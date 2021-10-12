TURBOTVILLE — As District 4’s top golfer, Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Rabb has to adjust her game depending on the course, and the competition.
Accustomed to playing from the men’s tees, Rabb is focused on improving her short game as she preps for the PIAA Championships Monday, Oct. 18, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York. She knows she’ll need that skill on a shorter course than she’s typically used to.
Experience will certainly play a role for Rabb, who took second as a freshman at last year’s championships, and is looking forward to the competition ratcheting up after taking her second-straight District 4 Class 2A title with relative ease.
“I’m going to get in a couple of practice rounds (at Heritage hills), like I did last year,” said Rabb. “I know the competition and it’s going to be pretty difficult. I’m just going to do my best and hope for a good outcome.”
Rabb’s best has been nothing short of stellar. Not yet 15 years of age, she dominated District 4 competition — boys and girls — with an overall scoring average that topped the next-closest competitor by more than four strokes. She’s not lost a regular-season competition in two seasons and won her second District 4 title by 10 strokes.
Coming into this season, Rabb admits the experience of last season relaxed her and allowed her to focus on her goals.
“I went into this season with the goal of winning districts again and competing at states,” she said. “The experience helped. I was really nervous at districts last year. Going into the tournament this year, I knew how it worked.”
Warrior Run golf coach Brad Peace marvels at his top golfer’s improvement and sees no reason Rabb won’t continue her upward trajectory.
“She’s bigger and stronger this year,” he said. “It’s amazing to see her distance off the tee, especially when she’s playing with other golfers, including the boys.
“She has a family that’s devoted, committed to seeing her get better. They are very supportive.”
Rabb was pleased with her progress heading into the season, but is never completely satisfied.
“I want to improve my irons and short game,” she said. “I can hit it farther than last year, and that’s helped. My chipping was not the greatest last year.”
Hannah began playing at age 5, shortly after being introduced to the game by her parents, Matt and Trisha Rabb.
An LPGA event in New Jersey first sparked her interest and she soon began taking lessons. Rabb began playing competitively at age 9 in US Kids Tournaments. She then advanced to Hurricane (Junior Golf) Tournaments and AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Tournaments.
Over the summer, Rabb claimed the U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championship at Pinehurst Country Club, North Carolina. Her three-day even-par 216 was five strokes clear of Staci Pa, of Florida, and Natalie Yen, of Oregon, in the 14-year-old bracket.
Rabb enjoys competing locally and nationally.
“I like traveling and meeting new people,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of people over the years and I enjoy watching them compete. I like high school golf, too, and playing people I know.”
Rabb is coached by Spencer Graham, of Florida. She traveled to Florida in January and February and is planning another trip this coming winter. She can send Graham videos of her swing and he breaks the film down and sends her voice-over suggestions.
When home, she plays golf with friends she’s made on the scholastic circuit, including Ava Markunas, of Lewisburg, and Milton’s Cade Wirnsberger. Working on her own, she fine tunes areas of her game.
“I got to the range and work on putting and chipping drills,” she said.
The young Defender definitely has plans to play golf in college, though she’s not yet naming schools, or areas of study. She is just a sophomore after all.
