in Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2. The Nittany Lions put up 448 yards of total offense and recorded two takeaways in the program's second Rose Bowl win. The Nittany Lions reached the 11-win plateau for the 19th time in program history.
Senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named as the Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, while senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown earned Rose Bowl Defensive Player of the Game accolades.
The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections for the 2022 season, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense and three on special teams.
Whitehill Duals brackets released
WILLIAMSPORT – Stevens highlights a group of 16 teams that will head to Lamade Gymnasium on Friday for the start of the two-day 34th annual Budd Whitehill National Duals hosted by Lycoming College.
One of the premier events in Division III wrestling, the tournament is named for legendary coach Budd Whitehill, who coached the Warriors for 37 years and won 376 matches and 10 Middle Atlantic Conference titles.
The tournament will feature four groups of four competing in a round robin on Friday, with the winners of the groups being reseeded into a championship bracket on Saturday, Jan. 8, and competing in a four-team tournament for the championship. Brackets for Friday's second, third and fourth-place group finishers on Saturday will also take place.
Stevens, ranked sixth in the NWCA Division III dual meet rankings, earned the top seed and will head Group A, which also features Cortland, York (Pa.) and Wesleyan. The group will begin its run at the tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday.
Wis.-Eau Claire, ranked eighth by the NWCA, earned the second seed and will head Group D, which also features Washington & Lee, Messiah and Oswego. This group will begin competition at 10:30 a.m.
Group C, which begins competition at 10:30 a.m., will feature third-seeded Ohio Northern, ranked 13th by the NWCA, Williams, Lycoming and Penn College.
Group B is headed by fourth-seeded Ithaca, ranked 21st in the country, and also features Springfield, Wilkes and Ferrum and begins competition at 9 a.m.
Six rounds of the duals will take place on Friday, with four matches taking place in each round on mats spread across Lamade Gymnasium. On Saturday, the tournament will conclude with four rounds of wrestling. The championship round is set for 1:30 p.m. with the tournament awards following at 3 p.m.
Lycoming enters the duals with a 4-3 overall record, which includes picking up wins over two teams in the Whitehill Duals field, Oswego (36-15) and Cortland (22-12).
The squad is paced by the backend of its lineup, with junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs, ranked ninth in Division III, and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer, who is ranked third.
The Warriors are looking to place at the event for the 21st time in its 34 years. In 2022, the Warriors took seventh place, posting wins over Southern Virginia and York in a truncated 10-team field due to COVID-19.
Lycoming will open the duals by facing Williams on Mat 4 at 10:30 a.m., before facing 13th-ranked Ohio Northern at 1:30 p.m. on Mat 3 and finishing the day by taking on Penn College at 4:30 p.m. on Mat 4. The Warriors are 88-55 (.615) all-time at the duals and have won titles in 1997 and 1999.
AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins
Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.
Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area on Tuesday for the physical, the person said.
More than 100 free agents negotiate contracts each offseason, and letters of agreement routinely are signed by agents and clubs that are subject to successful physicals. A player goes for exams and tests at a team-selected medical facility, club physicians review the results and the team finalizes the contract, which then is reported to Major League Baseball and the players' association.
While 99% of deals follow that path, Correa and agent Scott Boras twice reached agreements that collapsed, an unprecedented twist for a star.
Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal, then called off the announcement hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014.
Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, and high-spending owner Steve Cohen even confirmed the pending agreement. But the Mets also had concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections over the next two weeks.
The deal with the Twins reached Tuesday calls for an $8 million signing bonus, half payable next month and half in February 2024, and salaries of $32 million in each of the first two seasons, $36 million in 2025, $31.5 million in 2026, $30.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.
Minnesota's deal includes team options for $25 million in 2029, $20 million in 2030, $15 million in 2031 and $10 million in 2032, salaries that would become guaranteed if Correa has 575 plate appearances in 2028, 550 in 2029, 525 in 2030 and 502 in 2031. The contract could be worth $225 million over seven seasons, $245 million over eight years and $260 million over nine seasons.
Correa's options also could be triggered by a top-five finish in MVP voting, a Silver Slugger award or World Series or League Championship Series MVP. He gets a no-trade provision.
New York's deal guaranteed $157.5 million over the first six seasons, the person said.
