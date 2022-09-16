SELINSGROVE — It doesn’t happen often, but Milton’s boys soccer players had their hats handed to them in Thursday’s Heartland-I showdown.
The Seals scored three goals in the opening 7:23 of action to roll to an 8-2 victory over the Black Panthers at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Milton coach Eric Yoder put the blame of the lopsided loss squarely on his shoulders.
“Selinsgrove is a very good team and they took it to us. The two penalty kicks they made did not help,” said Yoder. “The formation I tried to set up to counter their strengths failed, and that is 100% my fault.
“We were definitely shocked (by those three quick goals), and we’re trying to figure out how to correct it,” added Milton’s coach.
Both penalty kicks came in a seven-goal first half for Selinsgrove (6-1, 2-0 HAC-I). The second PK, made by Aidan Hunt in the 33rd minute, came following a pair of goals Milton (3-3, 0-1) scored to get into the game.
Down 6-0, Seth Yoder scored off a corner kick by Dom Ballo in the 22nd minute. The corner came as a result of a direct kick by Ethan Rhodes following a Selinsgrove foul.
Just over 4 minutes later Ballo scored the Black Panthers’ second goal on a direct kick. Ballo kicked the ball from roughly 25 yards out to the left of the goal, and his high arcing shot curled into the top right corner of the net.
“We were down 6-0 and played 2-2 for the final 60 minutes. We were super proud of our players for figuring it out and fighting back with every ounce of energy they had,” said Milton’s coach. “We actually went back to playing the way we normally do. We by no means sat back after (being down 6-0).
And despite his team not playing the way it is capable of, coach Yoder expects his squad to turn a corner after the loss.
“We are looking at this as a turning point rather than a setback,” said Milton’s coach. “We have struggled the last four games and we believe Thursday will bring about a renewed energy and determination.”
Milton next hosts Hughesville at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 8, Milton 2
at Selinsgrove
First half
Sel-Logan Rodkey, assist Colin Findlay, 3:33.
Sel-Evan Dagle, assist Findlay, 5:54.
Sel-Nick Ritter, penalty kick, 7:23.
Sel-Ritter, assist Ben Gearhart, 14:11.
Sel-Rodkey, assist Ritter, 16:48.
Sel-Jake Keeney, assist Aidan Hunt, 19:01.
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, 21:16.
Milt-Ballo, unassisted, 25:10.
Sel-Hunt, penalty kick, 32:38.
Second half
Sel-Rodkey, unassisted, 71:48.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 15-5; Corner kicks: Selinsgrove, 3-2; Saves: Selinsgrove (Jonah Erb), 3; Milton (Jonah Strobel), 7.
Lewisburg 2,
Jersey Shore 1
JERSEY SHORE — Freshman forward Viktor Permyashkin scored the tie-breaking goal with 19:12 remaining in the game to give the Green Dragons the Heartland-I victory.
Alfred Romano gave Lewisburg (4-0-1, 2-0-0 HAC-I) the lead at the half by scoring with 5:58 left in the opening half.
Jersey Shore’s Carter Stackhouse tied the game with 22:16 left in the second half, just 3 minutes before Permyashkin found the back of the net.
Lewisburg next hosts Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 2, Jersey Shore 1
at Jersey Shore
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, unassisted, 5:58.
Second half
JS-Carter Stackhouse, unassisted, 22:16.
Lew-Viktor Permyashkin, unassisted, 19:12.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-4; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 3-2. Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 3; JS (Silas Crouch), 4.
JV score: Lewisburg, 5-0.
Warrior Run 3,
Loyalsock 2
TURBOTVILLE – Cody Goodspeed scored 8:18 into the second half to get the decisive goal for the Defenders in the Heartland-II victory over the Lancers.
Tanner Polcyn and Donovan Figueroa both scored in the first half for Warrior Run (), and Ben Potter had an assist for the Defenders, who also got six saves from Braego Cieslukowski.
Warrior Run (3-3-1) next plays at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Field Hockey
Lewisburg 5,
Shikellamy 0
LEWISBURG — Avery Mast and Whitney Berge scored two goals apiece as the Green Dragons cruised to the HAC-I win over the Braves at the Pawling Sports Complex.
The Green Dragons (3-2 overall) took a 2-0 lead behind goals from Mast and Berge in the second quarter.
Berge later scored her second goal in the third quarter before Mast and Moyers found the cage in the fourth to put the game away.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 5, Shikellamy 0
At Lewisburg
Second quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, assist Maddy Ikeler (penalty corner), 13:36.
Lew-Whitney Berge, assist Mast, 1:39.
