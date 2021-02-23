WILLIAMSPORT — Pairings for Saturday’s Regional have been announced.
The top-three from each weight advance to the Super Regional, slated for Saturday, March 6, at Martz Hall, Pottsville. The state championships will be held the following weekend.
PIAA Class 2A Regionalat Williamsport Area High SchoolSaturday’s quarterfinal pairingsDistrict finish/wrestler/grade/school/record106 4-1 Branden Wentzel, 10, Montoursville, 21-2 vs. 4-5 Jace Gessner, 10, Lewisburg, 16-5. 4-3 Chase Burke, 10, Benton, 20-5 vs. 2-2 Lexia Schechterly, 9, Lake-Lehman. 4-2 Brock Weiss, 9, Jersey Shore, 26-2 vs. 2-3 Vinny Tomasetti, 9, Western Wayne, 11-5 4-4 Nolan Baumert, 9, Line Mountain, 26-9 vs. 2-1 Cole Henry, 11, Lackwanna Trail, 9-0.
113
2-1 Jaden Pope, 10, Wyoming Area, 11-0 vs. 4-5 Wade Alleman, 11, Shamokin, 12-8 2-3 Liam Farley, 9, Western Wayne, 10-1 vs. 4-2 Robert Gardner, 11, So. Williamsport, 31-1.
2-2 Tristyn Bodie, 12, Honesdale, 9-1 vs. 4-3 Kaden Milheim, 10, Warrior Run, 15-2
4-4 Brady Feese, 11, Southern Columbia, 14-4 vs. 4-1 Gavin Bradley, 11, Athens, 33-0.
120
4-1 Mason Barvitskie, 9, Southern Columbia, 14-0 vs. 4-5 Andrew Johnson, 12, Danville, 21-5.
4-3 Kaden Majcher, 12, Warrior Run, 16-2 vs. 2-2 Jackson Maby, 9, Blue Ridge, 8-4.
4-2 Ethan Kolb, 10, Benton, 15-5 vs. 2-3 Drew Howell, 11, Honesdale, 9-0 4-4 Caden Finck, 9, Montgomery, 27-6 vs. 2-1 Max Bluhm, 10, Lackawanna Trail, 9-3.
126
4-1 Gable Strickland, 12, Benton, 26-0 vs. 4-5 Seth Seymour, 11, Troy, 21-4.
4-3 Gabe Gramly, 12, Mifflinburg, 26-3 vs. 2-2 Ethan Lee, 10, Lackawanna Trail, 11-5.
4-2 Scott Johnson, 10, Muncy, 20-4 vs. 2-3 Cael Davis, 12, Hanover Area, 11-0. 4-4 Kole Biscoe, 11, Southern Columbia, 15-5 vs. 2-1 Dylan Geertgens, 10, Montrose, 9-1.
132
2-1 Deegan Ross, 10, Lackawanna Trail, 9-1 vs. 4-5 Conner Heckman, 10, Midd-West, 27-6.
2-3 Nick Arcadipane, 9, Western Wayne, 9-1 vs. 4-2 Kaiden Wagner, 11, Lewisburg, 15-2.
2-2 Mason Konigus, 11, Lake Lehman, 10-1 vs. 4-3 Bryce Vollman, 12, Muncy, 21-4.
4-4 Cade Wirnsberger, 10, Meadowbrook, 22-7 vs. 4-1 Mason Leshock, 11, Line Mountain, 29-6.138
2-1 Antonio D’Appollonio, 12, Scranton Prep, 10-1 vs. 4-5 Kaden Setzer, 11, Athens, 25-7. 2-3 Robert Schneider, 10, Lackwanna Trail, 8-2 vs. 4-2 Hayden Ward, 10, Canton, 10-1. 2-2 Hunter Burke, 12, Lake Lehman, 11-0 vs. 4-3 Ian Yoder, 12, Southern Columbia, 15-4.
4-4 Logan Bartlett, 12, Lewisburg, 16-5 vs. 4-1 Conner Harer, 9, Montgomery, 31-1.145
4-1 Nathan Higley, 12, Sullivan County, 20-0 vs. 4-5 Gabriel Andrus, 10, Jersey Shore, 21-8.
4-3 Kyler Crawford, 12, Milton, 20-6 vs. 2-2 Michael Bluhm, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 11-0.
4-2 Patrick Edmondson, 12, Southern Columbia, 16-1 vs. 2-3 Jake Leslie, 9, Western Wayne, 9-1.
4-4 Troy Bingaman, 11, Mifflinburg, 22-7 vs. 2-1 Zach Stuart, 12, Lake Lehman, 6-2.152
4-1 Devon Deem, 11, Montgomery, 30-1 vs. 4-5 Nick Woodruff, 11, Wyalusing, 16-3. 4-3 Troy Johnson, 12, Central Columbia, 17-3 vs. 2-2 Josh Bonomo, 12, Lake Lehman, 8-1. 4-2 Isaac Cory, 11, Montoursville, 21-4 vs. 2-3 Nathan Ofait, 11, Mountain View, 6-2. 4-4 Brandon Gedman, 12, Southern Columbia, 15-4 vs. 2-1 Cooper Price, 11, Wyoming Area, 8-3.
160
4-1 Nolan Lear, 11, Benton, 24-1 vs. 4-5 Kaide Drick, 12, Montgomery, 27-7. 4-3 Ty Nixon, 11, Muncy, 21-4 vs. 2-2 Seth Ross, 9, Lackawanna Trail, 9-1. 4-2 Avery Bassett, 12, Midd-West, 28-1 vs. 2-3 Trystan English, 10, Berwick, 6-3. 4-4 Garrett Garcia, 9, Southern Columbia, 16-4 vs. 2-1 Nick Zabroski, 12, Lake Lehman, 11-0.
172
4-1 Gavin Garcia, 11, Southern Columbia, 18-1 vs. 4-5 Colby Springman, 11, Montgomery, 26-8. 4-3 Stephen Roeder, 12, Bloomsburg, 17-4 vs. 2-2 Jordan Williams, 11, Blue Ridge, 7-4. 4-2 Ethan Gush, 12, Muncy, 16-3 vs. 2-3 Paul Renner, 10, Honesdale, 9-3. 4-4 Kohen Lehman, 10, NP-Liberty, 13-4 vs. 2-1 Kody Cresswell, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 8-1.
189
4-1 Cael Crebs, 12, Montoursville, 25-1 vs. 4-5 Ryan Casella, 9, So. Williamsport, 19-10. 4-3 Jacob Feese, 12, Line Mountain, 26-3 vs. 2-2 Mason Zajac, 11, Lackawanna Trail, 7-3. 4-2 Wesley Barnes, 10, Southern Columbia, 17-1 vs. 2-3 Zach Consia, 12, Blue Ridge, 10-2. 4-4 Haydn Packer, 10, Jersey Shore, 24-6 vs. 2-1 Tim Dailey, 12, Honesdale, 10-1.
215
4-1 Dylan Bennett, 12, Montoursville, 23-1 vs. 4-5 Clay Watkins, 12, Towanda, 15-6. 4-4 Damon Backes, 11, Mount Carmel, 22-2 vs. 2-2 Jonah Houser, 10, Lackawanna Trail. 4-2 Zach Poust, 12, Benton, 23-3 vs. 2-3 Derrick Demann, 10, Montrose, 7-5.
4-3 Nathan Rauch, 11, Milton, 16-9 vs. 2-1 Connor Wrobleski, 11, Wyoming Area, 10-0.2854-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, 10, Mifflinburg, 25-1 vs. 4-5 Gunner Treibley, 10, Meadowbrook, 21-8.
