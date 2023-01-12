LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons didn’t do themselves any favors in Wednesday’s conference matchup against Danville by committing 19 turnovers on the night.
Although the first 18 turnovers didn’t directly affect the outcome of the game, No. 19 sure did.
With the game tied at 44-all with 19.8 seconds remaining, Lewisburg committed a crucial turnover that resulted in Danville’s Luke Huron scoring the go-ahead basket as the Ironmen pulled out a 46-44 Heartland-II victory.
“The boys played hard, but sometimes playing hard doesn’t win games. You got to be basketball players and take care of the basketball. Take nothing away from Danville — they were working extremely hard. But we were making some passes tonight that I don’t think we knew who the ball was going to,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji.
“It’s frustrating. We played Mifflinburg last Friday night and we made (just) six turnovers the entire game. We had more turnovers (7) in the first quarter (than in the entire game on Friday). And what’s frustrating is — we work on things in practice and show them exactly what to do. I can’t question their effort — they battled their tails off against who I thought going into the preseason was the top team in the league.”
Lewisburg (5-6, 2-1 HAC-II) tied the game at 44-all on a free throw by Neyshawn Maby, who would then pull down an offensive rebound after he missed his second attempt to give the Green Dragons another shot at the lead.
Maby, however, made an errant throw and the ball was stolen by Huron, who then dished the ball off to teammate Ethan Morrison for potential game-winning trey.
Morrison’s shot was off the mark, but Huron was there to get the carom and a put-back bucket to give the Ironmen a 46-44 lead with just 4.4 seconds left.
Lewisburg still had one last chance to get the win as Cam Michaels drove the length of the court and got a shot off, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim and the game ended.
“My buddy Ethan, it’s his birthday (Wednesday), so I swung it to him. Right as he shot it, I was like ‘birthday 3 for the win.’ But I had to crash the boards with the time running down, and I just grabbed it, and put it right up,” Huron said of his go-ahead hoop.
The Green Dragons, who were without the services of junior center Jack Blough on the right due a left knee injury, were led by Devin Bodden’s 14 points.
Bodden knocked down three 3-pointers and had 10 points in the first half as Lewisburg got out to a 23-17 halftime lead.
Danville (8-3, 3-0) later tied the game at 23-all, but after Vaji called a timeout the Green Dragons went on a 10-1 run to grad a 33-24 lead.
But two big treys by Huron early in the fourth, and then a pair of buckets from Kincade Cush later on kept the momentum on the Ironmen’s side the rest of the way.
“I told the guys they were without a starter tonight — Jack Blough — and they still had Danville on the ropes, and probably should’ve come away with the win if they had taken care of the basketball. I can’t question their effort and how hard they tried,” said Vaji, whose team next hosts Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It was two good teams who knew what each other was going to do, and they went out and battled, and unfortunately for us Danville came out on top tonight. (Danville coach) Gary (Grozier) said, ‘John, if we play again tomorrow, you guys might win.’ The game was that competitive, and I think that’s how our league is going to be this year.”
Mabry finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Lewisburg, which also got nine points from Henry Harrison.
Danville 46, Lewisburg 44
At Lewisburg
Danville 5 12 12 17 – 46
Lewisburg 11 12 10 11 – 44
Danville (8-3) 46
Ethan Morrison 4 0-0 9; Carson Persing 1 2-2 5; Cade Cush 7 1-2 15; Luke Huron 5 0-0 12; Dameon White 1 1-2 3; Hayden Winn 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-6 46.
3-point goals: Huron 2, Morrison, Persing.
Lewisburg (5-6) 44
Cam Michaels 2 0-2 4; Devin Bodden 5 1-2 14; Henry Harrison 3 2-2 9; Wade Young 2 0-0 4; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-4 11; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Charlie Landis 0 0-0 0; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-10 44.
3-point goals: Bodden 3, Harrison.
JV score: Lewisburg, 55-35. High scorer: Lewisburg, Tai Britto, 14.