Third quarter
Lew-Berge, unassisted, 8:52.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Mast, assist Maddy Moyers, 10:58.
Lew-Moyers, assist Lilly Alabakoff, 3:10.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-2; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 6-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 2; Shikellamy (Reagan Weist), 9.
Selinsgrove 6,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers were overpowered by the Seals in the Heartland-I game. Milton falls to 0-5, and the Black Panthers play at Muncy at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Girls Soccer
Montoursville 2,
Lewisburg 1 (2 OT)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons fell in a heartbreaker when the Warriors scored with 6:32 left in the second overtime to take the Heartland-I contest.
Maria Bozella scored for Lewisburg (1-3) with 46 seconds left in regulation. McKenna Meadows made three saves for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Central Mountain at 7 p.m. Monday.
Montoursville 2, Lewisburg 1 (2 OT)
at Montoursville
First half
M-Natalie Bennett, unassisted, 11:46.
Second half
L-Maria Bozella, unassisted, :46.
Second overtime
M-Emma Cline, assist Emma Wood, 6:32.
Shots: Lewisburg, 6-5. Corner kicks: Montoursville, 4-0. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (McKenna Meadows), Montoursville 5 (Kierstyn Dawes).
Co-Ed Golf
Milton 171,
Williamsport 191
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers tasted victory again, and this time they were led by a 41 from Isaiah Day to beat the Millionaires in the Heartland-I match.
Along with Day, Cade Wirnsberger and Max Wirnsberger added rounds of 42 and 43, respectively, at Williamsport Country Club.
Milton 171, Williamsport 191
at Williamsport Country Club
Milton: Isaiah Day, 41; Cade Wirnsberger, 42; Max Wirnsberger, 43; Brayden Gower, 45. Other golfers: Kendall Fedder, 49; Logan Shrawder, 49.
Williamsport: Evan Whitford, 44; Ally Chilson, 47; Maria Montoya, 48; Chais Shief, 49. Other golfers: Thomas Tokach, 51; Chase Kelley, 58.
Shamokin 186,
Lewisburg 195
PAXINOS — The Green Dragons had two golfers shoot in the high 40s as they fell to the Indians in the Heartland-I match at Indian Hills Golf Club.
Mason Lytle shot a 47 and Zach Engle fired a 48 to pace Lewisburg.
Shamokin 186, Lewisburg 185
at Indian Hills Golf Club
Shamokin: Hayden Karlovich, 42; Kennedy Petrovich, 44; Lincoln Waugh, 49; Kami Kramer, 51. Other golfers: Mitchell Knowles, 52; Matt Wagner, 53.
Lewisburg: Mason Lytle, 47; Zach Engle, 48; Jacob Gose, 50; Lexi Schmadel, 50. Other golfers: Tori Vonderheid, 54; Gracie Murphy, 57.
Girls Tennis
Central Columbia 4,
Lewisburg 1
ALMEDIA — Elsa Fellon picked up a big three-set victory at No. 2 singles, but the Green Dragons couldn’t follow suit as they fell to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II contest.
Fellon defeated Brady McNamara 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-5 (super tiebreak) to highlight the match for Lewisburg (3-5), which next hosts Loyalsock at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Central Columbia 4, Lewisburg 1
at Central Columbia
Singles
1. Riley Noss (CC) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-04.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Brady McNamara, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 10-5 (super tiebreak)
3. Claudia Brindisi (CC) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Abigail Twiddy-Vy Nugyen (CC) def. Katelyn Beers-Bree Jun, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Natalie Twiddy-Mackenzie Hampton (CC) def. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance, 6-2, 6-0.
Hughesville 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Spartans won every match in straight sets to beat the Black Panthers in the nonleague match. Milton falls to 3-8 and the Black Panthers next host Danville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Hughesville 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Brooklyn Wade, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Kylie Kilgore (H) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Lydia Crawford, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Destini Flowers-Breanna Boback (H) def. Abby Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder, 6-1, 7-5.
2. Georgia Randall-Maya Snyder (H) def. Aubree Carl-Emily Seward, 6-1, 6-3.
Selinsgrove 5,
Mifflinburg 0
SELINSGROVE — The Seals shutout the Wildcats in the nonleague contest. Mifflinburg falls to 0-7, and the Wildcats next play at Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Selinsgrove
Singles
1. Eden Miller (S) def. Ryena Krick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Alaina Liesenfeld (S) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Siena Rodgers (S) def. Kaylee Swartzlander, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Eveline Hostetter-Alexa Joiner (S) won by forfeit.
2. Evelyn Straub-McKenna Wery (S) won by forfeit.
