BLOOMSBURG — Lewisburg’s girls took first at Saturday’s NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University.
Alanna Jacob, a freshman, finished in 19:57.90 to pace the Dragons. Maggie Daly was 15th, Olivia Beattie 18th and Jenna Binney 23rd. Grace Evans crossed in 26th and Kyra Binney 29th.
Milton freshman Jayden Mather finished 16th (20:41.90) and Mifflinburg’s Marissa Allen finished in 35th.
Warrior Run, paced by Sage Dunkleberger’s 10th-place finish (20:10.90), took eighth in the team race. Kelsey Hoffman was 39th for the Defenders.
Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie won the girls race in 19:03.90.
On the boys side, Milton’s boys, paced by Chase Bilodeau’s eighth-place finish (17:17.60) took third. Ryan Bickhart took 11th (17:26.90), Cameron Kautz was 26th and Rex Farr was 32nd.
Danville’s Rory Lieberman won the boys race in 15:52 as the Ironmen claimed the team title.
