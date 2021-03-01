Although the 2020-21 scholastic basketball season was marred with delays, shutdowns and numerous cancellations and postponements, the postseason is finally upon us.
Competition will be especially fierce this year as only the district champions advance to the PIAA Tournament.
The District 4 boys and girls basketball playoffs begin Tuesday, with the Class A boys tournament kicking things off. All games will be played at 7 p.m.
The matchup of note on the first day is No. 6 Meadowbrook Christian (9-10) visiting No. 3 Sullivan County (8-7) for a quarterfinal contest.
On Thursday, No. 8 Warrior Run (10-7) plays at No. 1 Loyalsock (19-1) in a Class 3A quarterfinal. The Defenders will have their work cut out for them as the Lancers are the defending district champs.
Warrior Run, however, bounced back from that loss to Loyalsock to finish third and earn a berth into the state tournament.
The Class 4A competition then gets underway Friday, and that bracket is highlighted by two area teams battling it out in the quarterfinals.
In the top half of the bracket No. 4 Lewisburg (10-8) hosts No. 5 Athens (13-9). The two teams also met in the quarterfinals a year ago with the Wildcats taking a 62-57 victory at Lewisburg.
And in the bottom half of the bracket, No. 2 Mifflinburg (15-2) hosts No. 7 Jersey Shore (8-13). Last season, the Wildcats were the seventh seed and they ultimately fell on the road to Danville, 68-56
On the girls side, the Class A quarterfinals get underway Wednesday as No. 5 Meadowbrook Christian (10-9) plays at No. 4 North Penn-Liberty (6-9).
Thursday will see two teams from the area playing in Class 4A quarterfinal contests.
First, top-seeded Lewisburg (12-5) hosts No. 8 Midd-West (6-12). The Green Dragons are back in the playoffs after a year’s absence. In 2019, Lewisburg advanced to the semifinals in Class 3A.
And in the bottom half of the 4A bracket, No. 6 Milton (7-10) plays at No. 3 Athens (6-16). The Black Panthers are in the playoffs for the second straight year after they suffered a quarterfinal loss last season, also as the No. 6 seed.
Finally in Class 3A, No. 4 Warrior Run (7-9) hosts No. 5 Line Mountain (10-10) in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday. Last season the Defenders fell in the semifinals and then in the consolation game to Central Columbia, 50-41, to miss out on a trip to states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.