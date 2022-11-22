College
Men’s basketballAP Top Twenty FiveThe top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous rankingRecord Pts Prv
1. North Carolina (47) 4-0 1541 1 2. Houston (9) 4-0 1499 3 3. Kansas (1) 4-0 1396 6 4. Texas (5) 3-0 1377 11 5. Virginia (1) 4-0 1279 16 6. Gonzaga 3-1 1273 2 7. Baylor 4-1 1102 5 8. Duke 3-1 1057 7 9. Arkansas 3-0 1038 9 10. Creighton 4-0 1004 10 11. Indiana 4-0 932 12 12. Michigan St. 3-1 825 - 13. Auburn 4-0 737 13 14. Arizona 3-0 725 14 15. Kentucky 3-2 685 4 16. Illinois 4-1 673 19 17. San Diego St. 3-0 601 17 18. Alabama 4-0 510 18 19. UCLA 3-2 506 8 20. UConn 5-0 298 25 21. Texas Tech 3-0 275 23 22. Tennessee 2-1 238 22 23. Maryland 5-0 223 - 24. Purdue 3-0 215 - 25. Iowa 3-0 132 -
Others receiving votes:
TCU 82, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59, Ohio St. 56, Michigan 24, Xavier 22, Coll of Charleston 17, Toledo 16, Miami 10, Dayton 9, Villanova 7, Saint Louis 5, UNLV 5, Arizona St 5, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon 4, West Virginia 3, Texas A&M 2, Penn St. 1, Utah St. 1, Mississippi St. 1.
SoccerWorld Cup GlanceQatarFIRST ROUNDGROUP B P W D L GF GA Pts
England 1 1 0 0 6 2 3 United States 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Wales 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Iran 1 0 0 1 2 6 0
Monday, Nov. 21Al Rayyan (Khalifa)
England 6, Iran 2
Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali)
United States 1, Wales 1
Friday, Nov. 25Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali)
Wales vs. Iran, 1000 GMT
Al Khor
England vs. United States, 1900 GMT
Tuesday, Nov. 29Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali)
Wales vs. England, 1900 GMT
Doha (Al Thumama)
Iran vs. United States, 1900 GMT
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 281 174 Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241 N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186 New England 6 4 0 .600 213 169
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185 Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205 Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199 Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215 Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269 Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 2 0 .800 300 233 L.A. Chargers 5 5 0 .500 227 258 Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171 Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183 Dallas 7 3 0 .700 251 167 N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 205 204 Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274 New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267 Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 229 231 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 250 282 Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243 Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 4 0 .600 236 173 Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241 Arizona 4 7 0 .364 240 296 L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227 ___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 27, Chicago 24 Baltimore 13, Carolina 3 Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MI Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18 New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3 New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20 Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16 Washington 23, Houston 10 Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30 Dallas 40, Minnesota 3 Kansas City 30, L.A. Chargers 27 Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 38, Arizona 10, Mexico City, MEX
Thursday, Nov. 24
Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Houston at Miami, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 28
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 19 17 2 0 34 80 40 Toronto 20 10 5 5 25 59 54 Tampa Bay 19 11 7 1 23 64 61 Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58 Florida 19 9 8 2 20 64 64 Montreal 18 9 8 1 19 57 63 Buffalo 18 7 11 0 14 62 66 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 56 60
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 19 16 3 0 32 73 44 Carolina 19 10 5 4 24 56 52 N.Y. Islanders 20 12 8 0 24 66 55 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52 Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 70 64 Philadelphia 9 7 8 4 18 48 62 Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67 Columbus 18 7 10 1 15 55 78
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 18 11 5 2 24 72 51 Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 50 41 Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 60 41 St. Louis 18 10 8 0 20 53 59 Nashville 19 9 8 2 20 56 65 Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54 Chicago 18 6 9 3 15 44 62 Arizona 17 6 9 2 14 47 65
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 68 47 Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71 Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49 Calgary 18 9 7 2 20 58 60 Edmonton 19 10 9 0 20 66 69 Vancouver 18 6 9 3 15 62 71 San Jose 20 6 11 3 15 58 71 Anaheim 19 5 13 1 11 50 82 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Columbus 5, Florida 3 Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3
Monday’s Games
Calgary 5, Philadelphia 2 New Jersey 5, Edmonton 2 Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3 Winnipeg 4, Carolina 3, OT N.Y. Islanders 3, Toronto 2, OT St. Louis 3, Anaheim 1 Nashville 4, Arizona 3, SO Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
