College
Women’s golfBloomsburg finishes ninth at Cottrell InviteNotes:
The Huskies finished ninth out of 11 teams in the two-day Cottrell Invitation hosted by West Chester. In the first day of the invitational, the Huskies finished the day tied for 6th place led by solid outing from Ryleigh Faust, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, who shot an 87 on the course. On day-two, Faust would repeat her performance from day one, scoring another 87 for the day and finishing with a total score of 174. This score good enough to tie for a tenth-place finish.
Men’s tennisLycoming 6, Wilkes 3Notes:
With wins from the last four singles slots, the Warriors clinched their first win over Wilkes since 2002. The Warriors last had the upper hand over the Colonels on April 14, 2002, when they won 4-3 at home. Wilkes swept the Warriors in each of the last six matchups, but the Warriors still hold a 32-30 lead in the all-time series. Senior Jason Anderson, who leads the Warriors in singles wins from the No. 3 spot, kicked off the singles portion of the dual by defeating Jonah Nguyen, 6-1, 6-4 for his ninth win of the year. At No. 4, junior Connor Albaugh forced a third set, falling in the first set, 6-7 (2) but came back with a 6-4, and was up 5-0 in the third set before Donovan Zong retired. First-year Domanick Young finished off Ian Williams in a third set, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, at No. 5 and first-year Josh Neidert notched the meet-clinching fifth point with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, win at No. 6 over Drew Fiedler. The Warriors advance to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in the MAC Freedom. Wilkes falls to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the MAC Freedom.
Men’s lacrosseLycoming 12, Delaware Valley 10Notes:
Using a six-goal run between the first and second quarters, the Warriors broke open the game before holding off Delaware Valley late in a MAC Freedom win at Lipinski Field. Senior Owen Zimmerman paced the run, scoring three goals, helping him finish with seven in the game to give him 140 career goals, as he passed Lycoming Athletics Hall of Famer Shawn Rosa ’00 (135) for third on the all-time goals list. He also moved into seventh in program history with 182 career points, posting 140 goals and 42 assists in his career. Sophomore Joey Hoover scored three goals for Lycoming (4-7, 1-1 MAC Freedom) against the Aggies (6-6, 2-1).
MLB GlanceEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 6 0 1.000 _ New York 4 2 .667 2 Baltimore 3 3 .500 3 Toronto 3 3 .500 3 Boston 2 4 .333 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _ Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½ Chicago 3 3 .500 1½ Detroit 2 4 .333 2½ Kansas City 1 5 .167 3½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Texas 4 2 .667 _ Houston 3 4 .429 1½ Oakland 2 4 .333 2 Seattle 2 5 .286 2½
East Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 5 1 .833 _ Miami 3 4 .429 2½ New York 3 4 .429 2½ Philadelphia 1 5 .167 4 Washington 1 5 .167 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 1 .833 _ Pittsburgh 4 2 .667 1 Cincinnati 3 2 .600 1½ Chicago 2 3 .400 2½ St. Louis 2 4 .333 3
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 _ Arizona 3 3 .500 1 San Diego 3 3 .500 1 San Francisco 2 3 .400 1½ Colorado 2 4 .333 2
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Miami 1, Minnesota 0 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6 Toronto 4, Kansas City 1 Baltimore 7, Texas 2 Detroit 6, Houston 3 Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 2 Oakland 4, Cleveland 3
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Texas 5, Baltimore 2 Houston 8, Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3 Cleveland 6, Oakland 4, 10 innings L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3 Toronto 3, Kansas City 0
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 1:10 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd. Houston at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m. Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Arizona 8, San Diego 6 Miami 1, Minnesota 0 Chicago Cubs 12, Cincinnati 5 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 10, Washington 6 Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Mets 0 Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, Minnesota 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2 Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2 Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1 Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago White Sox 7, San Francisco 3 Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Washington (Gray 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-0), 4:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 0-1) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 10:10 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m. Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
y-Boston 55 25 .688 — x-Philadelphia 52 27 .658 2½ x-New York 47 33 .588 8 Brooklyn 44 36 .550 11 Toronto 40 40 .500 15
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 42 37 .532 — Atlanta 41 39 .513 1½ Orlando 34 45 .430 8 Washington 34 46 .425 8½ Charlotte 26 54 .325 16½
Central Division W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 58 22 .725 — x-Cleveland 50 30 .625 8 Chicago 38 42 .475 20 Indiana 34 46 .425 24 Detroit 16 64 .200 42
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 50 30 .625 — New Orleans 41 39 .513 9 Dallas 38 42 .475 12 San Antonio 20 59 .253 29½ Houston 20 60 .250 30
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
z-Denver 52 27 .658 — Minnesota 40 40 .500 12½ Oklahoma City 38 42 .475 14½ Utah 36 43 .456 16 Portland 33 46 .418 19
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
y-Sacramento 48 32 .600 — x-Phoenix 44 35 .557 3½ L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 6 Golden State 42 38 .525 6 L.A. Lakers 41 39 .513 7 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 120, Charlotte 100 Milwaukee 140, Washington 128 Cleveland 117, Orlando 113 Miami 118, Detroit 105 Minnesota 107, Brooklyn 102 Memphis 119, Portland 109 Houston 124, Denver 103 Sacramento 121, New Orleans 103 Atlanta 123, Chicago 105 Philadelphia 103, Boston 101 L.A. Lakers 135, Utah 133, OT Phoenix 115, San Antonio 94 Golden State 136, Oklahoma City 125
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn 123, Detroit 108 New York 138, Indiana 129 Milwaukee 105, Chicago 92 Boston 97, Toronto 93 Atlanta 134, Washington 116 New Orleans 138, Memphis 131, OT Dallas 123, Sacramento 119 L.A. Clippers 125, L.A. Lakers 118
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Houston at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Utah, 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 4 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
NHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 77 60 12 5 125 286 166 x-Toronto 77 46 21 10 102 262 213 x-Tampa Bay 78 45 27 6 96 270 237 Florida 78 40 31 7 87 274 261 Buffalo 76 37 32 7 81 271 278 Ottawa 78 37 34 7 81 246 254 Detroit 77 35 33 9 79 231 252 Montreal 78 30 42 6 66 219 289
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 77 50 18 9 109 251 198 x-New Jersey 78 49 21 8 106 271 217 x-N.Y. Rangers 78 46 21 11 103 267 210 N.Y. Islanders 78 39 30 9 87 227 214 Pittsburgh 78 38 30 10 86 249 254 Washington 77 34 34 9 77 240 243 Philadelphia 77 29 35 13 71 209 257 Columbus 77 24 45 8 56 205 307
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Colorado 76 46 24 6 98 256 210 x-Dallas 77 42 21 14 98 267 213 x-Minnesota 77 44 23 10 98 232 209 Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218 Nashville 77 39 30 8 86 216 227 St. Louis 78 36 35 7 79 255 288 Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282 Chicago 77 25 46 6 56 190 280
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 78 48 22 8 104 259 223 x-Edmonton 79 47 23 9 103 312 257 x-Los Angeles 78 45 23 10 100 267 245 Seattle 77 43 26 8 94 272 243 Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246 Vancouver 77 34 36 7 75 263 290 San Jose 77 22 39 16 60 226 295 Anaheim 78 23 45 10 56 196 320 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Montreal 0 Toronto 4, Columbus 2 New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1 Florida 2, Buffalo 1 Carolina 3, Ottawa 2, OT St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 2 Nashville 3, Vegas 2, OT Chicago 4, Calgary 3 Seattle 5, Vancouver 2 Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3 Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1 Edmonton 3, Anaheim 1
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m. Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m. Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
