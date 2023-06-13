Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 48 21 .696 _ Baltimore 41 24 .631 5 New York 38 29 .567 9 Toronto 37 30 .552 10 Boston 33 34 .493 14
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 33 .500 _ Cleveland 31 34 .477 1½ Chicago 29 38 .433 4½ Detroit 27 37 .422 5 Kansas City 18 48 .273 15
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Texas 41 24 .631 _ Houston 37 29 .561 4½ Los Angeles 37 31 .544 5½ Seattle 32 33 .492 9 Oakland 18 50 .265 24½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 40 26 .606 _ Miami 37 30 .552 3½ Philadelphia 32 33 .492 7½ New York 31 35 .470 9 Washington 26 38 .406 13
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 34 30 .531 _ Milwaukee 34 32 .515 1 Cincinnati 32 35 .478 3½ Chicago 28 37 .431 6½ St. Louis 27 40 .403 8½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Arizona 40 25 .615 _ Los Angeles 37 29 .561 3½ San Francisco 34 32 .515 6½ San Diego 31 34 .477 9 Colorado 28 40 .412 13½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5 Cleveland 5, Houston 0 Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3 Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3 Toronto 7, Minnesota 6 Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6 L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4 Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings Seattle 8, Miami 1 Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1 Washington 6, Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3 Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6 Colorado 5, San Diego 4 San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings Seattle 8, Miami 1 Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 1-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-2), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 7:45 p.m. Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 4-6) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 2 .800 — New York 6 2 .750 1 Washington 5 3 .625 2 Chicago 5 5 .500 3 Atlanta 2 5 .286 4½ Indiana 2 6 .250 5
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 8 1 .889 — Dallas 5 4 .556 3 Los Angeles 4 4 .500 3½ Phoenix 2 5 .286 5 Minnesota 2 7 .222 6 Seattle 1 6 .143 6
Sunday’s Games
New York 102, Dallas 93 Las Vegas 93, Chicago 80 Washington 71, Seattle 65 Connecticut 89, Atlanta 77 Phoenix 85, Indiana 82 Minnesota 91, Los Angeles 86
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.